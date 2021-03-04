U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,757.47
    -62.25 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,805.83
    -464.26 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,703.43
    -294.32 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,122.69
    -85.10 (-3.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.58
    +2.30 (+3.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,694.50
    -21.30 (-1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -1.06 (-4.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1977
    -0.0090 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0710 (+4.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3900
    -0.0053 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8540
    +0.8520 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,257.00
    -3,173.80 (-6.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.33
    -19.88 (-2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,650.88
    -24.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.11
    -628.99 (-2.13%)
     

Aptive Environmental Pest Control Shares Spring Tips for a Pest-Free Summer

Aptive Environmental
·4 min read

Pest Control Experts Encourage Homeowners to Take Action Today to Prevent Summer Pests

Aptive Environmental Shares Six Important Steps for a Pest-Free Summer

Aptive pest control experts encourage homeowners to take action today to prevent summer pests
Aptive pest control experts encourage homeowners to take action today to prevent summer pests
Aptive pest control experts encourage homeowners to take action today to prevent summer pests

PROVO, Utah, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With warm weather around the corner, Aptive Environmental, one of the leading U.S pest control companies, is providing homeowners spring tips to prevent unwanted pest infestations this summer. While different seasons bring a variety of insects to each state, getting a head start on summer pest prevention each spring is key, according to the pest control experts at Aptive.

“Pests typically wake from overwintering and begin breeding for their peak in the summer each spring, creating potential for both new infestations and the return of old ones,” Trent Frazer, Aptive Environmental Senior Director of Quality Assurance says. “While we always encourage attacking pests when they are at their weakest during the winter, spring serves as a second chance to get ahead of potential infestations before they are in full swing in the summer.”

With the goal of helping consumers enjoy pest-free homes and backyards not only during the warm summer months, but also throughout the year, Aptive experts recommend the following six spring cleaning steps annually:

  1. Eliminate pest attractants: From the backyard to the garage to the kitchen and pantry, eliminating environments that are conducive to pests is crucial to pest prevention. This includes removing decaying vegetation from the yard, trimming bushes, controlling water sources, clearing clutter, regular cleaning both inside and out of the home as well as proper food storage and disposal. For example, ensure all pantry food items are properly sealed in airtight containers, surfaces are always kept clean and the trash is taken out regularly.

  2. Conduct a perimeter check: The winter months can be rough on your home. Inspect the interior and exterior perimeters and repair any potential entry points. This includes fixing holes or cracks in the foundation of your home as well as the proper sealing of screens, doors, windows, chimneys, pipes and more to keep unwanted pests out.

  3. Look for signs of infestation: One key to preventing serious summer issues is catching problems early. Keep an eye out for pest droppings, bite marks or holes in food packages as well as black specs on the walls -- these are all signs that could point to larger infestations.

    Spring is also the beginning of the mating season for stinging insects like wasps, yellow jackets and similar pests such as flies. You may also see an influx of ants as they begin leaving their colonies to search for food. These are all signs it’s time to hire a professional.

  4. Treat your home sooner rather than later: While Aptive experts believe winter is the ideal time to begin treating your home for summer problems, it’s important to begin treating as soon as possible--even before spotting potential issues--to get ahead of the peak summer breeding season.

  5. Implement custom pest control solutions: Every home, climate, layout and environment is different, and each brings its own potential pest problems. Aptive service professionals are trained to spot concerns in advance and skilled at developing seasonal protection plans and solutions that are tailored to your home.

  6. Maintain cleanliness: Proper pest prevention requires ongoing effort. Keep pests at bay by maintaining an environment that does not allow them to thrive. While you may kick off summer prevention in the spring, these efforts should continue throughout the summer and beyond.

For the ultimate spring yard cleanup checklist, visit the Aptive blog. To learn about Aptive Environmental pest control, visit www.GoAptive.com or find the company on Facebook (@AptiveEnvironmental), Twitter (@Go_Aptive), Instagram (@Aptive.Environmental) or LinkedIn (@AptiveEnvironmental).

About Aptive Environmental
Aptive Environmental provides environmentally responsible residential and commercial pest services to more than 4,735 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's Top 100 U.S. workplaces in 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s "Nothing But Nets" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites.

Media Contact:
Nicole Kubitz, 415-692-3059
Nicole.Kubitz@FinnPartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d101e53-8bd3-45f9-990b-23f625ba03a3


Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria kidnapping: Freed Zamfara schoolgirl keen to return to school

    A girl who was kidnapped alongside 278 students speaks to the BBC about her ordeal.

