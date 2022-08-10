U.S. markets closed

Aquaculture Cages Market, Rising Consumer Inclination Toward Nutrient-rich Fish and Fish Products to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aquaculture Cages Market size is expected to grow by USD 70 million from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The growing end-user inclination toward HDPE aquaculture cages will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2026. Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aquaculture Cages Market by Environment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Aquaculture Cages Market Analysis

This market research report segments the aquaculture cages market by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

APAC will account for 72% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for aquaculture cages are China and India. Compared to the Middle East and Africa, this region's market will increase more quickly. The expansion of the aquaculture cages market in APAC over the anticipated period would be aided by the region's expanding aquaculture, which boosts the demand for aquaculture accessories.

The freshwater aquaculture cages segment will significantly increase its market share. Aquaculture in freshwater cages is a significant sector of the economy since it helps satisfy the rising demand for freshwater fish. For aquaculture farmers that operate on a modest scale, freshwater cage farming is a great alternative. The rising end-user preference for these types of freshwater aquaculture cages will fuel market expansion throughout the predicted timeframe. Download a free sample report.

Aquaculture Cages Market Vendor Landscape

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AKVA group, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Asakua Su Urunleri Ltd., Badinotti Group SPA, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Das and Kumars, Fish Farm LLC, Gael Force Group Ltd., Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., GiliOcean Technology Ltd., KJ, Linde Plc, and MSD AQUACULTURE among others.

Product News and Insights

  • akvagroup.com: The company offers feed barges, fish farming cages, centralized feed systems, sensors, cameras, biomass estimation systems, light systems, net cleaning systems and remotely operating vehicles.

  • Badinotti Group SPA: The company offers aquaculture cages under the brands Combined, Duramax, and Next.

  • gaelforcegroup.com: The company offers Aquaculture, Commercial Fishing, Leisure Marine, Boatyard Services, Marine Moorings, Marinas, and Pontoons.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our analyst now!

Aquaculture Cages Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 70 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.52

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 72%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Vietnam, and Norway

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AKVA group, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Asakua Su Urunleri Ltd., Badinotti Group SPA, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Das and Kumars, Fish Farm LLC, Gael Force Group Ltd., Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., GiliOcean Technology Ltd., KJ, Linde Plc, MSD AQUACULTURE, Officine Maccaferri S.p.A., Pioneer Group Of Industries, Qingdao Qihang Fishing Cage Co. Ltd., Selstad AS, Serge Ferrari SAS, SRR Aqua Suppliers LLP, and Vaidika Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Environment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Environment

  • 5.3 Freshwater aquaculture cages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Marine and brackish water aquaculture cages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Environment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AKVA group

  • 10.4 Badinotti Group SPA

  • 10.5 Das and Kumars

  • 10.6 Gael Force Group Ltd.

  • 10.7 Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.

  • 10.8 Qingdao Qihang Fishing Cage Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Selected AS

  • 10.10 Serge Ferrari SAS

  • 10.11 SRR Aqua Suppliers LLP

  • 10.12 Vaidika Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aquaculture-cages-market-rising-consumer-inclination-toward-nutrient-rich-fish-and-fish-products-to-boost-the-market-growth---technavio-301601518.html

SOURCE Technavio

