Aptevo Therapeutics Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net income: US$7.01m (up from US$29.4m loss in FY 2021).

  • EPS: US$1.38 (up from US$6.27 loss in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Aptevo Therapeutics shares are up 10.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Aptevo Therapeutics has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