  • Bitcoin Extends Losses With Yields Rising After Powell Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin extended losses as risk assets fell and Treasury yields pushed higher after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stopped short of offering specific steps to address recent disorderly market conditions.The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 5.3% and was holding at about $48,263 as of 1:08 p.m. in New York. The coin surged Wednesday to briefly trade above $52,000, about $6,000 shy of last month’s record.“After the massive drop from $58,000, this could be traders selling the bounce,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific with cryptocurrency exchange Luno in Singapore.Bitcoin’s most ardent fans argue it’s consolidating before a run at a fresh record because the token is emerging as a hedge for inflation risk just as fears about price pressures escalate. Critics say Bitcoin is in a giant, stimulus-fueled bubble that’s destined to burst like the 2017 boom and bust cycle.It seems that “cryptos are eating gold’s inflationary-hedge lunch,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific Pte, wrote in an email.Bitcoin slid 21% last week but is still up more than fivefold in the past year. On a technical basis, the GTI Global Strength Indicator, which detects trend fluctuations, has begun to curl upward, suggesting a bullish move for Bitcoin.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Insurance Giant Aon Is Testing the Waters of DeFi

    Aon has shaped insurance policies around cryptocurrency cold storage. Now it's eyeing the red-hot DeFi space.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Firmer Yields Weighing on Prices Ahead of ADP Jobs Data

    Today’s ADP Non-Farm Employment Change Report could move the gold market lower if the number comes in well above the 202K forecast.

  • Budget 2021: How much will it cost the UK and how will we pay?

    The pandemic is costing the government hundreds of billions of pounds. Where will it all come from?

  • Cost of Treasuries-Led Rout Seen as Global Bond Sales Falter

    (Bloomberg) -- A string of poorly-received bond auctions in the past week is driving home a message -- the Treasuries-led global rout is leaving investors scarred and governments staring at higher borrowing costs.U.S. yields resumed their rise Wednesday after a brief lull that followed a disastrous sale of seven-year Treasury notes last week. Sovereign bond offerings from Indonesia to Japan and Germany have drawn tepid demand and at least one sale was scrapped. The push for higher rates comes as central bankers attempt to ease investors’ discomfort over the pace of the recent rise.Investors are demanding higher yields to compensate for the risk of further volatility, which may complicate efforts to finance $14 trillion worth of fiscal stimulus globally. Concerns that central banks may withdraw policy support has soured sentiment, amid mounting evidence of a faster-than-anticipated economic recovery.“Investors will be increasingly differentiating countries based on their fundamentals and prospects,” said Tuuli McCully, head of Asia Pacific economics at Scotiabank. “Considering elevated debt levels in some countries, higher funding costs could dampen their economic recovery momentum further.”Clear MessageThe message from Europe and Asia Pacific markets this week is clear. Even though global bonds have stabilized somewhat, investors are still rattled by the prospect of more volatility.In Germany, a sale of 15-year bonds on Wednesday received the weakest demand since the tenor was launched last summer. Japan’s auction of 10-year debt the previous day recorded the lowest bid-to-cover since February 2016.Indonesia’s Finance Ministry agreed to sell 13.6 trillion rupiah ($951 million) of non-Islamic bonds on Tuesday, the least since March 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Including bills, the sale totaled 17 trillion rupiah, below the government’s revised target of 30 trillion rupiah.There were ominous signs even before last week’s ill-fated U.S. auction, including a drop in coverage ratios for debt sold in Thailand and Australia. Signs of distress also emerged in Italy, while New Zealand ended up accepting just over half of the bids it received for a sale as yields soared.“If there is still no reversal in sentiment, the government may need to accept higher bid yields, or cut down on planned spending,” said Frances Cheung, a rates strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore.Mexico’s Finance Ministry declared a local-currency sovereign debt sale void last week despite demand that was triple the amount offered. In a statement, the ministry blamed high rates due to market volatility for sinking the 3.7 billion-peso ($178 million) sale.A couple of offerings bucked the global trend. A sale of Italian green bonds racked up 76 billion euros of orders, boosted by its environmentally-friendly tag. In Russia, the Finance Ministry sold the most fixed-coupon notes since June, as mild sanctions from the U.S. failed to deter investors.The U.K. delivered an annual budget Wednesday that tried to balance the need for prolonged economic aid with calls to control the deficit, with Finance Minister Rishi Sunak saying he intends to raise the tax burden to its highest level in over 50 years. While the Debt Management Office’s projected bond sales for 2021-22 were well below the record this fiscal year, the total is higher than expected at 295.9 billion pounds ($413 billion).“We are in an uncomfortable spot where attention is shifting toward elevated asset prices,” said Eugene Leow, a rates strategist at DBS Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “Even as central banks try to reassure, there is this lingering fear that less-loose policy may be on the way.”PerspectiveFor all the jitters, optimists say that higher yields are a sign of confidence and emerging economies continue to enjoy inflows and improved current-account positions. In Asia, central banks have built up their foreign-exchange holdings by the most since 2013.“We remain of the view that fears of a 2013-like Taper Tantrum for emerging markets are overblown,” said Sameer Goel, Deutsche Bank’s global head of EM research in Singapore. “Central banks stand readier as part of fiscal-monetary coordination to quarterback term premia and the cost of capital to governments.”Central banks are clearly on their guard. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard warned Tuesday that bond-market volatility could further delay any pullback in asset purchases while European Central Bank Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said the recent jump in yields “is unwelcome and must be resisted.” Still, the institution as a whole sees no need for drastic action to combat rising yields, according to officials familiar with internal discussions.While the Federal Reserve’s guidance is that a hike is unlikely until at least 2024, money markets in the U.S. are positioned for interest rates to start rising again by the end of next year.“That’s a significant difference, a big gap between the Fed’s message and where the market is, and they will push back against that,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab & Co. in New York.(Adds details of Treasury selloff in second paragraph and U.K. budget in 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage Rates Are Back Above 3%. Here’s Where They’re Headed Next.

