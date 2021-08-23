U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,479.53
    +37.86 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,335.71
    +215.63 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,942.65
    +227.99 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.30
    +40.70 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.70
    +0.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.70
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,610.04
    +269.34 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,254.66
    -8.78 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Aqualung Therapeutics Selected to Present at the Phoenix 2021 Venture Madness Competition on October 6-7th

·3 min read

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Aqualung Therapeutics, an early-stage biotech company developing an immune-focused, anti-inflammatory therapeutic platform for unchecked inflammation, is excited to be one of 5 medical companies selected to present at the 2021 Annual Southwest Venture Madness competition. There were over 120 companies who submitted applications for this year's competition. The companies who submitted applications fell into one of five categories and only 5 finalists are selected from a specialty area. Aqualung is joined by 4 other highly qualified "medical" companies, and honored the panel found value in their company investment thesis.

Aqualung Therapeutics is an early-stage biotech company that has developed a novel therapeutic drug (ALT-100) to treat conditions driven by unchecked inflammation. Aqualung's lead indication for ALT-100 is Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), a vexing condition with a 40% mortality rate but currently without FDA-approved therapies. Aqualung is finishing GMP manufacturing of ALT-100 through a global biologics contract manufacturing company and will initiate human trials at the end of this calendar year.

"I am proud of our development over the last 12-18 months" says Stan Miele, President and Chief Business Officer. "Aqualung is no longer just a pre-clinical biotech company, but rather a company that has manufactured a humanized monoclonal antibody or mAb, and is completing all FDA required animal toxicity studies. We envision ALT-100 administration in humans by the end of this calendar year. We hope our story resonates with some potential investors as we look to further accelerate our development program and start saving lives with the ALT-100 mAb."

The development of ALT-100 mAb is based upon the identification by Aqualung Therapeutics scientists of extracellular NAMPT or eNAMPT, as a master regulator of tissue and systemic inflammation and as a novel therapeutic target in ARDS. Aqualung has a strong body of pre-clinical evidence in both small and large animals in support of this indication, much of which has been supported through multiple NIH grants.

About Aqualung Therapeutics Corporation

Aqualung is an early-stage biotech company developing immune-focused therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from disorders characterized by acute and chronic lung and systemic inflammation. Founded in 2016 and led by a physician scientist, Aqualung's science-driven approaches led them to the identification of eNAMPT (nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase) as a contributor to severe inflammatory diseases. Aqualung Therapeutics is developing eNamptor™, a Next Gen platform comprised of : i) ALT 100 mAb, a humanized eNAMPT-neutralizing monoclonal antibody; ii) eNAMPT-Plex, a plasma-based biomarker panel comprised of cytokines, including eNAMPT, which predicts ARDS mortality; and iii) NAMPT-Gene, a genotyping assay that identifies individuals at increased risk for ARDS death. The pipeline of ALT is designed to target a range of diseases, including ARDS, ventilator- and radiation-induced lung injury, chorioamnionitis, prostate cancer, pulmonary hypertension, and both pulmonary and hepatic fibrosis (NASH), conditions each with significant unmet medical needs and with significant morbidity and mortality. For additional information about the company, please visitwww.aqualungtherapeutics.com.

Aqualung Therapeutics Corporation

www.aqualungtherapeutics.com
Tel: +1- 312-618-7337
Joe GN Garcia MD; CEO and Founder
email; skip@aqualungtherapeutics.com

SOURCE: Aqualung Therapeutics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661012/Aqualung-Therapeutics-Selected-to-Present-at-the-Phoenix-2021-Venture-Madness-Competition-on-October-6-7th

Recommended Stories

  • The FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is a ‘critical step forward in vaccine confidence’: Doctor

    Dr. Ben Weston, Medical Director for the Milwaukee COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Pfizer Nabs Cancer Deal For $2.26 Billion, Helping Trillium Stock Skyrocket

    Pfizer is acquiring Trillium for roughly $2.26 billion, the companies said Monday as Pfizer stock inched ahead and TRIL stock rocketed.

  • Doctors question the optics and the scientific rationale behind the plan for COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S.

    The decision to give out extra doses of Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines pits federal health officials who say the shots may not protect people from severe disease in the future against the public-health experts who disagree with their logic.

  • Why Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Are Soaring Today

    The biotech company has only one drug, Oxbryta, on the market, to treat sickle cell disease. Its shares were up Monday after falling on Friday.

  • Melissa Joan Hart Says She's 'Doing So Much Better' After She and Her 2 Kids Got COVID

    The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star said on Wednesday that she had a breakthrough COVID-19 case, likely from one of her kids bringing it home from school

  • Pfizer to buy cancer drug developer Trillium in $2.3 billion deal

    Pfizer, which acquired a $25 million stake in Trillium last year, will buy the remaining outstanding shares for $18.50 apiece, representing a 203.8% premium on the stock's last closing price. Pfizer expects to benefit from Canada-based Trillium's blood-cancer therapies that target a "don't eat me" signal used by cancer cells to evade the immune system. Forty Seven Inc, which is also developing drugs that target the same antibodies, was bought by Gilead Sciences Inc for $4.9 billion last year.

