Aptos Partners With Subsidiary of South Korean Conglomerate Lotte

The Aptos Foundation has announced a strategic partnership with South Korean advertising giant Daehong Communications, a subsidiary of Lotte Group, to explore Web3 opportunities and expand globally. This collaboration marks the beginning of Lotte Group's foray into the Web3 space, aiming to establish a dedicated Web3 hub within its vast network of businesses.

Daehong outlined plans for the hub, including loyalty programs, NFT-based projects, and entertainment initiatives, catering to various subsidiaries under the Lotte umbrella. Additionally, the partnership paves the way for exploring the potential of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other Web3 applications across different Lotte Group entities.

Looking beyond South Korea, Daehong and Aptos aim to leverage the partnership for global expansion. This includes a unique collaboration between NFT project BellyGom and the South Korean national football B team, Baeho Eleven. The project will involve migrating some BellyGom NFTs to the Aptos blockchain, allowing users to earn rewards through the Aptos network. These rewards can be used to purchase merchandise from Aptos' ecosystem. Furthermore, Aptos will power Baekho Eleven's official loyalty program during the upcoming Qatar Asian Cup.

Aptos, known for its focus on user-friendly blockchain services, boasts over $400 million in investments from major players like a16z and Coinbase Ventures. It currently holds a market capitalization of $3.7 billion.