Aptose to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

Aptose Biosciences, Inc.

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that Dr. William G. Rice, Chairman, President and CEO of Aptose, and Mr. Fletcher Payne, CFO of Aptose, will attend the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference, and Dr. Rice will present at the Conference:



Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET Webcast: Link

The Aptose management team also will be hosting 1x1 meetings during the events.

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products under development for hematologic malignancies: HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinase inhibitor in an international Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinase inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and in a separate Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For more information, please visit www.aptose.com.

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences Inc. LifeSci Advisors, LLC Susan Pietropaolo Dan Ferry, Managing Director Investor Relations 617-535-7746 201-923-2049 Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com spietropaolo@aptose.com



