Aptive Environmental Pest Control Taps Veteran Chief Technology Officer, Ryan Byrd

Aptive Environmental
·3 min read

Provo Pest Control Company Transforms Blue Collar Industry Through Technology-First Approach

Aptive Environmental CTO Ryan Byrd

Aptive Environmental, one of the leading U.S pest control companies, has hired Ryan Byrd as the company&#x002019;s newest Chief Technology Officer.
Aptive Environmental, one of the leading U.S pest control companies, has hired Ryan Byrd as the company’s newest Chief Technology Officer.
Aptive Environmental, one of the leading U.S pest control companies, has hired Ryan Byrd as the company’s newest Chief Technology Officer.

PROVO, Utah, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptive Environmental, one of the leading U.S pest control companies, has hired Ryan Byrd as the company’s newest Chief Technology Officer. With over two decades of extensive engineering, software system development, and IT experience, Byrd will be responsible for a key, tech-first division within the fast-growing pest control company.

“While Aptive is known for providing customers with outstanding pest control services, I always think of Aptive as a technology company first. This approach enables us to better serve our customers, and having Ryan on board will further our commitment to using Silicon Valley ideals and proprietary technology to give our employees and customers the best possible experience,” said Vess Pearson, Aptive Environmental CEO.

In 2020, Aptive was recognized as the 7th largest pest control company in North America by Pest Control Technology Magazine, solidifying its place in the industry, and commending its advancements in technology. Since its inception, Aptive has continued to hire an intelligent corps of software engineers, such as Byrd, to develop its own cutting-edge software to support both employees and customers. This practice is unique in the pest control industry, providing the Aptive sales and operations teams with the tools to be more strategic in their approach, and offering a seamless, more enjoyable customer experience.

“In addition to Aptive’s commitment to its customers and its unparalleled growth, I jumped at the opportunity to work with Aptive due to their strategic approach to using technology to become a true industry disruptor,” said Byrd. “I’m excited for a new challenge, and to further accelerate Aptive’s technology approach, making big changes in a traditionally blue-collar industry along the way.”

With a Bachelor of Sciences in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Brigham Young University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business, Byrd brings an in-the-trenches approach to building world-class scalable solutions and strong business acumen across various functions such as supply chain, operations, sales, and engineering to drive innovation and growth of new products.

Additionally, Byrd is a featured technology and IT security panelist and guest lecturer in the University of Utah Alumni Speaker Series. As an adjunct professor, he has taught university courses on software development and computer engineering and networking at Utah Valley University, including the first PHP/Oracle programming class in the state. After an impressive eight years as a Chief Technology Officer at his previous company, Entrata, he will be providing internal and external engineering support at Aptive.

To learn about Aptive Environmental, visit www.GoAptive.com or find the company on Facebook (@AptiveEnvironmental), Twitter (@Go_Aptive), Instagram (@Aptive.Environmental), or LinkedIn (@AptiveEnvironmental).

About Aptive Environmental
Aptive Environmental provides responsible residential and commercial pest services to more than 4,800 cities in 34 states across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's Top 100 U.S. workplaces in 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s "Nothing But Nets" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites.

Media Contact:
Janel Hlebak
440-488-2537
Janel.Hlebak@finnpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a93cab5-f8e0-4ab3-a3e0-01dc90313b1b


