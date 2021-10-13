U.S. markets closed

Aquadrill Issues Fleet Status Update

·2 min read

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquadrill LLC ("Aquadrill" or the "Company") announced today that it has issued an updated Fleet Status Report. The attached Fleet Status Report has been updated to reflect the recently-announced contract for the Capella in Indonesia and the sale of the Sirius.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's regulatory filings and periodical reporting. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.

CONTACT:
aquadrill@aquadrilloffshore.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18924/3431490/8b504c832f6cfd91.pdf

Aquadrill Fleet status 10 21

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aquadrill-issues-fleet-status-update-301398735.html

SOURCE Aquadrill LLC