    Mortgage rates have risen past a psychological benchmark for the first time since they fell to historic lows during the pandemic. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.02% this past week, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey—the first time since July that the rate has risen above 3%. “Since reaching a low point in January, mortgage rates have risen by more than 30 basis points,” wrote Freddie Mac’s chief economist, in a release.

  • Bitcoin Could Reach $1 Million or More, Kraken CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- As the leader of crypto exchange Kraken, Jesse Powell is bound to be bullish on Bitcoin. Yet he’s projecting a disruptive future that would stretch the imagination of even the most ardent crypto fans.In a Bloomberg Television interview, Powell said Bitcoin could reach $1 million in the next decade, adding that supporters say it could eventually replace all of the major fiat currencies.“We can only speculate, but when you measure it in terms of dollars, you have to think it’s going to infinity,” he said. “The true believers will tell you that it’s going all the way to the moon, to Mars and eventually, will be the world’s currency.”The CEO also said San Francisco-based Kraken is considering going public, possibly next year.Extreme predictions are nothing new in the world of Bitcoin, where adherents stand to profit from convincing a wider audience that crypto is a legitimate asset class, rather than a speculative fad. The dollar remains the world’s reserve currency and is the benchmark for global trade, though its value has softened in the past year.Powell said Bitcoin bulls see it one day exceeding the combined market cap of the dollar, euro and other currencies.The dollar “is only 50 years old and it’s already showing extreme signs of weakness, and I think people will start measuring the price of things in terms of Bitcoin,” he said.The digital currency slipped 3% in early U.S. trading on Thursday, hovering around $49,000. Prices have surged almost 600% since the start of 2020 on the back of wider mainstream adoption, with bulls seeing it as both an inflation hedge and speculative asset.Critics argue that Bitcoin is in a giant, stimulus-fueled bubble destined to burst like the 2017 boom and bust cycle.Kraken benefits from higher prices as it reaps fees from increased trading. Bloomberg reported last month that the exchange was in talks to raise new funding, which would double the company’s valuation to more than $10 billion.“Personally, I think $10 billion is a low valuation,” Powell said. “I wouldn’t be interested in selling shares at that price.”The CEO did acknowledge the potential for wild market swings, saying prices can “move up or down 50% on any given day.” That kind of volatility has long been one of the negatives of Bitcoin, relegating the market to one of speculation, rather than a means of doing business.“If you are buying into Bitcoin out of speculation, you should be committed to holding for five years,” Powell said. “You have to have strong convictions to hold.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Your next stimulus check may be in jeopardy now

    A new compromise would make millions of Americans ineligible for the third checks.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher — But You Might Still Influence How Big Yours Is

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • Dow slides 460 points, Nasdaq sees correction after Powell struggles to cool bond-market jitters

    Stock benchmarks on Thursday afternoon were lower as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was monitoring the recent rise in bond yields, and that the pent-up inflation expected this year was unlikely to last.