  • Colonial Pipeline aims to be "substantially" back online by end of week

    The FBI confirmed in a statement Monday that a professional cybercriminal group called DarkSide was responsible for a ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline network, which provides roughly 45% of the fuel used on the East Coast.The latest: President Biden said at a press briefing that there is no evidence so far to indicate that Russia was involved in the attack, although he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon. Officials previously said no countries are being blamed for the attack. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeColonial said in a statement at 12:25pm ET on Monday that segments of the pipeline are being brought back online in a "stepwise fashion," with the goal of "substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week."White House officials said at a press briefing that the FBI has been investigating the DarkSide ransomware since October of last year."It's a ransomware as a service variant, where criminal affiliates conduct attacks and then share the proceeds with the ransomware developers," deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger said.Worth noting: Neuberger would not answer whether Colonial has paid a ransom, telling reporters that they are a private company and that the White House will defer those "very difficult" decisions to them. She added that the administration has not offered Colonial any further advice.The big picture: Colonial is the largest refined fuel pipeline network in the country, transporting over 100 million gallons per day. It has been out of operation since Friday as a result of the hack, raising fears of a surge in fuel prices.The FBI said it would continue to work closely with Colonial and government partners on the investigation. "Right now, there is not a supply shortage," said White House homeland security adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall.Energy analyst Amy Myers Jaffe told Politico that the hack is "the most significant, successful attack on energy infrastructure we know of in the United States."What they're saying: DarkSide posted the following statement to its website on Monday, according to CNBC:“We are apolitical, we do not participate in geopolitics, do not need to tie us with a defined government and look for our motives. Our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society. From today we introduce moderation and check each company that our partners want to encrypt to avoid social consequences in the future.”Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Qurate Retail Stock Sees Its RS Rating Rise To 93

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Liberty Interactive QVC shows improving technical performance.

  • After virtual Berlin Film Festival, movies to be shown outdoors

    The Berlin Film Festival, which took place online earlier this year, will show most of the movies that were part of the competition at outdoor cinemas across the German capital next month, taking advantage of falling COVID-19 infection numbers. The summer special offered by the festival, also known as the Berlinale, will take place from June 9 to 20 at 16 venues including a specially created open-air cinema at Museum Island in the heart of the city, organisers said on Monday. "Audiences will be getting a very special, collective festival experience - something we've all been missing for such a long time," directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a joint statement.

  • Wall Street closes lower as inflation fears prompt tech sell-off

    Wall Street closed lower on Monday as inflation jitters drove investors away from market-leading growth stocks in favor of cyclicals, which stand to benefit most as the economy reopens. "The market leadership is not doing all that well this year," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts 'serious correction' in commodities

    The sell-off in high-growth stocks since the beginning of the year does not signal the end to the tech rally that began during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, said Ark Invest's Cathie Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing U.S. equity fund last year. Wood, whose flagship fund suffered its largest outflows on record last week, said in a webinar Tuesday that she sees spiking commodity prices as a sign that businesses are double or triple ordering supplies as they try to restart their global supply lines. Fears of inflation have weighed heavily on growth stocks since the start of the year and helped bolster value stocks, which tend to benefit from rising commodities and higher interest rates.

  • U.S. senator asks firms about sales of hard disk drives to Huawei

    A senior Republican U.S. senator on Tuesday asked the chief executives of Toshiba America Electronic Components, Seagate Technology, and Western Digital Corp if the companies are improperly supplying Huawei with foreign-produced hard disk drives. Senator Roger Wicker, the ranking member of the Commerce Committee, said a 2020 U.S. Commerce Department regulation sought to "tighten Huawei's ability to procure items that are the direct product of specified U.S. technology or software, such as hard disk drives."

  • U.S. business lobby calls on China to play fair, warns of consumer boycott danger

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China should implement its commitments to equal treatment for foreign business and abandon "implicit" guidance to replace foreign products with domestic alternatives, the American Chamber of Commerce in China said on Tuesday. In an annual white paper, the chamber, also known as AmCham, which represents 900 companies, also called on the United States and China to communicate more and cooperate on climate change and public health. The relationship between the world's two biggest economies deteriorated rapidly over the past few years over issues ranging from trade to China's response to COVID-19.

  • What Can China Do to Control Record Commodity Prices?

