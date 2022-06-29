U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,813.19
    -8.36 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,990.68
    +43.69 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,141.29
    -40.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,720.95
    -17.89 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.43
    +1.67 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    -0.14 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0490
    -0.0035 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1470
    -0.0590 (-1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2116
    -0.0068 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8300
    +0.7020 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,126.57
    -846.71 (-4.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.86
    -4.80 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,340.32
    +16.91 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

April taps AI to help personalize and autofill tax filings

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

Most Americans dread doing their taxes. Surveys show as much. But as many as 40% rely on money from tax refunds to satisfy some financial obligation. Ben Borodach, a former Deloitte fintech strategist and the CEO of tax service provider April, believes this points to the need for taxpayers to change their behavior from thinking about taxes as a once-a-year obligation to a "continual," yearlong assessment.

"Understandably, the complexity of the tax code is a turnoff for many Americans," Borodach told TechCrunch in an email Q&A. "[But a major challenge] is that the tax industry is often forced to play catch-up to the realities of a rapidly expanding tax code, with changes from remote work, recent global regulations, tax incentives for climate, and sustainability and new assets like crypto and NFTs. The onus is overwhelmingly on American taxpayers to interpret these complexities."

April, which Borodach co-founded in 2021 with Daniel Marcous, previously the CTO of Waze, is an attempt to cut through the complexities of the U.S. tax system by integrating taxpaying processes with the banking and financial apps people already use. April users connect their payroll, bank statements, mortgage, prior year’s tax return and other finance apps to the platform and then tell April about significant tax events over the past year (e.g., moving to another state). After a quick review, April crunches the numbers and generates filing documents. 

"April’s main goal is to empower the taxpayer," Borodach said. "We can drastically reduce the tension of tax filing, helping American taxpayers avoid overpayments and attain a better grasp on their overall financial picture, with the full power of the tax code at their disposal."

To Borodach's point, many Americans overpay come filing time. According to a 2019 report from Credit Karma, 46% of taxpayers expected to get refunds of more than $1,000 for their 2019 taxes — meaning they were overestimating their income taxes throughout the year. Moreover, over half were unaware that they could take actions that impact the refund amount they receive, if any.

April
April

Image Credits: April

Underpinning April is a "tax engine" that leverages AI and machine learning to analyze tax code and automatically parse tax forms to personalize filings. Borodach says it's extensible insofar as a software development kit lets developers tap into the system and create "new solutions."

"The current environment arguably has an even greater focus on cost-consciousness and potential for economic contraction, meaning tax has actually increased in importance," Borodach said. "The shift to digital has also increased the number of taxpayers adopting digital-first solutions, moving them away from brick-and-mortar tax preparers. April is essentially a certified public accountant in your pocket, and with U.S. consumers increasing their preference for digital channels, tax services will follow suit."

Countless vendors offer online tax prep services, including incumbents like TurboTax and H&R Block. Startups in the space include Taxfix, a Berlin-based mobile tax filing app; Column Tax, which provides advance access to tax refunds; and the deduction-calculating TaxDown.

But April uniquely partners with banks and financial institutions such as Propel to build its tech into their apps and websites. Borodach claims the company has commitments of tens of thousands of tax filings ahead of next year, which was apparently enough to convince VCs to invest. April today closed a $30 million Series A funding round led by Treasury with participation from QED, Nyca Partners, Team8, Euclidean Capital and Atento Capital, bringing the startup's total raised to $40 million.

It doesn't hurt that funding for fintech startups was on the rise prior to the current economic headwinds. Financing climbed to $131.5 billion in the sector last year from $49 billion in 2020, according to CB Insights. The Bank for International Settlements, meanwhile, estimates that in the decade between 2010 and 2020, fintech companies attracted more than $1 trillion in backing.

The tides might be turning. But as my colleagues Alex Wilhelm and Mary Ann Azevedo recently wrote, the pace of fintech investing has generally outshone the global VC boom.

"Since its launch earlier this year, April has helped several thousand American taxpayers file their taxes in an average of 15 minutes, helping them access millions in refunds," Borodach said. "Unlike legacy tax providers, April [does] away with the silos traditionally existing between tax and financial planning ... Our platform helps fintechs create a more holistic relationship and drive engagement with their membership by creating a year-round and continuous interaction around tax optimizations, advice, and broader financial goals."

April plans to invest the new capital in R&D and "increase its operational capacity in preparation for next tax season." A part of that effort will involve growing April's workforce from 30 employees to around 50 by the year's end, according to Borodach.

Recommended Stories

  • Novartis to Cut up to 8,000 Jobs World-Wide

    The Swiss pharmaceutical giant’s job cuts, including 1,400 in Switzerland, are part of a previously disclosed restructuring plan aimed at saving some $1 billion in costs.

  • Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky Bags H-60 Black Hawk Helicopter Contract From US Army

    Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) company Sikorsky and the U.S. government have entered a five-year contract for a baseline of 120 H-60M Black Hawk helicopters, with options to reach a total of 255 aircraft to be delivered to the U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. The contract value for expected deliveries is approximately $2.3 billion, with a potential value of up to $4.4 billion if the options are exercised. Multi-Year X deliveries are scheduled to begin in July and continue

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Doom and Gloom in Coinbase Stock, Remains Cautious on Robinhood

    The crypto ecosystem might only barely be a decade-old, but it has already developed very defined cycles. There’s the bull market - broadly speaking this has so far happened following each halving of bitcoin’s block rewards, following which, coins’ prices across the board soar to improbable heights. That, however, is then followed by a long, depressing bear market - what has been given the term “crypto winter.” And we appear to be in the midst of one right now. That has an acute effect on the ac

  • Chinese blockchain developer calls crypto a Ponzi scheme

    Cryptocurrency is a huge Ponzi scheme, Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) — the developer behind China’s state-backed blockchain infrastructure — said on Sunday. See related article: China’s BSN to launch overseas public chain without crypto support Fast facts Crypto is an old hoax in a new form, Zhiguang Shan, chair of BSN Development Alliance, and Yifan […]

  • Mr. Big Short: Fed May do a 180 on Interest Rates

    The Federal Reserve has raised the fed funds rate target by 150 basis points since March, and many experts expect a lot more.

  • JPMorgan downgrades Amazon, Meta, and 24 other tech company stocks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down JP Morgan Chase’s recession forecast.

  • Carnival Cruise Line stock plunges after Morgan Stanley slashes price target

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down how cruise stocks are performing as Morgan Stanley slashes Carnival Cruise Line’s price target.

  • Jim Cramer Is Warning About These 8 Value Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 8 value stocks that Jim Cramer is warning about. If you want to read about some more value stocks that Jim Cramer is warning about, go directly to Jim Cramer is Warning About These 4 Value Stocks. As inflation numbers continue to add to the concerns around economic growth […]

  • AMD Victim of a Bad Blow at a Very Bad Time

    The semiconductor manufacturer is going through a difficult time marked by questions about the demand for its graphics cards.

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Cathie Wood: I Erred On Inflation, But Recession is Here

    Hotshot investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has said repeatedly in recent weeks that we're headed for disinflation soon. Consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, a 40-year high. "We were wrong on one thing and that was inflation being as sustained as it has been," Wood told CNBC.

  • Here’s how much your Social Security check is likely to go up next year

    If you’re retired or just about to retire, next year’s Social Security checks are likely to see one of the biggest bumps on record as a result of surging consumer prices. The higher payments will be welcome news for retirees, who have seen their household finances squeezed badly so far this year as a result of rocketing inflation and turmoil in the financial markets. The consumer-price index rose by 8.6% in the year through May, way ahead of the 5.9% annual inflation adjustment handed out to Social Security beneficiaries in January.

  • What’s next for the stock market after the worst 1st half since 1970? Here’s the history.

    A bear market leaves the S&P 500 on track for its worst first six months since 1970. Here's what's happened after stocks suffered steep first-half stumbles in the past.

  • U.S. stocks push higher as Powell sees path back to 2% inflation while sustaining strong labor market

    MARKET SNAPSHOT U.S. stock indexes pushed higher after a wobbly start Wednesday, leaving Wall Street potentially on to gain ground after back-to-back losses, as investors tune in to remarks by central bankers while fretting that soaring inflation is damaging the world’s biggest economy.

  • Are These Stocks, Down More Than 80%, Worth Buying?

    With the recent broad market sell-off, valuations have returned to a more normal range, but many investors got caught up in the news of large price losses and dumped these companies out of fear rather than a full evaluation of the company. Should investors now consider adding these three price-deflated stocks to their portfolios? Cloudflare is "building a better internet" by allowing its customers to host the source code for their websites in its data centers worldwide.

  • Jeff Bezos Says Inflation 'Most Hurts The Least Affluent' Which May Be Why These Assets Are Performing Better Than Ever

    Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos got into a bit of a Twitter spat last month with President Joe Biden over who's to blame for the record-high inflation. In one tweet, Bezos said, "Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent.", pointing out that inflation has more of an impact on lower-income households than it does those in higher-income classes. This is one reason consumer discretionary stocks tend to perform poorly during periods of high inflation, while in

  • Crypto Miners Face Margin Calls, Defaults as Debt Comes Due in Bear Market

    With revenues drying up, crypto miners are struggling to meet loan obligations, which total up to $4 billion for the industry.

  • US Personal Spending Is Revised Sharply Lower in First-Quarter Data

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumer spending expanded in the first quarter at the softest pace of the pandemic recovery, marking a surprise sharp downward revision that suggests an economy on weaker footing than previously thought.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsTesla Cuts 200 Autopilot Workers as California Site ClosesBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptChina Cuts Travel Q

  • Why the S&P 500 may be in for a 1966-style bear market, according to DWS Group

    David Bianco, chief investment officer Americas at DWS Group, has a price target for the S&P 500 of 3,700 to f 4,100 for the second half of the year.

  • Nio stock rocked, even as short-seller report is said to contain ‘numerous errors’

    Shares of NIO Inc. were hit hard by a short-seller report, alleging exaggerated financial results, even as the China-based electric vehicle maker said the report is without merit and contains "numerous errors."