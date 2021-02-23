U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

Aptive Pest Control Opens 21 New Metros, Expands to Five New States in First Quarter 2021

Aptive Environmental
·3 min read

Rapid Expansion Exemplifies Excellence in Customer and Employee Experience for Powerhouse Pest Control Company

Aptive Environmental Opens 21 New Metros, Doubles Leadership in Field

New metros and expansion to five new states will further elevate employee and customer experience
New metros and expansion to five new states will further elevate employee and customer experience
New metros and expansion to five new states will further elevate employee and customer experience

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptive Environmental pest control, one of the fastest-growing pest control companies in North America, today announced its expansion into five new states across the country via 21 new metros. On the heels of a record-breaking year, the expansion kicked off in February and is yet another symbol of the pest control company’s rapid growth trajectory as well as its dedication to disrupting a 100-year-old industry.

According to CEO of Aptive Environmental Vess Pearson, part of the expansion includes an internal organization restructure that will more than double leadership in the field from 43 to 92, for a total of 113 area managers including Aptive’s new metros. Aptive’s goal is to drive an even more elevated employee and customer experience – from deeper customer relationships to broader career opportunities and more.

“We are incredibly proud to announce this restructure and expansion, which comes with one goal in mind: making the home more enjoyable. This starts on your doorstep with an exceptional customer service experience,” Pearson said. “By eliminating layers between leadership, employees and customers, we are delivering on this promise and elevating the service experience we provide as a whole with a dedicated team that is more widely available at the local level.”

The 21 new metros will be found in the following states: Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. This unprecedented expansion comes following phenomenal growth in 2020 and as part of Aptive pest control’s core belief to “deliver WOW” in everyday customer relationships while also helping grow the industry’s future leaders.

“At Aptive, we’re not afraid to shake up the way we do business in order to best serve our team and customers,” said David Royce, Chairman of Aptive Environmental. “By pushing the boundaries of how we interact with customers – from leadership to products to use of technology and more – we’re not only helping build a better pest control company but helping drive the industry forward so we can better serve our communities as a whole.”

To learn about Aptive Environmental pest control, visit www.GoAptive.com or find the company on Facebook (@AptiveEnvironmental), Twitter (@Go_Aptive), Instagram (@Aptive.Environmental) or LinkedIn (@AptiveEnvironmental).

About Aptive Environmental
Aptive Environmental provides environmentally responsible residential and commercial pest services to more than 4,735 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's Top 100 U.S. workplaces in 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s "Nothing But Nets" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites.

Media Contact:
Nicole Kubitz, 415-692-3059
Nicole.Kubitz@FinnPartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afad03a7-15e4-4f11-b117-6e190d5e63cd.