  • Oil Sinks Toward $60 Before OPEC+ Meets to Decide on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled below $60 a barrel in New York with the OPEC+ alliance said to be set to agree to a production increase later this week.U.S. crude futures fell 1.5% on Tuesday to the lowest in more than a week, while its global counterpart Brent hit a two-week low. The widespread view among the producer group is that the market can absorb additional barrels, according to people familiar with the matter. That could put the alliance on track to implement the majority of the 1.5 million barrel-a-day output hike that’s up for debate on Thursday.Oil’s underlying market structure has also weakened this week. The backwardation, an indication of tightening supplies, seen in key timespreads is shrinking. At the same time, some pockets of physical oil market strength appear to be wobbling, with observed flows of North Sea crude grades to Asia dropping in February to the lowest in four months.“While the Saudi surprise cut really kick-started this move higher, the unwinding of that will be more difficult for the market,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “There is still significant risk for the short-term outlook.”Crude has rallied more than 20% since the start of the year with support from a range of factors, including Saudi Arabia’s unilateral output cuts. The rollout of vaccines and an investor charge into commodities have also underpinned the gains. Even if OPEC and its allies restore 2.4 million barrels a day of crude output by June, global oil inventories are set to decline each month this year, according to an OPEC+ panel. India has reiterated a call for the group to increase its production from April.“Prices were getting elevated enough that stabilizing the market makes sense,” said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis. “It is a difference between what was expected and what was hoped. What you expect is that they will raise production, what you hope is that they don’t.”In the U.S., domestic crude supplies rose last week by more than 7 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute was said to report. If confirmed by the U.S. government’s storage tally on Wednesday, that would be the largest weekly build since December. Meanwhile, the API report also showed large declines in gasoline and distillate inventories, which fell by nearly 10 million barrels and roughly 9 million barrels, respectively.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies must decide how much output is to be restored, with current reductions totaling just over 7 million barrels a day. The group is the largest actor in the oil market, with collective production covering more than 40% of worldwide demand.Saudi Arabia always said that its voluntary supply reduction would only last for two months. The kingdom will start to roll back its extra cut as planned in April, but is still discussing internally whether to return all of the barrels in a single month, or over a longer period, said people familiar with the deliberations.Meanwhile, oil shipments from OPEC’s Persian Gulf producers edged higher last month, despite the Saudi cut. Increased shipments from Kuwait and Iraq more than offset lower flows from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, vessel-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg show.(An earlier version of this story corrected daily percentage decline in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell says current policy appropriate even as bond market turmoil has caught his eye

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday said he would be concerned if there was persistent tightening in U.S. financial conditions

  • How to claim stimulus money on your 2020 taxes. ‘It’s really the only vehicle that you have right now’

    36% of taxpayers said the Recovery Rebate Credit was the 'most confusing' part of taxes this year.

  • Maxing Out Your 401(k) and What to Do Next

    Max out your 401(k) each year, and be sure to get your 401(k) employer match, if you have one. And for you super savers, here are other ways to save for retirement.

  • Tesla Megabull Ron Baron Says It Was 'Painful' To Sell 1.7M Shares

    Longtime Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Ron Baron acknowledged Thursday morning his fund Baron Capital sold 1.7 million shares of the electric automaker despite his long-held belief the stock has a path to $2,000. What Happened: Baron Capital invested $387 million in Tesla's stock back in 2014 and the position has grown to be worth $5.5 billion in February, Baron said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Over the past six months, the fund has sold 1.7 million out of its 8-million share position between $450 and $900 a share with an average price of $666.70. Baron said many of his friends were skeptical with his original 2014 thesis that Tesla's stock would return 20 times. "We persisted," Baron said. "And at the time we invested, it was unlikely in most people's opinions that electric cars were going to dominate." Related Link: Ark More Convinced On Tesla's Autonomous Strategy And Cathie Wood Says A New Price Target Is Coming Soon Why It's Important: The decision to authorize a sale of a stock he believes still has tremendous upside potential was due strictly to profit-taking as the stock's surge means it accounted for an outsized representation in the fund portfolio, Baron said. The fund also used some of the proceeds from the sale to pay down part of a line of credit. Baron said it was "painful" to sell close to 2 million shares of Tesla's stock as the company's prospects of eventually selling 20 million cars a year is a more realistic outcome. Tesla has so many opportunities ahead, such as the ability to monetize each of the 20 million cars sold by charging a monthly $100 fee for autonomous driving features. "That alone is worth the present price of the stock in 10 years," he said. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock What's Next: The billionaire himself said he has not sold a single share he personally owns and is unlikely to do so "for another 10 years." Tesla's stock traded around $657 a share at publication time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaExclusive: Grayscale CEO 'Wouldn't Rule Out' Future Bitcoin ETF Launch In US© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Pulls Back From 50 Day EMA

    The Euro has tried to reach towards the 50 day EMA during the trading session on Wednesday in what has been very messy and sideways trading.

