U.S. markets open in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.50
    -24.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,808.00
    -204.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,559.00
    -61.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.40
    -21.70 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.24
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.20
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.96
    -0.18 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3780
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0060
    -0.2540 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,233.12
    +744.87 (+1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.67
    -4.81 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,017.07
    -78.46 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Apromore and FPT Software Partner to Accelerate Process Mining Adoption

Apromore
·2 min read

Global cooperation will support enterprise transformation through access to data-driven insights

MELBOURNE, Australia and HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apromore, the leading developer of open-source process mining technology, today announced its collaboration with FPT Software (FPT), a global technology and IT services provider, to further adoption of process mining tools and techniques among global enterprises. As part of FPT’s aim to lead digital transformation with a “data-driven and customer-centric" strategy, the company is looking to process mining to help customers identify a fast path to value for digital transformation and operational excellence projects.

“Each of our customers has a unique set of often complex challenges and processes that span many systems and must be mapped and analyzed as they approach large transformation efforts,” said Pravin Tiwari, Sr. Vice President and Business Head, at FPT USA Corp. “Apromore’s research-led, system-neutral approach to process mining is unique in the industry. Therefore, I believe this partnership can enable us to better assist our clients with their digital transformation journey,” he added.

“Enterprises in the midst of their digital transformation need strong partners like FPT Software to help them create strategies and achieve their business goals,” said Marlon Dumas, co-founder and partnerships manager for Apromore. “This collaboration will spur broader adoption of process mining techniques and accelerate business process optimization and automation among FPT Software’s global customer base, particularly in North America, where FPT is already helping customers to unlock business value via data-driven transformation programs.”

Apromore’s leading-edge process mining capabilities and ease of use help businesses to look at critical business operations in systems such as SAP, ServiceNow, Oracle, and Dynamics in an unbiased and transparent manner. Based on advanced research from leading universities, Apromore enables process improvement analysts to identify bottlenecks, assess what-if scenarios and unearth risks from non-compliance.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than USD 513 million in revenue and 20,000 employees in 26 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fpt-software.com

About Apromore

By providing the finest and most accessible process mining experience, Apromore enables business leaders to quickly visualize their business processes for transformation or optimization. The result of over a decade of extensive research and innovation from leading universities, Apromore is the only organization offering both an open source, community edition as well as an enterprise-grade process mining solution. For more information, please visit https://apromore.com.

Media Contacts:

Tamarie Ellis, Apromore Global Marketing Director: tamarie.ellis@apromore.com; +64-21-818-009

Heather Racicot, Apromore PR: heather.racicot@apromore.com, +1 360.632.5616


Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Soared 30% Today

    Investors are targeting Apple's upcoming media event as a possible game-changer for the satellite communications provider.

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Walmart Rethinks Its China ‘Hypermarket’ Strategy Amid Alibaba Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- In the months before the delta variant upended domestic travel in China, Walmart Inc. would regularly have employees fly to cities like Shanghai to observe and take photos of what its competitors were up to, according to people familiar with company’s practices. At times, they got caught and were asked to leave.While checking out rivals is not uncommon in the industry, the task took on added urgency for the world’s biggest retailer in the past year. A quarter century after it ente

  • This Robot Trader Just Turned Bullish on Amazon, Facebook, and Nvidia. Here’s What It Sold.

    An ETF run by artificial intelligence smiled on U.S. retail plays in September but soured on a few Covid-19 pandemic trades.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 9th, 2021

    Following modest gains on Wednesday, Dogecoin would need to move back through to $0.28 levels to continue to recover from Tuesday’s slump.

  • Dogecoin Remains Under Pressure After Yesterday’s Collapse

    Crypto markets remain under serious pressure.

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Intel Expects Huge Growth in Auto Chips. It’s Bulking Up in Europe.

    CEO Pat Gelsinger predicted that the market for car chips will double by 2030. He detailed plans for at least two European facilities.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s crypto meltdown, a move through the day’s pivot levels would be needed to support a rebound…

  • 3 Leading Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    SaaS is a dynamic business model, and these three stocks are leveraging it to take over big industries.

  • 401(k) vs. Pension Plan: What’s the Difference?

    A 401(k) plan and pension are both employer-sponsored retirement plans. The biggest difference between the two is that a 401(k) is a defined-contribution plan and a pension is a defined-benefit plan. A defined-contribution plan allows employees and employers (if they choose) to contribute and invest funds to save for retirement, while a defined-benefit plan provides a specified payment amount in retirement.

  • Shell weighs COVID-19 vaccine mandate, firing staff who resist - FT

    The oil major outlined a case for "selective vaccine mandates" initially at offshore and other remote locations, where staff live and work, and where World Health Organization-approved vaccines were available, the Financial Times said, citing an internal memo sent to Shell's executive committee. The memo, dated Sept. 1, also said employees in other parts of the business could be subjected to mandatory vaccination "over time", according to the newspaper. The document states that while "all reasonable efforts" would be made to avoid terminating employment of staff who refuse to comply with the vaccine mandate, the company "will be faced with no alternative but to do so", FT reported.

  • These 2 Mega-Trends Should Put This Recent IPO on Your Radar

    Direct-to-consumer sales have combined with the globalization of small and midsize businesses to put Global-e Online in a unique position to beat the market.

  • Natural Gas Jumps to 7-Year High as Winter Supply Worries Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas futures soared to a seven-year high amid escalating concerns about tight supplies heading into the winter-heating season. Gas prices are soaring across the northern hemisphere as anxiety mounts about the prospects of a supply crunch in coming weeks when cold weather begins to descend and homeowners switch on furnaces. A confluence of production and processing disruptions are running headlong into robust demand for the fuel in some of the world’s biggest economies.

  • Sea Aims to Raise $6.3 Billion in 2021’s Biggest Equity Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. aims to raise $6.3 billion in the largest equity offering of the year, a deal that will propel a global expansion and acquisitions for Southeast Asia’s largest company.The online gaming and e-commerce firm backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. is offering 11 million shares, a stake worth about $3.8 billion at Wednesday’s close. It also intends to issue $2.5 billion of equity-linked debt. Sea, which has risen more than 70% this year, fell in post-marketing trading in New York.Th

  • Why the US has a record 10.9 million job openings

    Where are the workers? Unfilled employment opportunities are swelling even as some 8.4 million Americans remain out of work. The job market has been torqued by billions of dollars flowing to the unemployed and a surge in savings at a time when many are reassessing whether long commutes, dull jobs, and expensive cities are worth it.

  • Google Teams Up With Cisco WebEx to Make Videoconferences Easier

    (Bloomberg) -- With corporate workforces still reliant on virtual meetings -- and the delta variant delaying a return to the office -- videoconferencing rivals Google Meet and Cisco WebEx hope to make the process of logging in a little easier. Google, part of Alphabet Inc., has agreed to support interoperability with Cisco Systems Inc. hardware devices. That means customers will be able to log into a Google meeting on a Cisco device and vice versa, Google said Wednesday in a blog post. The pact

  • China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom

    Venezuela’s oil industry is inching closer and closer to complete collapse, but China may just swoop in and exploit the country’s vast reserves...at a discount

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s meltdown, Dogecoin would need to break back through to $0.30 levels to restore confidence…

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve