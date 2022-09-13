Apron Bus Market to record USD 233.23 Mn growth -- North America to occupy 40% market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Apron Bus Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Apron Bus Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the apron bus market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 233.23 million and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.08% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The faster boarding process and high spending by the aviation industry to enhance the overall passenger experience are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as passenger boarding bridging a better alternative will challenge market growth. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Request Sample Report Here

The apron bus market report is segmented by type (diesel and electric) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The diesel segment accounted for a large share of the global apron bus market in 2021. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies and systems to reduce carbon emissions at airports is driving the growth of the segment. Rapid technological advancements in the automotive industry and the growing popularity of luxury airport buses among individuals are also driving the growth of the segment.

North America will be the leading region, occupying 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The high volume of luxury buses and increasing preference for luxury shuttles over vans are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the presence of leading producers is contributing to the growth of the apron bus market in North America.

Story continues

Vendor Landscape:

The apron bus market is fragmented. The market is dominated by a few established companies. The market is very competitive, as players eagerly await new deals from airlines and airports. In addition, the construction of new airports and the replacement of old buses will provide new opportunities for the players during the forecast period. Bus manufacturers, to obtain new contracts, expand their product portfolios by introducing new buses with advanced features. Globally, as airlines look to reduce their carbon footprint, bus manufacturers are also turning to electric runway buses with more space for passengers and luggage. The global apron bus market is expected to boost during the forecast period owing to high investment by vendors.

Technavio identifies the following as the key players in the market.

BMC

BYD Co. Ltd

China International Marine Containers Group Ltd.

China Leyuan Airspace Investment Manufacturing Ltd.

COBUS Industries GmbH

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA

Hexagon Studio

KIITOKORI OY

Mallaghan Engineering Ltd.

MCV Group

Nandan GSE Pvt. Ltd.

Panus Assembly Co. Ltd.

Proterra Inc.

Sutlej Motors Pvt. Ltd.

TAM Europe d.o.o.

Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd

Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio. Request Sample Report Here

Related Reports:

Apron Bus Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 233.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BMC, BYD Co. Ltd, China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., China Leyuan Airspace Investment Manufacturing Ltd., COBUS Industries GmbH, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA, Hexagon Studio, KIITOKORI OY, Mallaghan Engineering Ltd., MCV Group, Nandan GSE Pvt. Ltd., Panus Assembly Co. Ltd., Proterra Inc., Sutlej Motors Pvt. Ltd., TAM Europe d.o.o., Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 China International Marine Containers

10.4 COBUS Industries

10.5 Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles

10.6 Mallaghan Engineering Ltd.

10.7 Panus Assembly Co. Ltd.

10.8 Proterra Inc.

10.9 TAM Europe d.o.o.

10.10 Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd

10.11 Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.

10.12 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apron-bus-market-to-record-usd-233-23-mn-growth--north-america-to-occupy-40-market-share-301621824.html

SOURCE Technavio