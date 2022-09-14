U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

Aquafeed Market Sustainability is Trending with Increased Fish Farming Culture: Future Market Insights Study

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Currently, the Asia Pacific region is a large market for aquafeed and is anticipated to account for a sizable chunk of the worldwide market share over the forecast period. The North American holds 38% share in Aquafeed market

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aquafeed market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.1% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around USD 80.9 billion by 2032.

The aquafeed market is predicted to grow fast as fish farming operations expand. The market for plant-based aquafeed is anticipated to be driven over the forecast period by manufacturers' rising demand for natural and organic feed products, which is currently the newest industry trend.

Furthermore, the use of organic fish feed allows aquatic animals to be raised in a proper and moral manner. Given that consumers' preference for organic food has grown significantly in recent years, it is projected that an increase in the production of organic feed is likely to support a rise in sales of aquafeed.

Rising consumer spending on fish and fish-related goods, such as fish oil, fish meal, and fish silage, as well as rising seafood consumption, are expected to result in increased aquaculture production.

The rapid price fluctuations of the raw ingredients required to make aquafeed could hinder its ability to increase its market share. The demand for aquafeed is expected to remain strong in China and India throughout the projection period, due to the dramatic growth in fish production rate.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4540

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The aquafeed market is currently holding a market share of US$ 44.7 billion.

  • By 2032, the aquafeed market is expected to reach US$ 80.9 billion.

  • Based on species, the fish category holds the largest market share in aquafeed.

  • The market is dominated by amino acids, which generate more than 32% of total revenue.

  • In 2017, the aquaculture business in the United States produced 283 million kilograms of produce worth USD 1.4 billion.

  • Japan's expanding demand for aquafeed is being driven by rising seafood consumption and improved public understanding of the health advantages of seafood.

“The aquafeed industry is being driven by rising global fish consumption and a growth in processed seafood consumption as a result of rising middle-class prosperity in emerging economies. The demand for high-quality aqua feed, feed additives, and compound feed has increased as the aquaculture business has grown. Because feed sources are limited, the aqua feed market is expected to grow as the demand for seafood rises, resulting in greater farming,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

As a result of the positive impact of high intake on aquaculture productivity, demand for aquafeed is expected to grow at a faster rate. In order to enhance their market presence and client base, industry players are being forced to expand their product portfolios and distribution networks as the market grows.

Aquafeed manufacturers are always conducting research and development in order to give a wide range of natural and organic aquafeeds for use in the growth of a variety of species.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-4540

Recent Developments

  • ADM acquired Neovia (formerly InVivo NSA) (France) in January 2019 for USD 1.82 billion (Euro 1.54 billion). This acquisition would provide a strong platform for ADM's future growth.

  • In November 2018, Cargill invested USD 70 million in Thailand to support the aquaculture and poultry industries there with cutting-edge technologies.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the Aquafeed market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on Species (Crustaceans, Fish), Form (Extruded, Powder, Liquid, Pellets), Function (Health, Digestion, Palatability, Special Nutrition), Ingredients (Marine, Land Animal, Veg/Grain, Carotenoid, Nutrients), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales, Hypermarket, Supermarket, Wholesalers, Speciality Stores, Online), across seven major regions of the world.

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4540

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Food and Beverage

Feed Flavors Market Size: Feed flavors are basically the compounds that result in the enhancement of the smell and taste of the feed. This improvement of the feed stimulates the feed intake of the animals

Feed Grade Oils Market Share: The global feed grade oils market is expected to accumulate US$ 290 Million in value by 2022-end. During the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032

Feed Phytogenic Market Trends: The feed phytogenic market size is anticipated to rise from US$ 782.3 Mn in 2022, and it is projected to surpass US$ 1,510.4 Mn by 2032

Soy Food Products Market Share: North America remains the frontrunner in soy food products market owing to presence of key soy oil processing locations - the US and Canada

Lactose-Free Products Market Trends: The global lactose-free products market size is valued at USD 9.2 Bn in 2022 and it is expected to reach US$ 15.8 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2032

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse Latest Market reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports


