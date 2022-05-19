U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

Aquaculture Feed Market recorded a 6.23% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Driven by Frequent Product Launches Featuring Innovative Ingredients | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aquaculture feed market is set to grow by USD 21.68 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.92% according to the latest marketing report of Technavio. The aquaculture feed market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Aller Aqua AS, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Avanti Feeds Ltd., BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Land O Lakes Inc., Nutreco NV, and Schouw and Co. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aquaculture Feed Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aquaculture Feed Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report.

Aquaculture Feed Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our aquaculture feed market report covers the following areas:

Aquaculture Feed Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The growth of the global aquaculture feed market is being driven by the increasing number of new product launches featuring innovative ingredients. Both regional and global vendors are focusing on the usage of healthier oils and other raw materials while manufacturing their aquaculture feed products. Therefore, frequent product launches will positively drive the demand of the market.

However, the instability in the prices of aquaculture feed ingredients and additives will be a major challenge for the aquaculture feed market. Soybean, corn, fish meal, fish oil, rice, wheat, and others are some of the most commonly used ingredients for aquaculture feed. The prices of these ingredients have been witnessing a high degree of instability for the past few years, which, in turn, has been adversely impacting the prices of aquaculture feed globally. The major additives used to enhance the quality and value of aquaculture feed are amino acids, antibiotics, vitamins and minerals, feed acidifiers, and others. There have been significant variations in the prices of various aquaculture feed additives as well in the past few years, which is causing price instability in the global aquaculture feed market.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Aquaculture Feed Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

  • Product

  • Geography

Aquaculture Feed Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

  • The aquaculture feed market share growth in the fish feed segment will be significant for revenue generation. The rising production of aquaculture products, such as fish, and the increasing investments in the development of new fisheries worldwide are the major factors that will drive the growth of the fish feed product segment.

  • 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Vietnam, and India are the key markets for aquaculture feed in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American and MEA regions.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Aquaculture Feed Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Aquaculture Feed Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Aquaculture Feed Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist aquaculture feed market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the aquaculture feed market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the aquaculture feed market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aquaculture feed market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The packaged dehydrated food market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% and reach an estimated value of USD 21.32 billion by 2026. Download a sample now!

  • The protein ingredients market share is expected to increase by USD 25.76 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 9.66%. Download a sample now!

Aquaculture Feed Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.92%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 21.68 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.23

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aller Aqua AS, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Avanti Feeds Ltd., BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Land O Lakes Inc., Nutreco NV, and Schouw and Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Fish feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mollusk feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Crustacean feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Other aquaculture feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aller Aqua AS

  • Alltech Inc.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Avanti Feeds Ltd.

  • BRF SA

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

  • Land O Lakes Inc.

  • Nutreco NV

  • Schouw and Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aquaculture-feed-market-recorded-a-6-23-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021driven-by-frequent-product-launches-featuring-innovative-ingredients--technavio-301550194.html

SOURCE Technavio

