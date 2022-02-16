U.S. markets close in 4 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,439.24
    -31.83 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,732.10
    -256.74 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,988.95
    -150.80 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,074.32
    -2.14 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.52
    +2.45 (+2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.50
    +7.30 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.13 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0400
    -0.0050 (-0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3578
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4700
    -0.1260 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,622.10
    -574.17 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.04
    -12.34 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,596.40
    -12.52 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Aprimo Named a Leader in DAM for Customer Experience by Independent Research Firm

·3 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Aprimo achieves top ranking in Current Offering and Strategy categories, with report citing strong AI and workflow capabilities.</span>

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprimo, an industry-leading provider of digital asset management and work management solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a 'Leader' in "The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management (DAM) for Customer Experience, Q1 2022" report by Forrester Research, Inc.

Aprimo (PRNewsfoto/Aprimo)
Aprimo (PRNewsfoto/Aprimo)

In both the Current Offering and Strategy categories, Aprimo is the highest rated vendor, scoring 4.8 of 5 and 4.6 of 5 respectively. "Aprimo's product vision, which is underpinned by AI and content atomization and aims to support the full lifecycle of content performance—from creative effort all the way through downstream performance—stands out," the Forrester evaluation states.

Aprimo was evaluated among the 14 most significant DAM providers and one of only four companies in the report to be named a Leader. In the report, Aprimo earned the highest possible score in 21 out of 27 criteria, including Partner Ecosystem, Marketing Support, and Video and Emerging Content Support, and the only vendor to receive top scores in the Enterprise Platform Integration and Work-in-Progress Assets criteria.

"The modern DAM buyer's challenges are changing across customer experience, employee experience, and decisions on the underlying technology that power them both," said Kevin Souers, chief product officer at Aprimo. "We believe our position is strong validation of our commitment to continued product innovation that meets the demand for delivering personalized experiences, balancing new work styles with resourcing pressures, and reaching new economies of scale through automation, faster ecosystem integration, and rapid time to market."

Among the 21 criteria in which Aprimo received the highest scores possible are AI Metadata Extraction, Search, Digital Rights Management, Intelligent Content Generation, Workflow and Approvals, Usability and User Interface, 3D Content, and Content Performance Analytics. The report noted, "Its well-defined market approach targets strong growth verticals like CPG, retail, financial services and life sciences."

"We believe our 5/5 scores from Forrester across so many important criteria demonstrate the value of our DAM, our vision for composable content operations, and our continued growth as we deliver a best-in-class solution that supports the entire content lifecycle," said Erik Huddleston, chief executive officer at Aprimo. "Establishing our omnichannel centric and CMS-agnostic position in this market helps us satisfy customers and elevate their teams with a universal content engine and a single source of truth for their entire business."

The Aprimo DAM was also recognized as a practical solution in today's digital landscape that is experiencing an increasingly distributed workforce. According to the report, "Aprimo also offers superior work-in-progress support which is essential in today's remote, yet collaborative work environment and approach to content creation." One reference customer also said that Aprimo's "customer service and quick implementation approach were heavy factors in selection."

Download the full report here.

To test drive the industry-leading digital asset management solution, get a free trial here.

Source: Forrester, The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q1 2022, Nick Barber

About Aprimo
Aprimo offers industry-leading digital asset management and work management solutions that help your teams spend their time and effort on content and marketing strategies that drive business outcomes and reach customers in the right channels. Its content operations platform provides organizations with a single source of truth to optimize the way they plan, develop, govern, and deliver exceptional brand experiences at scale. Learn more at www.aprimo.com.

Media Contact:
Aleah Conlin, Aconlin@slicecommunications.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aprimo-named-a-leader-in-dam-for-customer-experience-by-independent-research-firm-301483832.html

SOURCE Aprimo

Recommended Stories

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • California’s Largest Battery Storage Shut Down by Smoke, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. was once again forced to shut down part of California’s biggest battery storage system after some components malfunctioned. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaThe company took offline its 100-megawat

  • Truckers 'willing to work,' insist they're not to blame for supply chain woes

    As a bottlenecked supply chain slows deliveries, truckers have a clear message: we're not at fault.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • Altria says judge has dismissed lawsuit over Juul investment

    Tobacco giant Altria said Tuesday that an administrative law judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit alleging the company's partnership with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs amounted to an anticompetitive agreement that hurt consumers.