    (Bloomberg) -- The surging cost of commodities to industries and households is a threat to China’s economic growth and the purchasing power of its citizenry.As prices soar for everything from the copper and steel used in construction, to the coal that heats homes and powers factories, to the corn that feeds animals, what can Beijing do to control the record-breaking rally?The answer is complicated by several factors, including policies on pollution and imports that have only served to exacerbate supply constraints. Beijing has imposed output curbs on metals like steel and aluminum to reduce emissions as part of President Xi Jinping’s commitment to deliver a carbon neutral economy by 2060. And it has cut purchases of coal and other commodities like copper from major supplier Australia as relations between the two nations have soured.Moreover, the world’s biggest consumer of commodities is being forced to compete for materials just as global economies bounce back from the pandemic, driven by massive government stimulus, particularly in the U.S.That can only dilute China’s efforts to rein in markets. Still, short of imposing price controls, Beijing has options that range from precise strikes on individual commodities to blunter tools that would affect the whole economy.Trading RestrictionsChina’s busy commodities bourses are a usual suspect for Beijing whenever the government feels price moves are getting a bit too wild. True to form, Monday’s dramatic jump in iron ore triggered a stern response. The Dalian Commodity Exchange vowed to “severely punish” unspecified violations in iron ore trading as it raised margin requirements and narrowed daily trading bands. The Shanghai Futures Exchange also pledged to tighten trading on steel, while the Zhengzhou bourse made a similar move on thermal coal.The goal is to cool speculative flows that can draw in waves of investment and generate dizzying price spikes. The trouble is that this approach doesn’t necessarily help to manage a physical market with its own momentum. Steel prices are rallying worldwide without having a really significant futures market, for example. Still, iron ore futures in Dalian dropped slightly on Tuesday, while rebar and hot-rolled coil in Shanghai marched to new highs ahead of the new restrictions. Thermal coal also forged a fresh record.Inducing SupplyChina is able to lean on its vast state sector to ease shortages, an effort that has recently met with only mixed results at best. Last month, the top economic planning agency told coal miners to produce at their maximum winter output levels, which has barely put a dent in the market’s subsequent rise to all-time highs. For gas, unusually cold winter weather led to an official dressing down for importers following their inability to meet demand, which seems to have motivated some to bring forward their purchases for this year.The efforts to boost energy supplies have been upset by diplomatic tensions with Canberra. China has banned Australian coal imports, one of a number of restrictions on a swathe of goods from barley to wine. And at least two of China’s smaller gas importers have been told to avoid purchasing additional gas from Australia for delivery over the next year.Releasing StockpilesChina has considered selling about 500,000 tons of aluminum from its state reserves to cool the market. Prices plunged initially on the plan before rising again to their highest level in a decade. China’s output of the lightweight metal was 37 million tons last year, more than half the world’s total.The nation holds stockpiles of materials like copper to foodstuffs like soybeans, as well as massive crude oil reserves, but the amounts are undisclosed. Any indication that the reserves bureau is a buyer or seller has the potential to dramatically move markets. The longer-term plan might include adding more base metals to strategic reserves to ensure domestic supply and cushion potential shortfalls, although any state-purchasing program now would risk adding fuel to the current rally.Stockpiling FoodChina is building up its agricultural buffer as well. The government has bought huge amounts of U.S. corn for state reserves and may release them to quell any price spikes ahead of the domestic harvest in the fourth quarter. Authorities have also imposed curbs on state wheat sales amid concern that increased purchases by feed mills to replace expensive corn could push up prices of the new wheat crop, which will be reaped in June.Beijing is also replenishing its soy reserves, adding locally grown soybeans for the first time since 2017 to curb any possible food inflation. The domestic crop isn’t genetically modified and is used for foods such as tofu rather than animal feed. China has also frequently released pork reserves to cool rising prices of the nation’s most widely consumed meat.Fiscal StimulusTo rescue an economy that had cratered because of the pandemic, China reached for its usual play book: massive state-funded construction to stimulate demand and an expansion in credit that fed through into the real estate market. That helped put a rocket under the price of steel and other building materials like copper and aluminum.China has trimmed this year’s quota for the debt sales that typically fund infrastructure, and local governments have been slow off the mark in terms of new issuance. Metals traders will be looking for further evidence that fiscal policy is tightening as the government shifts its focus to preventing asset bubbles.Monetary PolicyThe broadest concern is that record commodities prices will fuel inflation globally and central banks will act too slowly to stem the tide. Last month saw the fastest growth in Chinese factory-gate prices since October 2017, a surge that’s likely to have furrowed brows at the People’s Bank Of China.All of China’s financial markets are on tenterhooks for any indication that the PBOC will accelerate monetary tightening as the nation completes its recovery from the pandemic. For metals, tougher lending requirements would affect demand across sectors, from real estate to autos and consumer goods. Still, Bloomberg Economics doesn’t think the central bank will be motivated to act quite yet, as consumer prices remain relatively subdued.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • Chip shortage dampens Nissan's route back to profit after record loss

