Aqua-Tots Swim School to open in former Art Van on March 1

HOLLAND TWP. — Aqua-Tots Swim School and its new state-of-the-art 10,000-square-foot facility in Holland Township has an opening date of March 1.

The facility in the former Art Van Furniture at 12610 Felch St. includes an 80-foot-long pool, a coffee bar and 20 family-sized changing rooms — plus a spacious lobby for parents.

It's the company's dozenth location in Michigan and aims to offer safe, affordable and accessible swim lessons.

Rob Johnson, who also owns locations in Grand Rapids and Portage, said with Holland’s close proximity to Lake Michigan and other bodies of water, swim lessons are crucial for local children. Johnson’s children are taking lessons, too.

“My oldest two kids are in swim lessons now and we plan on enrolling our baby as soon as he turns four months old,” Johnson said. “Holland is a growing community with a vibrant economy, full of young families, and we’re so excited to offer lessons to all the children in our community.”

The school received special land use approval for the space in February 2023. At the time, planning commissioners noted the need for such a business in Holland Township.

Aqua-Tots teaches children as young as four months old to swim. Children up to age 12, and even adults, are welcome Mondays-Saturdays at a variety of times.

In anticipation of the opening, families who pre-enroll in lessons one day a week will receive a second day.

The company plans to host an open house, but hasn't announced a date. For more information, visit aqua-tots.com/holland.

