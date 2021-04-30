U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

Aptive Environmental Pest Control Strikes Gold Bringing Home Multiple Stevie Awards

Aptive Environmental
·3 min read

Provo Pest Control Company Wins Prestigious Award Three Consecutive Years in a Row

Aptive Environmental is proud to announce that the company has received three Stevie&#xae; Awards in the 19th Annual American Business Awards&#xae;.
Aptive Environmental is proud to announce that the company has received three Stevie® Awards in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.

PROVO, Utah , April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptive Environmental is proud to announce that the company has received three Stevie® Awards in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, bringing gold home in both the "Fastest Growing Company" and "Company of the Year-Business & Professional Services (Large)" categories and a silver award in the "Achievement in Management – Business and Professional Services" category.

2021 marks the third year that Aptive has been recognized as part of the Stevies, the U. S.’ premier business awards program. A few of the judges’ comments regarding the company’s 2021 performance include:

  • “Aptive is an impressive success story - from inception in 2015 to the 7th largest pest control firm in the US by 2020.”

  • “Great job on growing the business 33% YOY during a pandemic, while also growing its volume of employees by 32%. To be able to grow in double digits in a year with massive layoffs and terminations is phenomenal. And, it all ties back to the culture and treating your people well!”

  • “Nice stats on business and employee growth. The call out about proprietary software as a competitive differentiator is interesting to note, as well. And, it’s great to see the focus on employees and retention rate. Investing in employees is critical for continued success. Nice job!”

“During a year of challenges for businesses worldwide, Aptive maintained our consistent growth thanks to our commitment to excellence and those we serve,” said Vess Pearson, Aptive Environmental’s Co-founder and CEO. “Our employees, our customers and our community will always be our first priority. It’s an honor to be recognized for our hard work; it proves that our team can find success in even the toughest of times.”

From developing motivating incentive programs to routinely offering intimate training academies, Aptive believes that going “All In” and investing and developing its team to be capable and confident has led to its achievements. This approach is the foundation of Aptive’s dedication to exceptional service.

More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in this year’s Stevies. Details about The American Business Awards and the complete list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

To learn about Aptive Environmental, visit www.GoAptive.com or find the company on Facebook (@AptiveEnvironmental), Twitter (@Go_Aptive), Instagram (@Aptive.Environmental) or LinkedIn (@AptiveEnvironmental).

About Aptive Environmental
Aptive Environmental provides responsible residential and commercial pest services to more than 4,800 cities in 34 states across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's Top 100 U.S. workplaces in 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s "Nothing But Nets" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites.

Media Contact:
Janel Hlebak
440-488-2537
Janel.Hlebak@finnpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db4e62e8-1a95-4385-aa07-ee8519e49142


