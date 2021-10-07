U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

APX Platform Oversubscribed Seed Round Investments By 20 Percent Within 60 Days

·2 min read

APX Platform, a Business Intelligence, Training, Educational and Data Analytics Platform for Aesthetic Practices is a first-of-its-kind, disruptive alternative to the traditional option of a practice management consultant

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APX Platform--the aesthetic industry's only cloud-based, business intelligence, training, educational and data analytics platform for aesthetic practices--has oversubscribed its seed round investments by 20 percent within 60 days. APX is a first-of-its-kind disruptive alternative to the traditional option of a practice management consultant.

Launched in March of 2021, APX Platform was developed in response to a major gap in the industry and the circumstances that arose due to Covid that forced aesthetic practices to pivot how they do business. Profitability and operational efficiency were no longer a luxury. Aesthetic practices needed sales and financial training, tools to understand financial benchmarks, and education around understanding key data analytics so they could use that data to make smarter business decisions.

"APX Platform benefits from an established network of key opinion leaders, core competency expertise, and a vast network of industry partnerships that few traditional startups experience. As a result, there was so much investment interest in the company because people truly believe in what we are doing and how we're disrupting the industry," said Izhak Musli, Co-CEO of APX. "We are up for the challenge and are preparing by scaling our operations, developing game-changing enhancements and additions, and expanding our team to support our rapid growth."

"We're so honored by the level of financial support as well as the overwhelming amount of interest from aesthetic practices across the country who have already onboarded with APX. Our mission is to impact practices that result in growth, and we have proven to do just that," said Terri Ross, Founder and Co-CEO of APX. "I'm truly humbled by the incredible feedback we are receiving from practices who have increased profitability and improved employee productivity by using the extensive sales, financial and operational training courses, financial calculators that translate raw practice data into actionable insights, validated and statistical benchmarking data, and the comprehensive, real-time analytical dashboard of every marketing metric and KPI that are included within our software platform."

To learn more about APX or to schedule a live demo of APX, please visit https://APXplatform.com.

About APX

Founded in 2021 by renowned practice consultant Terri Ross, APX (Aesthetic Practice Accelerator) is a business intelligence, employee training and analytics platform that transforms an aesthetic practice into a data-driven business. APX combines five powerful modules into one easy-to-use, cloud solution that: optimizes employee productivity via on-demand Sales, Finance, and Operations training courses; translates EMR/Practice Management data into actionable KPIs via financial calculator templates and industry benchmarking; and provides ongoing business coaching and mentorship via live coaching sessions with Terri Ross and her team. Visit https://APXplatform.com to discover the missing link to increasing profitability of an aesthetic practice.

For More Information Contact:
Carrie Saks
320797@email4pr.com
713-679-1782

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apx-platform-oversubscribed-seed-round-investments-by-20-percent-within-60-days-301395566.html

SOURCE APX Platform

