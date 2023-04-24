Aptamers Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the aptamers market are Aptamer Group, SomaLogic Inc., Aptamer Sciences Inc., Aptagen LLC, NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., Aptus Biotech, Base Pair Biotechnologies, AMSBIO, Vivonics Inc.

, TriLink Biotechnologies, Noxxon Pharma, AM Biotechnologies LLC, Raptamer Discovery Group, Kaneka Corporation, and Novaptech.



The global aptamers market is expected to grow from $1.75 billion in 2022 to $2.16 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The aptamers market is expected to grow to $4.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 23.2%.



The aptamers market includes revenues earned by entities by providing RNA profiling, detecting cells, viruses, sugars, and antibodies.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Aptamers are short synthetic single-stranded oligonucleotides that fold into defined architectures and bind to target antigens such as proteins, molecules, peptides, cells, and tissues. It is used for the molecular recognition of their respective targets.



North America was the largest region in the aptamers market in 2022. The regions covered in the aptamers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The various types of aptamers are DNA aptamers, XNA aptamers, and RNA aptamers.DNA aptamers refer to deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) oligonucleotides that are capable of binding to specific targets with high affinity and specificity to target antigens such as peptides, small molecules, cells, proteins, and tissues.



It is used in the design of drug delivery systems.The various types of technology include selex, x-aptamer, and maras technique, that are applied in therapeutic development, research and development, diagnostics, and others.



The different end users include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and government research institutes, cathode-ray oscilloscopes, and others.



The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is expected to propel the growth of the aptamers market going forward.Chronic respiratory disease is when the airways narrow and swell and may produce extra mucus.



It make breathing challenging and cause coughing, shortness of breath, and wheezing when exhaling.Aptamers help detect the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), help identify disease early, and provide treatment.



For instance, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US-based public health agency, 8.4% of people over 18 and 5.8% of children had asthma in the US in 2020. Furthermore, in May 2021, according to a report shared by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, a US-based non-profit organization, the number of Americans who have asthma will be over 25 million. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is driving the growth of the aptamers market.



Technological innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the aptamers market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies, such as artificial DNA aptamers, which are manufactured using adaptable and seamless technology to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2021, NEC Corporation, a Japan-based multinational information technology and electronics corporation, developed artificial DNA aptamers that can bind to the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). With the help of adaptable and seamless technology, an aptamer can enter the body to target RBD, which is the key to infection, and trap the virus by identifying the three-dimensional structure of the receptor-binding domain (RBD), forming a solid bond with it.



In May 2022, Epicore Biosystems, a US-based digital health and wearable solutions company, acquired Eccrine Systems and its advanced aptamer-based sweat sensing technology for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition adds further sensor technology to Epicore’s line of wearable microfluidic solutions.



Eccrine Systems, a US-based wearable sensor provider, and provider of electrochemical aptamer-based technology to choose biomarkers to quantify a target of choice.



The countries covered in the aptamers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



