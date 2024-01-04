Advertisement
AQR Capital’s Longest-Running Strategy Gained 18.5% in 2023

Sonali Basak
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management posted another year of double-digit returns at its longest-running multistrategy fund, as value wagers helped fuel those gains.

The quant giant’s Absolute Return strategy jumped 18.5% in 2023 following a record 43.5% the previous year, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing performance.

Read More: Citadel Closes Out 2023 With 15.3% Gains; Millennium Up 10%

AQR’s gains were helped by stock selection as well as relative value wagers tied to macro investing, the person said. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm has also benefited from separate trend-following strategies tied to macro and commodities investments.

A representative for AQR declined to comment.

Asness, who co-founded AQR in 1998 after leaving Goldman Sachs Group Inc., has been an advocate of value-versus-growth investment, a rules-based trade that scoops up cheap-looking equities. The strategy had its best performance last year since the dot-com bubble, and Asness has said the opportunity could last for years, though performance could be volatile. Growth stocks contributed to the 24% jump in the S&P 500 Index in 2023.

AQR’s dedicated value strategy gained 20.6% last year, the person said, while an alternative trend-following strategy, known as Helix, rose 14.3%, helped by profits in commodity markets including iron ore, natural gas and power.

The firm also started a newer, closely watched strategy known as Apex in 2020 that incorporates stock, macro and arbitrage investing, and that rose 16.2% last year.

Here are the 2023 returns for some hedge funds for comparison:

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

