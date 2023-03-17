U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,931.50
    -29.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,997.00
    -252.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,552.25
    -30.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,760.50
    -25.70 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.22
    -1.13 (-1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.50
    +26.50 (+1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.12
    +0.43 (+1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4550
    -0.1300 (-3.63%)
     

  • Vix

    24.66
    -1.48 (-5.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2133
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1980
    -1.3870 (-1.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,735.51
    +1,922.41 (+7.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.05
    +45.43 (+8.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,358.70
    -51.33 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Aptorum Group Limited and ASP Isotopes Inc. Interviews to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report(R)

RedChip
·4 min read
RedChip

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air new interviews with Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq:APM, Euronext Paris:APM) and ASP Isotopes Inc. (Nasdaq:ASPI) on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq:APM): https://www.aptoruminfo.com/interview_access

ASP Isotopes Inc. (Nasdaq:ASPI): https://aspiinfo.com/interview_access

About The RedChip Money Report®

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today™. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Aptorum Group Limited

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq:APM, Euronext Paris:APM) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly in oncology (including orphan oncology indications), autoimmune and infectious diseases. Aptorum has completed two phase I clinical trials for its ALS-4 (MRSA) and orphan drug designated SACT-1 (Neuroblastoma) small molecule drugs and commercializing its NLS-2 NativusWell® nutraceutical (menopause). The pipeline of Aptorum is also enriched through (i) the establishment of drug discovery platforms that enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets through, e.g. systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases; and (ii) the co-development and ongoing clinical validation of its novel molecular-based rapid pathogen identification and detection diagnostics technology with Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.aptorumgroup.com.

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASPI is an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes designed to produce isotopes used in multiple industries. We have an exclusive license to use proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process ("ASP technology") for the production, distribution, marketing and sale of all isotopes.

Our initial focus is on the production and commercialization of enriched Carbon-14, Silicon-28 and Molybdenum-100 ("Mo-100"), and we are constructing two commercial scale isotope enrichment plants in Pretoria, South Africa. We believe Silicon-28 has the potential use in advanced semiconductors and the quantum computing end markets, and Carbon-14, which has potential application in the pharma/agrochemical target end market. We believe that the Mo-100 we plan to develop using our technology has significant potential advantages for use in the preparation of nuclear imaging agents by radiopharmacies and others in the medical industry.

In addition, we are considering future development of its facilities for the separation of Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, Zinc-67, Nickel-64 and Xenon-136 for potential use in the healthcare target end market, and Uranium-235, Chlorine -37 and Lithium-6 for potential use in the nuclear energy target end market.

We are incorporated in Delaware in September 2021. Our principal executive offices are located at 433 Plaza Real, Suite 275, Boca Raton, Florida 33432, and our telephone number is (561) 709-3034. Our website address is www.aspisotopes.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, the RedChip Money Report is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, "The RedChip Money Report," which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"™

Contact:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
Or 407-491-4498
info@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744354/Aptorum-Group-Limited-and-ASP-Isotopes-Inc-Interviews-to-Air-on-Bloomberg-US-on-the-RedChip-Money-ReportR

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stocks set for wild swings as trillions in option contracts set to expire Friday

    U.S. stocks could see increasingly wild swings in the coming days as option contracts tied to trillions of dollars in securities are set to expire on Friday, removing a buffer that some say has helped to keep the S&P 500 index from breaking out of a tight trading range.

  • ‘I would never put my money into a bank stock ever again’: Kevin O’Leary says the US government has ‘nationalized’ the American banking system. Here’s what he likes instead

    Is the government doing more harm than good?

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • Stock Market Surges To Weekly Highs; Warren Buffett Makes Big Move While Bank Stocks Rally

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added over $467 million worth of Occidental Petroleum shares.

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000How Dimon and Yellen Helped Secure $30 Bi

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall 250 Points As First Republic Bank Dives 20% On Dividend Suspension; FedEx Soars On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures dropped 250 points Friday, as regional bank First Republic dived after suspending its dividend. FedEx soared on earnings.

