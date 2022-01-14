U.S. markets closed

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results and 2022 outlook on February 3, and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. EST. The call will be hosted by Aptiv's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro.

A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

To participate by telephone, please dial 800.239.9838 (U.S.) or +1 323.794.2551 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be connected to the Aptiv PLC conference call. The conference ID number is 6190564.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-to-release-fourth-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-2022-outlook-301461464.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

