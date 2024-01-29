This Aptose Biosciences Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of Aptose Biosciences Inc.'s (TSE:APS ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Aptose Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Bernd Seizinger for CA$72k worth of shares, at about CA$4.23 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$2.64 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Bernd Seizinger was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Bernd Seizinger bought 34.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of CA$4.22. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Aptose Biosciences

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Aptose Biosciences insiders have about 1.6% of the stock, worth approximately CA$541k. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Aptose Biosciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Aptose Biosciences insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Aptose Biosciences (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