  • Here's Why Nvidia Shares Have Taken Off to the Upside

    Shares of Nvidia was raised to an 'overweight' (buy) rating by a fundamental analyst at Morgan Stanley Friday. Let's review the charts to see if the current uptrend can extend further. In this daily bar chart of NVDA, below, I see a mostly positive picture.

  • Stock market news today: Futures lower as First Republic rescue weighs on banks

    Stock futures were lower on Friday after markets staged a huge rally Thursday on news some of the country's biggest banks would band together to help stabilize struggling lender First Republic.

  • Investors Flee Crypto Funds at Record Rate Despite Bitcoin’s Bullish Turn

    Last week saw the largest five-day stretch of outflows from digital-asset investment products on record, involving some 1% of assets under management.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying REITs Trading Below Book Value

    https://cdn.benzinga.com/files/images/story/2023/03/16/37404189-3d5f-4533-9f0f-aa02d0a40783.jpeg?optimize=medium&dpr=2&auto=webp&crop=1200%2C800 Trading below book value and paying a dividend are two key characteristics of a value stock, and these three real estate investment trusts (REITs) qualify: Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) and RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) may be worth a closer look for investors seeking those qualities. No guarantees of profitability exist, a

  • First Republic Shares Resume Slide as Investors Assess Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank shares tumbled again on Friday, set for their worst week ever, as sentiment around the lender remained fragile even after proposals for $30 billion of aid from Wall Street’s biggest banks.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000How Dimon and Yellen Helped Secure $30 Billion Lifeline for First RepublicBank

  • Buffett loves cash dividends and here’s why you should too – plus 8 stocks with higher yield to get you started.

    Dividend-paying stocks are consistent, defensive and tend to outperform over time, writes Michael Brush.

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Needham Says, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are currently a small part of the world’s auto fleets, their numbers are growing. EVs are benefitting from a mix of tailwinds, including improved technologies, social approval, and political will, combining to give a strong impetus to the EV industry. The rapid expansion of EVs has opened up wide fields of opportunity for investors. While the car makers tend to soak up the headlines (think Elon Musk’s Tesla), there are also companies working on charging stations, ba

  • U.S. bank deposits have started moving to money market funds - Goldman Sachs

    (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs said deposits have started to move out of U.S. banks and towards money markets funds, as investors seek the safety in Treasury securities amid worries about stresses in the banking sector. Retail money market funds have seen large and accelerating inflows over the last week, Goldman said in a note on Thursday, likely suggesting some migration away from deposits. Following the collapse of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank, U.S. regional bank stocks have had a bruising last few days, as investors worried about possible deposit outflows causing capital issues at other regional banks.

  • 5 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    Forget the oil producers. Look for deals in services and refining.

  • Ackman Concerned About ‘Contagion Risk’ Spiraling Out of Control

    (Bloomberg) -- Spreading the risk of financial contagion to achieve “a false sense of confidence” in First Republic Bank is “bad policy”, Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman said in a tweet.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000How Dimon and Yellen Helped Secure $30 Billion Lifeline for First RepublicBanks Borrow $164.8 Billion From Fed in Rus

  • U.S. Steel Stock Is Surging. Its Forecast Bodes Well for Other Steelmakers.

    The company flags higher flat-rolled steel demand in North America, an indicator of strong activity from manufacturers.

  • Charles Schwab Insiders Loaded Up on Shares

    With bank stocks fluctuating wildly this week after Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger and other insiders bought the dip, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Charles Schwab stock (ticker: SCHW) is down about 28% over the past month. Amid the stock’s turmoil on Monday, Bettinger and founder Charles Schwab published a statement to reassure investors.

  • Stocks Lower, First Republic Worries, Boeing Dreamliner, FedEx Earnings, Michael Jordan Sale - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures waver as bank rescues fail to ease contagion fears; First Republic shares slide as cash worries mar $30 billion deposit boost; Boeing edges higher after resuming 787 Dreamliner deliveries; FedEx shares soar as cost cuts drive Q3 earnings beat, profit forecast boost and NBA legend Michael Jordan to sell majority stake in Charlotte Hornets.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for