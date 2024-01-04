AQR Capital’s Longest-Running Strategy Gained 18.5% in 2023
(Bloomberg) -- Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management posted another year of double-digit returns at its longest-running multistrategy fund, as value wagers helped fuel those gains.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Confidential Jeffrey Epstein Documents Unsealed by New York Court
Fed Sees Rates Staying High for Some Time With Cuts Eyed in 2024
Saving the Panama Canal Will Take Years and Cost Billions, If It’s Even Possible
Tech Stocks Log Four-Day Losing Streak, Bonds Rise: Markets Wrap
Deadly Iran Blasts and Red Sea Warnings Fan Mideast Tensions
The quant giant’s Absolute Return strategy jumped 18.5% in 2023 following a record 43.5% the previous year, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing performance.
Read More: Citadel Closes Out 2023 With 15.3% Gains; Millennium Up 10%
AQR’s gains were helped by stock selection as well as relative value wagers tied to macro investing, the person said. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm has also benefited from separate trend-following strategies tied to macro and commodities investments.
A representative for AQR declined to comment.
Asness, who co-founded AQR in 1998 after leaving Goldman Sachs Group Inc., has been an advocate of value-versus-growth investment, a rules-based trade that scoops up cheap-looking equities. The strategy had its best performance last year since the dot-com bubble, and Asness has said the opportunity could last for years, though performance could be volatile. Growth stocks contributed to the 24% jump in the S&P 500 Index in 2023.
AQR’s dedicated value strategy gained 20.6% last year, the person said, while an alternative trend-following strategy, known as Helix, rose 14.3%, helped by profits in commodity markets including iron ore, natural gas and power.
The firm also started a newer, closely watched strategy known as Apex in 2020 that incorporates stock, macro and arbitrage investing, and that rose 16.2% last year.
Here are the 2023 returns for some hedge funds for comparison:
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
These Are the Five Potential Trouble Spots That Could Knock the Global Economy Off Course
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.