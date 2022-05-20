U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,830.92
    -69.87 (-1.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,776.41
    -476.72 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,112.68
    -275.82 (-2.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.19
    -30.04 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.56
    +1.35 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.22 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0042 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8010
    -0.0540 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2469
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8420
    +0.0480 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,867.29
    -1,332.03 (-4.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    642.97
    -30.40 (-4.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Update: APT Systems Underscores Compliance as a Growth Strategy for Spera

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
APT Systems, Inc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • APTY
APT Systems, Inc
APT Systems, Inc

“From its inception, we’ve built Spera to comply with existing financial regulations, and anticipated future regulations,” says CEO.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- APT Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: APTY), a fintech company, is underscoring its “compliance as a growth strategy” as it prepares to bring its Spera (SPRA) stablecoin to the market.

“From its inception, we’ve built Spera to comply with existing financial regulations, and anticipated future regulations,” says Glenda M. Dowie, CEO of APT Systems. “This is why we created Spera to be a true stablecoin; it is backed by U.S. dollars and gold so that the value of SPRA will always be $1.”

The hard asset backing of Spera is in sharp contrast to other stablecoins that have algorithmic or other backing mechanisms, that don’t involve assets like dollars and gold.

“We believe compliance will be a powerful market differentiator as the financial sector and public look for a true stablecoin that by design holds its $1 peg,” Dowie says. “APT Systems is a completely domestic U.S. corporation. And as a GAAP reporting public company, we understand what it takes to be compliant and transparent. We back SPRA with 98% U.S. dollars and 2% gold, all of which can be verified independently through a third-party. We provide transparency and auditability.”

APT Systems developed SPRA to work seamlessly with its Verifundr digital escrow application, which uses smart contracts in part to serve as a neutral third-party to ensure funds are duly released upon both parties fulfilling their contractual obligations. The blockchain-supported portion of Verifundr is ideally suited for escrow, while Spera provides for payments including simple transfers of escrow funds both domestically and internationally.

The SPRA stablecoin development has been completed and security tested. The Company is currently completing a final integration with its financial infrastructure partner, which will provide a range of financial services, including onboarding of new accounts, transferring U.S. dollar, and facilitating wallets for purchasing and holding Spera stablecoins.

“We feel vindicated by recent market events that our dedication to creating a U.S.-based compliant—and true—stablecoin will position us strongly as the stablecoin of choice in what we see as an expanding multi-billion-dollar market,” Dowie says. “Compliance should serve as rocket fuel as we move towards our launch.”

About APTY- APT Systems Inc:
APTY is a software development and fintech company, focusing on our Verifundr escrow and payment services supported with a stablecoin named Spera (SPRA).

Visit www.get.sperastablecoin.com to read our white paper and learn more about our stablecoin backed by U.S. currency and partially by gold.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @APTYsys for quick and timely updates.

Disclaimer of Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to also disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Contact: Glenda Dowie, CEO at 415-200-1105
Email:  info@aptsystemsinc.com
Investor Information:

http://www.APTsystemsinc.com/online-Investor-Kit-for-apt-systems-inc-APTY/


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded more than 16% lower as of 11:14 a.m. ET today after it received yet another downgrade from Wall Street. Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini maintained his underperform rating on Upstart but lowered his price target from $20 to $15 per share. The lower price target comes just a week after Chiaverini lowered his price target on Upstart from $35 to $20.

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • Warren Buffett is Selling These 6 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that the billionaire sold, click Warren Buffett is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett, the chief of Berkshire Hathaway, is perhaps the most renowned financier in the investment world, with decades of […]

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • Deere tops earnings estimates, misses on revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Deere.

  • The technician who called the 2020 market bottom says a ‘shocking rally’ is in store

    It’s been a terrible week in an awful year for the stock market. Walmart (WMT) Target (TGT) and Tencent (HK:700) each reported disappointing results to add fuel to the worries about interest-rate hikes and quantitative tightening. Over the last six weeks, equity redemptions have totaled $46 billion, versus $91 billion when the COVID outbreak first became apparent, according to Sean Darby, chief equity strategist at Jefferies.

  • How To Generate $100,000 Of Retirement Income, Without Selling Principal

    Your retirement savings are $1 million. You want $100,000 of yearly retirement income, including Social Security. Is that doable without tons of risk?

  • Michael Burry is Shorting Apple (AAPL) and Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Michael Burry’s short position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and the 5 stocks he is selling in 2022. If you want to skip our analysis of Burry’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Michael Burry was born on […]

  • The S&P 500 is trading in bear-market territory. How far could it fall?

    The S&P 500 trades below the level that will mark a bear market if losses hold on Friday. In the past, entering bear territory has often meant more weakness ahead.

  • 1 Reason Nu Holdings Is Headed in the Right Direction

    Like many tech and fintech stocks this year, the Berkshire Hathaway-backed Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) has seen its stock price struggle and is down more than 61% this year. Nu is a major disruptor in the Latin American banking space, first offering a credit card with no annual fees and then building out a suite of banking products from there. Nu has amassed close to 60 million customers but in the past has gotten questions regarding its high valuation and path to sustainable profitability.

  • Why Ross Stores Stock Plunged 25% at the Open Today

    The discount retailer provided its first-quarter earnings and an update for the year, and Wall Street didn't like what it saw.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Tesla stock’s very bad week gets worse after the allegations against Musk

    Tesla Inc. shares were poised to close at their lowest since late July, falling more than 8% in midday trading Friday following the allegations of sexual misconduct lobbed against Chief Executive Elon Musk.

  • Citigroup Badly Needed a Catalyst. Then It Landed Warren Buffett.

    Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway invested in Citigroup when it seemed like there wasn't much to look forward to for the megabank.

  • Market strategist explains the ‘historic anomaly’ in the recent sell-off

    Citi Global Wealth Head of North American Investments Kristen Bitterly joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the decline in equity and fixed income markets, rising rates, bond yields, and inflationary pressures.

  • Elon Musk is not happy with a meme mocking his new-found attention to Twitter

    Elon Musk got defensive over a meme suggesting he may be spending a little too much time on Twitter and not enough time on his electric vehicle company.

  • Why Rivian, Nikola, and Lucid Stocks Got Wrecked on Friday

    In early trading Friday, stock markets attempted to make a comeback and at least end a losing week on a winning note. As of 12:25 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are off 4.9%, Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock is down 5.8%, and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) -- the beneficiary of positive news as recently as yesterday -- is giving back most of its gains, and leading the sector 6.8% lower today.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, heading for longest weekly losing streak since 2001

    U.S. stocks rose on Friday, though the major indexes still headed for steep weekly losses as concerns over the resilience of corporate profits in the face of inflation resurged this week.

  • Why Target, Costco, and Kohl's Stocks Got Pummeled This Week

    The overall stock market has been struggling with the Dow Jones Industrial Average heading for its eighth straight losing week. For retail stocks including Target (NYSE: TGT), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), and Kohl's (NYSE: KSS), this past week has been the worst of them all. As of Friday midmorning trading, Target shares had dropped a whopping 30% for the week.

  • Here's Why Harley-Davidson Is Pausing All Production

    Harley says it is pausing the all of its production and shipments, except for its electric LiveWire line.