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • USTR says new trade tools needed to fight China state-led trade

    The United States needs to pursue new strategies and update its domestic trade tools to deal with China's "state-led, non-market policies and practices", the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday in a new assessment report. USTR said in its annual report on China's compliance https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/enforcement/WTO/2021%20USTR%20Report%20to%20Congress%20on%20China's%20WTO%20Compliance.pdf with World Trade Organization rules that the "Phase 1" trade agreement signed by the Trump administration two years ago failed to address fundamental U.S. concerns with China's industrial policies and supporting policies, including "massive financial resources."

  • China courts freeze $157 million of Evergrande assets over missed construction payments

    A Chinese court has ordered the freezing of 640.4 million yuan ($101 million) in assets held by a subsidiary of China Evergrande Group, according to a filing by contractor Shanghai Construction Group. State-owned Shanghai Construction, which sued the Evergrande unit in the southwestern city of Chengdu in December for overdue construction fees, cited the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court ruling that the assets to be frozen will include bank deposits and real estate. Separately, Shanghai Construction Group said last week a local court in Guangzhou has frozen 361.5 million yuan of assets of a different Evergrande unit in the central province of Jiangsu for overdue payments.

  • Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

    Retirement accounts held at Gemini were hit during a Feb. 8 exploit. The crypto IRA firm has yet to say much but victims estimate millions of dollars were moved.

  • JPMorgan Is the First Bank Into the Metaverse, Looks at Business Opportunities

    The Wall Street bank has opened a lounge in blockchain-based Decentraland.

  • Permian Roughneck Shortage Clouds Outlook for Oil Output Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil drillers set to increase U.S. production in the coming years face considerable headwinds from labor shortages in America’s most prolific shale patch, according to industry consultants Evercore ISI.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spre

  • Here's What Employers Are Willing to Do to Keep Workers

    Better retirement plan matching contributions, easier vesting requirements and withdrawal options? There's never been a better time to be a worker who wants to save for the future.

  • Regulators won’t let Boeing certify new 787 jets for flight

    Federal safety regulators say they will retain power to approve Boeing 787 airliners for flight rather than return that authority to the aircraft maker, which hasn't been able to deliver any new Dreamliner planes since last May because of production flaws.

  • China Summons Top Traders to Discuss Volatility in Iron Ore Market

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s efforts to cool a scorching rally in iron ore are now ensnaring some of the world’s biggest commodities traders and producers.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateStock Rally Stalls Amid Russia, Inflation Risks: Markets WrapU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaPowerhouses Glencore Plc and Trafigura Grou

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • U.S. Crude Inventories Continue To Decline

    The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw this week for crude oil to be 1.076 million barrels after analysts predicted a larger draw of 1.769 million barrels.

  • U.S. to inspect new 787 Dreamliners, says Boeing cannot self-certify

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday said it would perform final inspections on new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, and will not allow the planemaker to self-certify the jets. The U.S. aviation regulator said it notified Boeing of the decision that it will retain the authority to issue airworthiness certificates until it is confident "Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards." Boeing said it "will continue to work transparently through (the FAA's) detailed and rigorous processes... We will continue to engage with the FAA to ensure we meet their expectations and all applicable requirements."

  • Buffett's Berkshire bought Activision shares before Microsoft takeover

    (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired nearly $1 billion of shares in Activision Blizzard Inc before Microsoft Corp agreed to buy the video game maker for $68.7 billion, according to a Monday regulatory filing.

  • How Oil Could Hit $150. It’s Not Just About Russia.

    "The oil cycle will price higher until it finds demand destruction,” says Michael Tran of RBC Capital Markets.