  • Exclusive: India merchants almost halt exports to Iran as its rupee reserves fall - officials

    Indian merchants have almost entirely stopped signing new export contracts with Iranian buyers for commodities such as rice, sugar and tea, due to caution about Tehran's dwindling rupee reserves with Indian banks, six industry officials told Reuters. "Exporters are avoiding dealing with Iran since payments are getting delayed for months," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading house. Iran's rupee reserves in India's UCO and IDBI Bank, the two lenders authorised to facilitate rupee trade, have depleted significantly and exporters are not sure whether they would be paid on time for new shipments, the dealer said.

  • China’s Top Stock Funds Trashed by $111 Billion Moutai Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- The most popular stock trade in China is unraveling, tarnishing the reputations of some of the country’s most successful money managers and undermining the outlook for the world’s second-largest equity market.Until three weeks ago, buying the nation’s beloved liquor maker Kweichow Moutai Co. was a surefire way for the $3 trillion mutual fund industry to mint money and attract bumper inflows. The stock soared 30% year-to-date through its Feb. 10 record, after gaining almost 70% in 2020 -- and doubling in the year before that.Many funds, flush with a record amount of cash, didn’t have a choice if they wanted to keep their clients and attract new investors. Buying Moutai was the simplest and most effective way to top rankings -- until it wasn’t. The stock began tumbling after the Lunar New Year break, and kept falling. It’s now down 22% since its peak, including a drop of as much as 6% Thursday, and has lost more than $111 billion in value.One of the most high-profile casualties is E Fund Management Co.’s Zhang Kun, the first in China to oversee 100 billion yuan ($15 billion). Zhang’s E Fund Blue Chip Selected Mixed Fund is down 12% in 10 trading days after returning 95% last year largely due to a big bet on baijiu, the Chinese white spirit. The fund had 9.6% of its assets invested in Moutai as of December. Another fund run by Zhang has lost 23%. Zhang didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.The fund manager has received “verbal abuse” in recent weeks by investors who were previously fans, according to a report Wednesday in China’s state tabloid Global Times. He was known as “Prince Charming” or “Brother Kun” among his investors, who now refer to him on social media as “Kun Gou” or “Kun the dog” -- an offensive term in Chinese.Other copycat money managers will be feeling the pain: recent data showed two-thirds of mutual fund assets were invested in only 100 stocks, while the top 400 stocks lured 93% of total funds. Although China’s onshore market contains more than 4,000 stocks, Moutai is by far the largest with a market value of about $390 billion.Moutai accounts for 27% of the loss in the FTSE China A50 Index of the nation’s largest companies since Feb. 10. When added together with fellow spirit makers Wuliangye Yibin Co. and Luzhou Laojiao Co., the three comprise more than half of the gauge’s decline.Concern had been growing about the stretched valuations of Moutai and its peers, especially as gains accelerated. A gauge tracking consumer staples, including liquor makers, traded at a record 36 times projected 12-month earnings in February.Read how China is warning against ‘entertaining’ investors with fund pitchesTo be sure, the company’s shares have faced plenty of risks in the past. The stock tumbled about 8% in a single day in July after the People’s Daily criticized the high price of the company’s liquor. In 2017, Xinhua News Agency said the stock was rising too fast, triggering a selloff. Back in 2013, the stock plunged when Xi Jinping came to power and clamped down on lavish spending by party cadres.But this time around, authorities have grown increasingly concerned about risks to the financial system posed by excess liquidity. On Tuesday, China’s top banking regulator jolted markets with a warning about the need to reduce leverage amid the rising risk of bubbles globally and in the local property sector. With Moutai being the best-known proxy for liquidity-fueled bets and momentum, fund managers will likely need to find a new strategy to protect their returns.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EV Battery Maker QuantumScape Is Worth Billions. It May Be Fairly Valued Already.

    Baird analyst Ben Kallo began coverage of the company, setting a price target that implies a modest gain for the stock.