  • Surprising Habits That Can Lead to Diabetes, Says Science

    Over 122 million Americans are living with diabetes, a chronic disease that impacts the way in which your body turns food into energy, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While there are three main types of diabetes—type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes —type 2 is by far the most common as well as the most preventable. "If you recognize any of the symptoms, seek help, as identifying diabetes early can be key to preventing it from getting worse," says Dr. Deena Adimoolam, a Yal

  • 80 Percent of Strokes Could Be Prevented by Doing These 4 Things, CDC Says

    When a stroke occurs, your blood supply is cut off from your brain, and you're in a race against the clock before brain cells begin to die. For some stroke victims, especially those who don't receive medical attention in time, this can lead to brain damage and other serious complications. This sudden medical emergency is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., and one American has a stroke every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, t

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott now testing negative for COVID-19

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says that he has tested negative for COVID-19, four days after testing positive

  • Trump booed when he tells rally to get vaccinated

    "You gotta what you have to do. But - I recommend take the vaccine! I did it, it's good, take the vaccine" Trump said. His comments were immediately met by sounds of booing and jeering.The CDC says 201 million people in the United States have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 170 million are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.The tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

  • Researchers seek powerful antibody against many variants; breakthrough cases may be less infectious

    Two separate research teams last week reported on laboratory tests of monoclonal antibodies that appear to protect against a broad range of COVID-19 virus variants. One study, published on Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine bit.ly/3kgzEZU, identified "high-level, broad-spectrum" antibodies in blood samples from survivors of the original SARS outbreak in 2003 who recently received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In test tube experiments, some of the SARS survivors' antibodies induced by the vaccine could neutralize not only all of the current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, but also five viruses that have been identified in bats and pangolins and that have the potential to cause human infection.

  • Oregon doctors make emotional plea to the unvaccinated: 'We cannot keep fighting this fight without your help'

    After more than a year and a half on the front lines of the pandemic, Charlotte Ransom has spent the last several months urging her emergency room patients to get the coronavirus vaccine. No matter how hard the Eugene, Ore., doctor has tried, Ransom, 44, said some patients are still refusing the shot - even as some intensive care units in the state run out of beds. "I'm exhausted," Ransom told The Washington Post. "The fight is just too much for me right now. Going to work is a difficult process

  • 'Vaxxed' Hilary Duff Tests Positive for a Breakthrough Case of COVID-19

    The 33-year-old actress also called the Delta variant a "little b—h" in a recent Instagram Story.

  • Rev. Jesse Jackson and wife hospitalized with COVID-19 breakthrough infections

    The civil rights leader Jesse Jackson Sr. and his wife, Jacqueline, are hospitalized in Chicago after testing positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. Their son, Jonathan Jackson, said the couple, both in their late 70s, "are resting comfortably and are responding positively to their treatments."

  • ‘You are not a horse’: FDA tells Americans stop taking dewormer for Covid

    Agency issues message after misinformation about ivermectin, a medicine used to deworm livestock, spreads on social media ‘While there are approved uses for ivermectin in people and animals, it is not approved for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19,’ says the FDA’s fact sheet. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AP Ahead of full US authorisation of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had a simple message for Americans contemplating using ivermectin, a med

  • Thyroid cancer signs and symptoms: Sofia Vergara reveals doctor found lump in her neck

    Sofia Vergara was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at the age of 28.

  • Plant-based diets can lower heart disease risk by 52 percent

    Eating a high-quality, plant-centered diet can put young adults on the path to a healthier heart, lowering their risk of cardiovascular disease by 52 percent, according to research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. It followed 4,946 adults, ages 18 to 30, for about 32 years, finding that those whose diets regularly included the most nutritionally rich plant foods and the fewest unhealthy animal products, such as high-fat meats, were least likely to develop heart disease

  • Sleeping This Way Can Lead to Depression, Study Shows

    If you feel unrefreshed after a night's sleep, you may have sleep apnea, and the position you're sleeping in may make it worse. "Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common problem that affects a person's breathing during sleep, during which air cannot flow normally into the lungs," say the authors of one sleep apnea study. "The blockage in the airflow is usually caused by the collapse of the soft tissues in the back of the throat (upper airway) and the tongue during sleep." The authors found that

  • Your Alzheimer's Risk Increases Dangerously By Doing This, Say Doctors

    Rich or poor, famous or anonymous, civilian or President of the United States—Alzheimer's disease does not discriminate.The most common form of dementia, it affects about five million Americans today. That number will increase considerably in the next 30 years, to a projected 16 million Americans in 2050—which makes gaining a greater understanding of this disease critical.Yet Alzheimer's continues to intrigue and confound researchers. It's a complex disease with many risk factors, some of which

  • Doctors Seek to Increase Awareness of a Lesser-Known Breast Cancer Gene

    For years, women with breast cancer in their families have been getting tested for mutations in two genes, known as BRCA1 and BRCA2, to determine whether they have a sharply elevated risk of the disease. Now, doctors are increasingly recommending that anyone who was tested before 2014 go through genetic testing again — to look for a different mutation, one much less widely known. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times It is on a gene called PALB2; people with the mutation hav