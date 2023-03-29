U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,036.00
    +34.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,820.00
    +232.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,843.00
    +110.50 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.70
    +19.90 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.68
    +0.48 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.30
    -7.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.27
    -1.33 (-6.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2329
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8610
    +0.9860 (+0.75%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,558.16
    +1,545.09 (+5.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    622.02
    +379.34 (+156.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.43
    +45.18 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month

PR Newswire
·5 min read

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every hour, 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year, someone dies of oral or oropharyngeal cancer (cancer of the back of the oral cavity and upper throat). Yet if oral cancer is detected and treated early, treatment-related health problems are reduced, and survival rates may increase.

The Oral Cancer Foundation. (PRNewsFoto/Oral Cancer Foundation) (PRNewsFoto/Oral Cancer Foundation)
The Oral Cancer Foundation. (PRNewsFoto/Oral Cancer Foundation) (PRNewsFoto/Oral Cancer Foundation)

This year an estimated 54,600 new cases of oral cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. Of those individuals, 43 percent will not survive longer than five years, and many who do survive suffer long-term problems, such as severe facial disfigurement or difficulties with eating and speaking. The death rate associated with oral and oropharyngeal cancers remains particularly high because the cancers routinely are discovered late in their development.

This April, as the nation observes the 24th Annual Oral Cancer Awareness Month, the Academy of General Dentistry Foundation (https://www.agd.org/agd-foundation), the American Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology (https://aaomp.org), American Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology (https://aaomr.org), the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (https://myoms.org), the American Academy of Oral Medicine (https://www.aaom.com), the American Academy of Periodontology (https://www.perio.org), the American College of Prosthodontics (https://www.prosthodontics.org), the American Dental Hygiene Association (https://www.adha.org), the Canadian Dental Hygienists Association (https://www.cdha.ca) and the California Dental Hygienists' Association (https://www.cdha.org) are again joining the non-profit Oral Cancer Foundation (https://oralcancerfoundation.org) in its campaign to raise awareness of the opportunity of oral cancer screenings, and the importance of early detection.

Regular oral cancer examinations performed by your oral health professional remain the best method for detecting oral cancer in its early stages.

Be Mindful of Symptoms: Public Urged to "Check Your Mouth"
For the fifth straight year, the efforts of the Foundation and the dental associations cited above will be bolstered by the Oral Cancer Foundation's Check Your Mouth™ initiative (www.checkyourmouth.org). Check Your Mouth encourages the public to regularly check for signs and symptoms of oral cancer between dental visits at home, and to see a dental professional if they do not improve or disappear after two or three weeks. The online short video course teaches lay people a simple method to self-screen.

Signs and symptoms of oral cancer which is predominantly caused by tobacco usage and/or excessive alcohol usage may include one or more of the following:

Signs and symptoms of HPV-caused oropharyngeal cancer may include one or more of the following (which may persist longer than two-three weeks):

Always call your dentist right away if there are any immediate concerns.

Risk Factors
Research has identified a number of factors that may contribute to the development of oral and oropharyngeal cancers. Historically, those at an especially high risk of developing oral cancer have been heavy drinkers and smokers older than age 50, but today the cancer also is occurring more frequently in nonsmoking people due to HPV16, the virus most commonly associated with cervical cancer. About ten percent of oral cancers occur in individuals with no known risk factors. They share no discernable commonalities, and they may be due to an unidentified genetic frailty yet to be discovered.

The sexually transmitted human papillomavirus 16 (HPV) is related to the increasing incidence of oropharyngeal cancer (most commonly involving lymphoid tissue occurring in the tonsils or the base of the tongue). Approximately 99 percent of people who develop an HPV oral infection will clear the virus on their own. In approximately one percent of individuals, the immune system will not clear the virus and it can lay dormant for decades before potentially causing a cancer. This occurs mostly in a non-smoking population composed of males four to one over females.

If you have never had an oral cancer examination, there is no better time to schedule one than during Oral Cancer Awareness Month in April. When you do, be sure to ask that this examination be made a routine part of all your future dental check-ups.

For more information about oral cancer and its diagnosis and treatment, visit the websites of the partner organizations listed, or visit the oral cancer foundations main web site at www.oralcancer.org

About Oral Cancer Awareness Month
Each April, most of the nation's top dental associations join with the Oral Cancer Foundation to raise awareness for oral and oropharyngeal cancers. Many dental professionals around the country open their offices to do free screenings to the public during this month each year as well. This is an important reminder to the public that when these cancers are detected and treated early, mortality and treatment related health problems are reduced. For a partial list of local dental professionals who are participating in this year's event by offering free oral cancer screenings, visit the Oral Cancer Foundation's website. A calendar there allows dentists to post the dates of their in-office screenings. For more information visit the Oral Cancer Foundation website at www.oralcancer.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/april-is-oral-cancer-awareness-month-301782693.html

SOURCE Oral Cancer Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 200% Upside on the Horizon

    Penny stocks are controversial, to say the least. When it comes to these under $5 per share investment opportunities, Wall Street observers usually either love them or hate them. The penny stock-averse point out that while the bargain price tag is tempting, there could be a reason shares are trading at such low levels like poor fundamentals or insurmountable headwinds. However, the other side of the coin has merit as well. Naturally, with these cheap tickers, you get more bang for your buck in t

  • Novartis Surges As It Goes After Eli Lilly's Second Biggest Moneymaker

    Novartis stock surged Monday after the company's treatment reduced the risk of relapse in patients with early-stage breast cancer.

