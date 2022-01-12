U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

Aptean Expands in Austria with Acquisition of JET ERP

Aptean Inc.
·2 min read

Growing Presence Positions Aptean as an ERP Leader in DACH Region

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of JET ERP Betriebsgesellschaft mbH, a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software in Austria, operating under the brand "Data Systems - Solutions made in Austria" for more than half a century.

Based in Vienna, JET ERP is a developer of ERP and ancillary solutions for more than 350 customers in the manufacturing and construction industries. Its clients rely on the company’s range of accounting, finance, and document management products to control costs, increase operational efficiency, and adapt to the evolving logistics industry.

Aptean has recently made a significant commitment to growth in the DACH region through its acquisitions of Modula, Agiles, Ramsauer & Stürmer, and JET ERP. These recent investments, which bring strong local focus and rich product features, combined with Aptean’s scale and deep technical expertise, position Aptean to be a leading ERP provider in DACH where the demand for digital business solutions continues to rapidly increase.

“Aptean is pleased to announce the acquisition of JET ERP as we continue to expand our global presence. We are confident that this partnership will help us drive growth throughout the DACH region,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “With its loyal customer base and established solutions, JET ERP will add to Aptean’s presence in Austria. We are excited to welcome the talented JET ERP team to the Aptean family.”

“JET ERP is eager to work with Aptean to serve the Austrian market,” said Michal Rybovic, CEO of JET ERP. “With Aptean’s global scale and broad solutions portfolio, we are now better positioned to serve Austrian manufacturers with additional offerings to help them grow their businesses.”

About JET ERP
JET ERP is a leading developer of ERP and business management solutions in Austria. The company's portfolio includes its modular, highly integrated cross-process software for document management as well as business intelligence applications encompassing financial accounting, controlling, purchase, transport, planning and warehouse management. Learn more at http://www.jet-erp.at/jet/.

About Aptean
Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, USA, and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact
Nicole O’Rourke
Chief Marketing Officer
Nicole.ORourke@aptean.com
(770) 715-0362


