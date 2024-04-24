APUE Continues to Pull in Inflows; ETF Fund Flows as of April 24

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

779.85

423,353.91

0.18%

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

365.39

17,110.57

2.14%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

293.21

245,271.68

0.12%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

282.87

58,475.64

0.48%

MDY

SPDR S&P Midcap 400 ETF Trust

274.67

21,289.06

1.29%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

229.42

31,790.82

0.72%

APUE

ActivePassive US Equity ETF

184.08

1,350.66

13.63%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

143.08

38,182.76

0.37%

SPIB

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

134.95

8,251.04

1.64%

SPXL

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares

132.67

3,795.41

3.50%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-1,648.43

502,686.19

-0.33%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

-727.85

431,589.43

-0.17%

IWS

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

-415.57

12,811.53

-3.24%

USO

United States Oil Fund LP

-369.52

1,306.98

-28.27%

IWP

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

-239.98

14,207.01

-1.69%

GDX

VanEck Gold Miners ETF

-218.10

13,202.80

-1.65%

VGT

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

-157.90

61,304.27

-0.26%

VEU

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

-85.09

37,500.33

-0.23%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-84.14

28,164.69

-0.30%

GSLC

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

-84.06

11,441.82

-0.73%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-1.96

7,457.66

-0.03%

Asset Allocation

17.11

17,336.67

0.10%

Commodities

-206.82

141,777.84

-0.15%

Currency

62.85

60,052.55

0.10%

International Equity

419.78

1,424,884.74

0.03%

International Fixed Income

135.06

189,170.13

0.07%

Inverse

-28.87

15,071.16

-0.19%

Leveraged

296.01

83,858.09

0.35%

U.S. Equity

446.58

5,263,318.32

0.01%

U.S. Fixed Income

860.11

1,357,469.01

0.06%

Total:

1,999.85

8,560,396.17

0.02%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


