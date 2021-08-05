U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

Aptean Extends Apparel Industry ERP Leadership Through Acquisition of Exenta

Aptean Inc.
·3 min read

Enhances Aptean’s Capabilities in ERP, Distribution, PLM and SFC for Fast Fashion Companies

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of Exenta, creator of enterprise resource planning (ERP), product lifecycle management (PLM), Innovation Lifecycle Management and Shop Floor Control (SFC) solutions to support the fast fashion, apparel and soft goods industries.

Exenta’s industry-specific software platforms provide customers flexibility to quickly adapt to the highly dynamic demands of the fashion and apparel markets. Exenta combines scalable, intuitive technology with deep domain expertise in design, sourcing, production and distribution. Exenta’s ERP, PLM and SFC solutions help customers streamline operations, increase revenue and enhance efficiency, while their EDI solution enables seamless communication with vendors and consumers. Exenta’s software can be hosted in the cloud or installed on-premise.

Exenta serves more than 41,000 users in 15 countries worldwide. Its products support multiple languages and currencies. The addition of Exenta’s enterprise technology solutions further builds Aptean’s industry-focused ERP capabilities in the apparel, footwear and accessories vertical.

“Today’s transaction extends our ERP leadership through the addition of Exenta’s leading solutions and further enhances Aptean’s growth prospects in the fashion industry,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “With Exenta, we can provide brands and apparel manufacturers more tools and capabilities to grow their businesses, while increasing productivity and profitability. On behalf of everyone at Aptean, we welcome the talented Exenta team into the Aptean family and look forward to working closely with them to drive further innovation.”

“We are excited to be joining forces with Aptean and are confident that we will benefit from its global resources and expertise as we continue to deliver state-of-the-art enterprise solutions for the fashion industry,” said Roberto Mangual, CEO of Exenta. “Aptean shares our culture of innovation and collaboration. Together, we will be even better positioned to serve our customers and provide our team a platform to grow.”

About Aptean
Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of industry-specific software, enabling our customers to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Our enterprise resource planning and supply chain solutions are uniquely designed to meet the needs of specialized manufacturers and distributors in over 20 industries, while our compliance solutions serve specific markets such as finance and life sciences. In total, Aptean’s solutions are used by over 6,500 customers around the world. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to scale and succeed. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

About EXENTA™
Exenta is the pioneer in global, cutting-edge, transformative ERP, PLM REVO™, Innovation Hub™ and Shop Floor Control™ solutions designed specifically for the fashion, apparel, footwear, accessory and home goods industries. Exenta is positioned to be a single solution partner for brands and manufacturers in every stage of business maturity and can support multiple languages and currencies. Exenta delivers high touch, 24/7 service to over 41,000 happy users of our solutions in 15 countries around the globe.

Engineered and developed by a team of experts in the fashion, apparel and manufacturing industries, Exenta offers deep domain expertise in design, sales, production, sourcing, warehouse management, Shopfloor, EDI, omnichannel and finance. With implementation support that continues long after the go-live date, Exenta continually shares best practices developed over years of experience and works with clients to adopt change and increase accuracy and efficiency, both through the use of Exenta solutions and in processes that go beyond the software to improve and accelerate operations. To learn more visit www.exentago.com.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact
Nicole O’Rourke
Chief Marketing Officer
Nicole.Orourke@aptean.com
(770) 715-0362


