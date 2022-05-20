U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

Aptean Expands Its Software Solutions for the Fashion and Apparel Industry with the Acquisition of RLM Apparel Software Systems

Aptean Inc.
·3 min read
Aptean Inc.
Aptean Inc.

Aptean Adds Modular Apparel Management Platform to its Cloud-First, Industry-Specific Offerings

Aptean Acquires RLM Apparel Software Systems

Acquisition of RLM broadens Aptean’s range of cloud-based software products designed especially for the fashion and apparel industry.
Acquisition of RLM broadens Aptean’s range of cloud-based software products designed especially for the fashion and apparel industry.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of RLM Apparel Software Systems (RLM), an award-winning provider of innovative, cloud-based business software solutions designed specifically for fashion and apparel companies.

Founded in 1978, and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, RLM delivers fully integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP), product lifecycle management (PLM), supply chain management (SCM) and other apparel management applications to over 100 fashion brands and manufacturers. RLM’s platform also includes over 40 modules that allow clients to efficiently manage the entire fashion product lifecycle and collaborate easily with global teams and suppliers.

The acquisition of RLM broadens Aptean’s range of cloud-based software products designed especially for the fashion and apparel industry. RLM will benefit from Aptean’s global scale, considerable resources and deep technological expertise as it continues to drive innovation for customers in the fashion and apparel industry. Together, RLM and Aptean will build on RLM’s proven track record of providing robust ERP and SCM solutions to leading apparel brands.

“We are pleased to welcome the talented RLM team to Aptean. This acquisition reinforces Aptean’s commitment to serving the fashion and apparel market,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “RLM shares both our passion for software innovation and our commitment to providing customers with the technology and services necessary to accelerate their growth while increasing efficiency and visibility.”

“Partnering with Aptean is a milestone event for RLM,” said Ron Lynn, Founder of RLM. “Our purpose-built offerings for the fashion industry and cloud-first approach align with Aptean’s mission to serve the market, and, with the benefit of Aptean’s significant resources and global ERP leadership, we are confident that our business will reach new heights.”

About RLM

RLM Apparel Software Systems is a leading provider of modular, end-to-end business software solutions designed specifically to address the needs of global fashion retailers, brands, and manufacturers. Over its 40-year history, RLM has enabled many of the largest and most innovative apparel, footwear, accessories, and related companies to reach their full potential by accelerating performance, increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and streamlining business processes across the entire concept-to-consumer product lifecycle.

RLMs category-spanning enterprise software solutions comprise capabilities typically found separately in enterprise resource planning (ERP), product lifecycle management (PLM), supply chain management (SCM), warehouse management systems (WMS), sales force automation (SFA), and e-commerce systems (B2B/B2C). RLM solutions are available in either a traditional on-premise deployment or as a hosted cloud subscription model.

For more information, visit www.ronlynn.com.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact
Nicole O’Rourke
Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer
Nicole.ORourke@aptean.com
(770) 715-0362

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10881e5c-068c-4eb7-b156-6a96160f5149


