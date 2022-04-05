U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,525.12
    -57.52 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,641.18
    -280.70 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,204.17
    -328.39 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,046.04
    -49.40 (-2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.38
    -1.90 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.90
    -6.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    -0.0069 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    +0.1440 (+5.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3082
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5460
    +0.7740 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,913.86
    -549.50 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,074.47
    -23.18 (-2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

UPDATE - Aptean ERP Cloud Solutions Named Market Leaders in Food Safety Management Software by FeaturedCustomers

Aptean Inc.
·3 min read
Aptean Food & Beverage ERP Receives Highest Rating in Customer Success Report

See a breakdown of the many features and benefits available with Aptean Food & Beverage ERP.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced that two editions of its industry-specific Food & Beverage ERP have been named Food Safety Management Software Market Leaders in FeaturedCustomers’ Spring 2022 Customer Success Report. Aptean Food & Beverage ERP JustFood Edition and Aptean Food & Beverage ERP bcFood Edition are the cloud-based solutions placed in the top tier of the report, which is based on over 500 pieces of verified customer reference content. Market Leaders are noted as vendors with the highest ratio of customer reference content, content quality score and social media presence relative to company size.

Aptean Food & Beverage ERP provides features critical to food safety and quality control, such as recipe tracking, full forward and backward traceability and allergen management. The customer references in the report also highlight additional ways that Aptean’s award-winning, cloud-based Food & Beverage ERP solution delivers significant value to food manufacturing organizations. The testimonials call out industry-specific functionality including grower accounting, real-time data collection and analysis, compatibility with Microsoft products for increased visibility and accessibility, and end-to-end integration as the key reasons why Aptean Food & Beverage ERP is the leading choice for food and beverage businesses seeking to grow and protect their bottom line.

“Aptean’s solutions are purpose-built to support the unique needs of our customers. By providing specific features to support food safety and quality management, our Food & Beverage ERP helps manufacturers produce safe food,” said Bob Kocis, President, Americas at Aptean. “We’re pleased that our Food & Beverage ERP solution has been recognized as a Market Leader in Food Safety Management Software by FeaturedCustomers. Receiving the highest rating, based on reviews from our customers, is a testament to Aptean’s dedication to transform food and beverage businesses and propel them to the next level.”

Aptean also received the Frost and Sullivan 2022 Product Leadership Award in North American ERP Software for the Food and Beverage Industry. Contact Aptean today to learn more about how your food and beverage business can be Ready for What’s Next, Now®.

About FeaturedCustomers
FeaturedCustomers, the world’s only customer reference platform for B2B business software and services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software and services through vendor validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Every day our platform helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMB’s. For more information, visit their website.

About Aptean
Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, USA, and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact
Nicole O’Rourke
Chief Marketing Officer
Nicole.ORourke@aptean.com
(770) 715-0362

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4ac9349-ba0e-49c5-ace2-82b0a3c5a4bb