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Nissan Motor Co expects to break even this business year, defying expectations for a return to profitability, as the global chip shortage curbs the car maker's recovery from a record annual operating loss. "The fiscal year 2020 was a year dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic and impacted by multiple factors including growth of environmental awareness and political as well as economic changes," said Chief Executive Makoto Uchida. The forecast by Nissan, Japan's No.3 carmaker by sales, to break even for the year that began April 1 was lower than a 241.7 billion yen ($2.23 billion) profit predicted by SmartEstimate.

  • Bitcoin’s Waning Dominance Stirs Warning of Crypto Market Froth

    (Bloomberg) -- Parabolic jumps in digital tokens such as Ether, Dogecoin and Binance Coin are outshining Bitcoin, prompting more questions about whether that segment of the cryptocurrency sector is ripe for a reckoning.The rallies have contributed to a slump in Bitcoin’s share of the $2.6 trillion crypto market to 43% from about 70% at the start of 2021, a metric that for strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and DataTrek Research LLC may be a warning sign of investor excess in a range of digital tokens.Bitcoin’s waning dominance carries echoes of “froth” to the extent it’s being fueled “by a rally in other cryptocurrencies driven more by retail demand,” a JPMorgan team led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note Friday. DataTrek’s co-founder Nicholas Colas has indicated that history suggests tokens outside Bitcoin can drop “pretty quickly” when Bitcoin’s share hits 40%.Plenty of commentators have been fretting for some time that a stimulus-fueled peak is at hand in cryptocurrencies -- only to see them rally even more. But the worry is hard to shake in a sector that defies traditional investment analysis.The share of the largest cryptocurrency could be declining because investors are getting more comfortable with a wider array of tokens. Alternatively, retail traders may be chasing quick, speculative gains.“Even if you don’t invest in the space, this is worth tracking,” DataTrek’s Colas wrote in a recent note. He added that with more than $2 trillion now invested in virtual currencies, “a meaningful reset lower could also affect more traditional financial assets like equities.”For the JPMorgan team, the possible retail-driven froth in cryptocurrencies is a reminder of late 2017, when a crypto boom peaked.Ether RecordAmong the most notable moves in the crypto market Monday was Ether’s jump past $4,000 for the first time after a climb of more than 2,000% in the past year. The JPMorgan team said an analysis of activity on the affiliated Ethereum blockchain suggests a lower fair value of $1,000 for the token.Dogecoin -- which started as a joke in 2013 but is now a dominating Internet meme and sitting on a 20,000% advance in the past year -- captured the headlines over the weekend.First off, billionaire Elon Musk cited the token again, this time in a much-touted television appearance on the U.S. show Saturday Night Live. Later, it emerged that the cryptocurrency is apparently being used to pay for a lunar satellite launch with SpaceX, Musk’s commercial rocket firm.Dogecoin Used to Pay for Lunar Satellite Mission With SpaceXBitcoin was up 1.7% Monday at about $58,887 as of 8:30 a.m. in London. The largest cryptocurrency remains some way shy of April’s record of $64,870 after a pullback.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood’s Misery Mounts as ARKK Assets Dip Below $20 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s miserable month continued on Tuesday, as her flagship exchange-traded fund extended declines and its assets dropped below $20 billion to the lowest since January.The Ark Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) slid 1% as of 9:47 a.m. in New York. Caught in a broad tech selloff, the product has fallen for nine of the past 10 sessions, a retreat that accelerated on Monday in the biggest slide in about seven weeks.Tesla Inc., the fund’s biggest holding, was down 3.5% on Tuesday. Teladoc Inc., also heavily weighted in the ETF, dropped less than 1%.The stock rotation out of expensive-looking tech names is proving tough for Wood and her firm, Ark Investment Management, with investors pulling more than $500 million from the main fund in May so far.Big bets on the likes of Tesla and Bitcoin lured billions to Ark’s products, but more recently investors have been souring on the kind of pricey shares the money manager favors in companies with often unproven technologies. Other speculative corners of the market have also suffered, with an ETF tracking special-purpose acquisition companies slumping 20% this year.Read more: Rout Lands on Nasdaq Where Shorts Are Massing, Bulls Getting OutWith ARKK down some 34% from its February peak, options activity paints an increasingly gloomy picture. The number of bearish put contracts outstanding has jumped to a record. Short interest remains near an all-time high, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.(Updates price moves throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canada Kicks Off Its First U.S. Dollar Bond Sale Since Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada plans to sell bonds in the U.S. dollar market for the first time since the start of the pandemic as the North American country’s vaccination campaign gradually gains pace amid a third wave of the virus.The North American country plans to sell five-year bonds in the first benchmark-sized transaction in the currency since January 2020, Bloomberg data show. The bonds, which are expected to be priced Tuesday, are being marketed at around 8 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, according to people familiar with the matter.Canada’s economy is expected to grow 6.1% this year, up from a 5.4% decline in 2020, according to analysts’ consensus compiled by Bloomberg. The survey sees the U.S. economy, Canada’s largest trade and investment partner, expanding by 6.3% in 2021 after a 3.5% contraction in 2020. Even as the economy recovers, Canada’s jobs market hit a snag in April as a third wave of lockdowns and Covid-19 restrictions led to job losses.While Canada’s vaccination campaign has more than doubled in the last month to over one-third of the population with a first dose, just around 3% are fully vaccinated.Canada’s bond deal is also the first transaction in the U.S. dollar currency since Fitch Ratings downgraded it to its second highest investment-grade level, citing higher public debt ratios. BMO Capital Markets, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Scotiabank and TD Securities are arranging the deal.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chipotle minimum wage hike to $15 deals 'psychological' blow to restaurant industry: top analyst

