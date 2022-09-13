Apron Bus Market to record USD 233.23 Mn growth -- North America to occupy 40% market share
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Apron Bus Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the apron bus market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 233.23 million and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.08% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The faster boarding process and high spending by the aviation industry to enhance the overall passenger experience are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as passenger boarding bridging a better alternative will challenge market growth.
The apron bus market report is segmented by type (diesel and electric) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
The diesel segment accounted for a large share of the global apron bus market in 2021. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies and systems to reduce carbon emissions at airports is driving the growth of the segment. Rapid technological advancements in the automotive industry and the growing popularity of luxury airport buses among individuals are also driving the growth of the segment.
North America will be the leading region, occupying 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The high volume of luxury buses and increasing preference for luxury shuttles over vans are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the presence of leading producers is contributing to the growth of the apron bus market in North America.
Vendor Landscape:
The apron bus market is fragmented. The market is dominated by a few established companies. The market is very competitive, as players eagerly await new deals from airlines and airports. In addition, the construction of new airports and the replacement of old buses will provide new opportunities for the players during the forecast period. Bus manufacturers, to obtain new contracts, expand their product portfolios by introducing new buses with advanced features. Globally, as airlines look to reduce their carbon footprint, bus manufacturers are also turning to electric runway buses with more space for passengers and luggage. The global apron bus market is expected to boost during the forecast period owing to high investment by vendors.
Technavio identifies the following as the key players in the market.
BMC
BYD Co. Ltd
China International Marine Containers Group Ltd.
China Leyuan Airspace Investment Manufacturing Ltd.
COBUS Industries GmbH
Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA
Hexagon Studio
KIITOKORI OY
Mallaghan Engineering Ltd.
MCV Group
Nandan GSE Pvt. Ltd.
Panus Assembly Co. Ltd.
Proterra Inc.
Sutlej Motors Pvt. Ltd.
TAM Europe d.o.o.
Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd
Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.
Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.
Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio.
Apron Bus Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.08%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 233.23 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.29
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BMC, BYD Co. Ltd, China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., China Leyuan Airspace Investment Manufacturing Ltd., COBUS Industries GmbH, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA, Hexagon Studio, KIITOKORI OY, Mallaghan Engineering Ltd., MCV Group, Nandan GSE Pvt. Ltd., Panus Assembly Co. Ltd., Proterra Inc., Sutlej Motors Pvt. Ltd., TAM Europe d.o.o., Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 China International Marine Containers
10.4 COBUS Industries
10.5 Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles
10.6 Mallaghan Engineering Ltd.
10.7 Panus Assembly Co. Ltd.
10.8 Proterra Inc.
10.9 TAM Europe d.o.o.
10.10 Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd
10.11 Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.
10.12 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
