Aptose to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on Thursday, November 11, 2021

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, will report financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and provide a corporate update on Thursday, November 11, 2021, after the close of the market.





Conference Call & Webcast:

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021 Time: 5:00 PM ET Dial In - Toll-Free: 1 844-882-7834 Dial In - International: 1 574-990-9707 Conference ID: 5675957 Webcast: link

The live conference call can also be accessed through a link on the Investor Relations section of Aptose’s website at https://www.aptose.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar. An archived version of the webcast along with a transcript will be available on the company’s website for 30 days.



The press release, the financial statements and the management’s discussion and analysis for the year and quarter ended September 30, 2021 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: luxeptinib (formerly CG-806), an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and is in a separate Phase 1a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); APTO-253, the only clinical-stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and suppresses its expression, is in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Story continues

For further information, please contact: Aptose Biosciences Inc. LifeSci Advisors, LLC Susan Pietropaolo Dan Ferry, Managing Director Corporate Communications & Investor Relations 617-535-7746 201-923-2049 Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com spietropaolo@aptose.com