  • Israeli-Boston cell therapy firm lays off nearly one-fifth of workforce

    An Israeli cell therapy company with a U.S. headquarters in Boston is laying off nearly one-fifth of its staff as it puts three drug programs aside.

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • AbbVie Walks Away From CytomX Partnership, But Garnering Attention Of Big Pharma Partners

    CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) will weigh its options for CX-2029, a CD71-directed antibody-drug conjugate, after AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) decided not to advance the drug into additional studies. CytomX and AbbVie have also concluded their research activities under a 2016 Discovery License and Collaboration Agreement. AbbVie paid $30 million upfront in 2016 to ink the deal and another $15 million in milestones in 2017 for the start of toxicology studies. Related: CytomX Shares Move Higher

  • The 21-Million-Person Market That Just Drove Intra-Cellular To A 7-Month High

    Intra-Cellular said Tuesday its depression treatment succeeded in a key study, and ITCI stock broke definitively above its 200-day line.

  • Unity (UNX) Down on Disappointing Results From Wet AMD Study

    Unity's (UBX) phase II ENVISION study on UBX1325 fails to meet the non-inferiority threshold compared to aflibercept through 24 weeks in the wet AMD study.

  • As Covid-19 shot sales dwindle, BioNTech doubles down on cancer vaccines

    BioNTech is over covid. Or looking past it, at least, planning to invest the company’s pandemic windfall into the development of oncology products.

  • Novo Nordisk (NVO) Meets Semaglutide Higher Dosage Study Goal

    Novo Nordisk (NVO) announces positive top-line results from its phase III increased dosage study of semaglutide, 25 mg and 50 mg, for the treatment of patients with type II diabetes.

  • Pfizer’s chief corporate affairs officer remembers the moment she figured out how to ‘break through’ to skeptical consumers during COVID

    Sally Susman is the author of "Breaking Through: Communicating to Open Minds, Move Hearts, and Change the World."

  • HCA Healthcare (HCA) Expands in Kansas With a Medical Plaza

    HCA Midwest, run by HCA Healthcare (HCA), plans to add a two-story medical plaza in Overland Park of $12 million, to be occupied by Family Health Medical Group and Town Plaza Women's Care.

  • Drug Middlemen Accused of Price Fixing by Ohio Attorney General

    The state’s lawsuit alleged certain pharmacy-benefit managers shared drug pricing and other information to gain leverage during rebate negotiations with pharmaceutical companies.

  • Novartis (NVS) Kisqali Positive for Early Breast Cancer

    Novartis (NVS) Kisqali meets primary endpoint of invasive disease-free survival in certain patients with early breast cancer at risk of recurrence.

  • FDA Approves Pharming's Immune Disorder Drug, As First APDS Therapy

    The FDA approved Pharming Group N.V.'s (NASDAQ: PHAR) Joenja (leniolisib) for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) syndrome (APDS) in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older. Joenja, an oral, selective PI3Kδ inhibitor, is the first and only treatment approved in the U.S. for APDS, a rare and progressive primary immunodeficiency. The FDA evaluated the Joenja application for APDS under Priority Review. Joenja is expected to launch in the US in early April and will be av

  • Musk's brain implant company in search of human trials partner

    Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink has approached one of the biggest U.S. neurosurgery centers as a potential clinical trials partner as it prepares to test its devices on humans once regulators allow for it, according to six people familiar with the matter. Neuralink has been developing brain implants since 2016 it hopes will eventually be a cure for intractable conditions such as paralysis and blindness. It suffered a blow in early 2022, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its application to progress to human trials, citing major safety concerns, Reuters reported earlier this month.

  • Abbott's (ABT) CardioMEMS Favors Heart Failure Management

    Abbott (ABT) announces key findings from meta-analysis, which shows remote pressure monitoring to be a life-extending option among heart failure patients.

  • 1.7 tons of boneless beef chuck recalled in 9 states due to E. coli detection

    Elkhorn Valley Packing, a Kansas-based meat packer, is voluntarily recalling over 3,00 pounds of beef after USDA testing detected E. coli.

  • Almost 2 tons of beef chuck recalled over E. coli

    Elkhorn Valley Packing is recalling the beef chuck after shipping it to states from Connecticut to Pennsylvania.

  • PE Firm Said to Pick Deutsche Bank for Indonesia Hospitals Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Falcon House Partners chose Deustche Bank AG to work on the sale of a majority stake in an Indonesian health-care group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory Violatio

  • Stock Market Weakens; Warren Buffett Makes A Quick $450 Million; Micron Stock Slides Ahead Of Earnings

    Tech led the stock market lower Tuesday, with major benchmarks weakening in the last hour. Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett made $450 million on Occidental Petroleum after a Cowen upgrade. Berkshire added more shares in March.