    Chipotle just dropped the hammer on its rivals by lifting its hourly minimum wage to $15 an hour.

  • Rout Lands on Nasdaq Where Shorts Are Massing, Bulls Getting Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Whatever caused the tech selloff, and inflation angst looks to be the likeliest culprit, evidence has been gathering for weeks that traders were bracing for declines.Short interest in the Nasdaq 100 exchange-traded fund, in free fall as recently as March, was surging before the index had its biggest plunge since March. Flows to the ETF were negative in April and would’ve been this month, too, if not for a jump on Friday. All told, about half a billion dollars has been drained from the QQQs this year.As the Nasdaq 100 -- trading at more than 5 times annual revenue -- dropped more than 2.5%, volatility in tech stocks jumped by the most since early March. With inflation expectations leaping to the highest level since 2006, everything from the biggest megacap tech stocks to the frothiest small fry was slammed. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 slid as much as 1.4% in early Asian trading on Tuesday.“Inflationary pressures are becoming harder to ignore,” said Adam Phillips, managing director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors. “Although the jury is still out on whether this is merely a temporary issue, the prospect of inflation is leading investors to seek out areas that are better insulated from the threat of rising prices.”Duck and CoverThe breadth of the tech plunge made Monday particularly painful for bulls. Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) sank 5.2% to the lowest since November as its biggest holdings nosedived, with the likes of Tesla Inc., Roku Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc. skidding. After an eye-watering 150% gain in 2020, ARKK has dropped 16% so far this year.But damage wasn’t limited to tech’s speculative fringe. The New York Stock Exchange FANG Index fell 3.6%, putting the gauge on track for its worst month since March 2020. With inflation threatening to break higher, the cohort’s expensive valuations are growing increasingly harder to justify. Alphabet shares are trading at eight times revenue, the highest in more than a decade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, while Facebook’s price-to-sales multiple is nine -- nearly twice that of the average Nasdaq 100 company.Roaring BearsBears boosted bets against tech stocks as the industry’s leadership faltered amid a flight to the reflation trade. Short interest on the biggest ETF tracking the Nasdaq 100, or QQQ, increased to 3.6% of the stock outstanding, the highest level since August and up from 0.9% in December. The spike in bearish wagers stood out in a market where shorts have collapsed amid the S&P 500’s 88% rally since the pandemic trough in March 2020.Meanwhile, after several years of one-way flows, investors are starting to pull cash from the $161 billion Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 ETF. The fund has bled roughly $425 million so far in 2021, after absorbing nearly $17 billion in 2020 -- the second-biggest haul on record. The ETF is on track for its first yearly outflow since 2016.Troubling TechnicalsCharts on the Nasdaq 100 look precarious. In the short term, the gauge is approaching its average price over the 100 days, a trend line that sits within 0.1% of the index’s current level and has served as support during the selloff in last November and again in March. A sustained breakdown in late 2018 and March 2020 foreshadowed losses that exceeded 20% from peak to trough.Viewed from a wider lens, the picture is no better. Plot the Nasdaq’s relative altitude versus the S&P 500 shows the ratio has fallen back below its 2000 peak again. Its failure in March to hold above that resistance was flagged by DoubleLine Capital LP founder Jeffrey Gundlach as a sign that another collapse may be in store.Cooling CallsWhile none of the data shows significant jumps in bearish sentiment, it’s consistent with a backdrop in which the extreme bullishness that has marked the last 14 months shows signs of subsiding. That may make sense after the index’s 92% gain since its pandemic low.The largest companies, loosely known as Faamg, last September saw day traders flocking to bullish options for quick profits. That demand has since waned, with their combined call open interest falling almost a third from the peak, data compiled by Bloomberg show.(Adds Nasdaq futures move in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 2.6% in worst session since March as tech stocks sell off

