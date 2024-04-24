APUE Continues to Pull in Inflows; ETF Fund Flows as of April 24
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
779.85
423,353.91
0.18%
365.39
17,110.57
2.14%
293.21
245,271.68
0.12%
282.87
58,475.64
0.48%
274.67
21,289.06
1.29%
229.42
31,790.82
0.72%
184.08
1,350.66
13.63%
143.08
38,182.76
0.37%
134.95
8,251.04
1.64%
132.67
3,795.41
3.50%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,648.43
502,686.19
-0.33%
-727.85
431,589.43
-0.17%
-415.57
12,811.53
-3.24%
-369.52
1,306.98
-28.27%
-239.98
14,207.01
-1.69%
-218.10
13,202.80
-1.65%
-157.90
61,304.27
-0.26%
-85.09
37,500.33
-0.23%
-84.14
28,164.69
-0.30%
-84.06
11,441.82
-0.73%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-1.96
7,457.66
-0.03%
Asset Allocation
17.11
17,336.67
0.10%
Commodities
-206.82
141,777.84
-0.15%
Currency
62.85
60,052.55
0.10%
International Equity
419.78
1,424,884.74
0.03%
International Fixed Income
135.06
189,170.13
0.07%
Inverse
-28.87
15,071.16
-0.19%
Leveraged
296.01
83,858.09
0.35%
U.S. Equity
446.58
5,263,318.32
0.01%
U.S. Fixed Income
860.11
1,357,469.01
0.06%
Total:
1,999.85
8,560,396.17
0.02%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.