Aptose to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s 2022 Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference

Aptose Biosciences, Inc.
  • APTO
  • APS
Aptose Biosciences, Inc.
Aptose Biosciences, Inc.

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel to discuss new approaches of treating acute myeloid leukemias (AML) at Canaccord Genuity’s 2022 Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference:

Canaccord Genuity’s 2021 Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference

Panel: Attacking AML: New Approaches

Date:

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Time:

1:30 – 2:30 PM ET

Format:

Panel Moderated by John Newman, Ph.D., Managing Director, Biotechnology Analyst

Webcast:

Link

The audio webcast also will be accessible through the Aptose website at www.aptose.com and will be archived shortly after the live events.

The Aptose management team will be hosting 1x1 investor meetings during the event.

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products under development for hematologic malignancies: HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinome inhibitor in an international Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinome inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and in a separate Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For more information, please visit www.aptose.com.

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences Inc.
Susan Pietropaolo
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
201-923-2049
spietropaolo@aptose.com

LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Dan Ferry, Managing Director
617-535-7746
Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com