    Stocks traded mixed on Monday, with technology stocks under more pressure as investors weighed the risks that higher inflation during the pandemic recovery might weigh on high-growth names.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks post back-to-back sessions of declines, Dow drops by the most since February

    Stocks fell Tuesday, with the major indexes adding to Monday's losses as inflation concerns rose.

  • Saudi Arabia's Covid Aid Comes At A Cost For India

    After having been instructed by their own government to slash oil imports from Saudi Arabia, Indian state refiners have reversed crude import cuts after India received critical medical aid from the Arabian oil giant

  • U.S. Equity Futures Dip, Asia Set for Weak Open: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures slipped Wednesday and Asian stocks were set for a weak open after a drop on Wall Street amid concern that the recovery from the pandemic faces a test from faster inflation as commodities rally.Equity contracts fell in Japan and Australia, but rose earlier in Hong Kong. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures opened in the red. The S&P 500 dropped for a second day following a record high Friday. Dip buyers helped the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 erase a loss of almost 2% to finish little changed.Treasury yields advanced and the dollar traded near the lowest levels of this year. Investors are awaiting an inflation report and government debt sales in the U.S. -- events that could trigger another bond selloff. Consumer price inflation is set to accelerate, with the year-on-year comparison amplified by the pandemic shock in 2020.Debate continues over whether price pressures will be persistent enough to force the Federal Reserve to tighten policy sooner than current guidance suggests. A chorus of Fed officials said the U.S. economy is on the road to recovery but still faces risks, and reiterated that it’s premature to discuss pulling back monetary support.“In general there’s this thought that inflation may rear its ugly head,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. “We see a little bit higher rates -- not significantly -- but a bit higher rates. And I think this struggle between value and growth also continues.”The weaker dollar boosted oil, helping to offset the effects of rising inventories in the U.S. Gulf Coast in response to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown. Copper traded near a record, and the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index hovered around the highest levels in almost a decade.Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. CPI report Wednesday is forecast to show prices continued to increase in AprilBank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks WednesdayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures dipped 0.1% as of 7:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 index fell 0.9%.Nasdaq 100 contracts fell 0.1%. The index was little changed.Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.5%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.6%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.4% earlierCurrenciesThe yen was at 108.63 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4285 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro traded at $1.2147BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.62%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $65.45 a barrelGold was at $1,836.60 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Venezuela needs $58 billion to restore crude output to 1998 levels - document

    Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA would need $58 billion in investment to revive its crude production to the levels of 1998 before ex-President Hugo Chavez came to power, equivalent to 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd), a document seen by Reuters shows. In the February 2021 document entitled "Investment Opportunities," Petroleos de Venezuela's planning and engineering division said it was seeking capital investment from Venezuelan and foreign partners, mostly to recover and upgrade oil production infrastructure "under new business models".