U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,297.38
    -59.66 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,963.86
    -362.60 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,248.63
    -318.07 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,212.87
    -28.76 (-1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.17
    +2.29 (+3.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.90
    +9.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1632
    +0.0036 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4720
    +0.0070 (+0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0047 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8880
    -0.1200 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,248.59
    -688.19 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.92
    +930.24 (+383.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,021.77
    -5.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

APT Systems Announces Verifundr Development Progress

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
APT Systems, Inc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- APT Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: APTY), a software development and fintech company, has announced a major step forward in development of Verifundr, its escrow service that is blockchain-supported.

“An elite team of digital strategists is working on Verifundr to build the visual interface that coincides with our technical documentation,” reports Glenda M. Dowie, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President of APT Systems. “The visual interpretation places a user-friendly frontend on our powerful escrow service which is designed to transfer US dollars or our Spera stablecoin to complete transactions.”

Verifundr uses smart contracts in part to serve as a neutral third-party to ensure funds are duly released upon both parties fulfilling their contractual obligations. The blockchain-supported architecture of Verifundr makes it ideally suited for escrow and similar functions.

The potential for blockchain-based recorded escrow services is underscored by a Forbes magazine article titled: “Will the Power Of Blockchain Mean The End Of Title Insurance Companies In 20 Years?” The article reads, in part: “Blockchain technology will certainly eliminate most fraud and tampering that exists with ownership records located at a county clerk’s office and convert land records to a distributed ledger.”

“APT Systems was early in identifying the power of blockchain for a re-imagined escrow service,” Dowie says. “We are excited by our current pace of software development and look forward to launching Verifundr to help fill what should be a global demand for a fiat and cryptocurrency backed escrow services.”

About APT Systems Inc (APTY):

APTY is a software development and fintech company, focusing on escrow and payment services with a stablecoin. Its wholly owned subsidiary AUREX Trading and Recovery recovers gold, silver, and other high-value metals from used computers and other sources.

Visit www.therefiningcompany.com to learn more about the company’s precious metal recovery business, and visit www.connect.sperastablecoin.com to learn more about Spera, a stablecoin that we plan to partially back with recovered gold.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @APTYsys and @AUREXandGold for quick and timely updates.

Disclaimer of Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to also disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Contact: Glenda Dowie, CEO at 415-200-1105

Email: info@aptsystemsinc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • Why Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Screaming Higher Today

    Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE), a clinical-stage biotech, is having a superb showing in pre-market trading Monday morning. The biotech's shares, in fact, jumped by as much as 98%, on extremely heavy volume, before 8 a.m. today. Ahead of the opening bell, Xenon announced positive mid-stage trial results for XEN1101 as a potential treatment for adult patients with focal epilepsy.

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    In my view, it's a lot easier to be patient with your stocks when they're strong performers right out of the gate as a result of an effective business model and firm fundamentals. Instead, check the business model and fundamentals, if those are solid, your underperforming new stock could be worth the wait with time. The two healthcare companies I'll be discussing today will probably continue to grow steadily over the next decade, just as they have in recent times.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Here's Some Good News for AMC Shareholders

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has some pretty optimistic shareholders. AMC stock is up over 1,800% this year. On Sept. 30, AMC announced a repurchase of $35 million of its debt bearing a minimum 15% interest rate.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy In October

    Biotech stocks took a beating in September. The bellwether funds iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB) and SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT: XBI) both lost a significant chunk of their value last month. Investors, in effect, went into risk-off mode following this news.

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN)

    In this article we will analyze whether Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There’s no better way to get these firms’ immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their lead into […]

  • Why Shopify Stock Fell 11% in September

    The e-commerce leader's shares have come down from an extremely high valuation. That could be a good thing.

  • Here's Why the Chip Shortage May Hurt Chipmakers Like NXP and TSMC in 2023

    The industry may be overreacting to the current semiconductor undersupply, setting up a swing to the other extreme in two years.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been off to the races -- and with good reason. Chances are that growth stocks still have plenty of runway left to shine. Right now, the following trio of fast-growing companies stands out for all the right reasons, and offers the potential to make investors a lot richer in the fourth quarter, and most importantly, well beyond.

  • Are II-VI Incorporated's (NASDAQ:IIVI) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) has had a rough three months with its share price down 17%. However, the company's fundamentals...

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2030

    These innovative stocks have been beaten down recently, but they could make patient investors a lot richer by the turn of the decade.

  • How Come No One Is Talking About This Explosive Growth Stock?

    Marqeta has formed partnerships with companies like Google, Square, and Goldman Sachs, but it's still flying under many people's radar.

  • Will PayPal Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    When eBay spun off PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) in an IPO in 2015, the online payments company was worth about $45 billion. Today, PayPal has a market cap of just over $300 billion. PayPal's annual revenue grew from $9.24 billion in 2015 to $21.45 billion in 2020, as its number of active accounts rose from 179 million to 377 million.

  • Top 10 Stocks in Mason Hawkins’ Portfolio: MGM, Baidu, and More

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks in Mason Hawkins’ portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Hawkins’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Top 5 Stocks in Mason Hawkins’ Portfolio: MGM, Baidu, and More. Renowned value investor Mason Hawkins is the founder, chairman, and chief […]

  • Tesla Sets Delivery Records, but This Nasdaq Stock Was the Big Premarket Winner Monday

    The stock market mounted a nice recovery to end last week, but Wall Street seemed to have a real case of the Monday blues. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were down 72 points to 14,689 as of 8:15 a.m. EDT, pointing to a lower start for the index. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced its third-quarter production and delivery figures, and they were good enough to send the stock higher in pre-market trading on Monday.

  • Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For instance, Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock is now down about 70% from its all-time high. Its edge cloud platform accelerates and secures the delivery of content (e.g.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About ASML Stock?

    The global chip shortage, which started in late 2019 and worsened throughout the pandemic, turned ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) into one of the world's most-talked-about semiconductor equipment makers. It's also the only manufacturer of EUV (extreme ultraviolet) lithography systems, which are required to create the smallest technology chips. ASML only ships a few dozen EUV systems a year, which cost over 120 million euros ($139 million) each.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while the auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?