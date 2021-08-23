Aqualung Therapeutics Selected to Present at the Phoenix 2021 Venture Madness Competition on October 6-7th

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Aqualung Therapeutics, an early-stage biotech company developing an immune-focused, anti-inflammatory therapeutic platform for unchecked inflammation, is excited to be one of 5 medical companies selected to present at the 2021 Annual Southwest Venture Madness competition. There were over 120 companies who submitted applications for this year's competition. The companies who submitted applications fell into one of five categories and only 5 finalists are selected from a specialty area. Aqualung is joined by 4 other highly qualified "medical" companies, and honored the panel found value in their company investment thesis.

Aqualung Therapeutics is an early-stage biotech company that has developed a novel therapeutic drug (ALT-100) to treat conditions driven by unchecked inflammation. Aqualung's lead indication for ALT-100 is Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), a vexing condition with a 40% mortality rate but currently without FDA-approved therapies. Aqualung is finishing GMP manufacturing of ALT-100 through a global biologics contract manufacturing company and will initiate human trials at the end of this calendar year.

"I am proud of our development over the last 12-18 months" says Stan Miele, President and Chief Business Officer. "Aqualung is no longer just a pre-clinical biotech company, but rather a company that has manufactured a humanized monoclonal antibody or mAb, and is completing all FDA required animal toxicity studies. We envision ALT-100 administration in humans by the end of this calendar year. We hope our story resonates with some potential investors as we look to further accelerate our development program and start saving lives with the ALT-100 mAb."

The development of ALT-100 mAb is based upon the identification by Aqualung Therapeutics scientists of extracellular NAMPT or eNAMPT, as a master regulator of tissue and systemic inflammation and as a novel therapeutic target in ARDS. Aqualung has a strong body of pre-clinical evidence in both small and large animals in support of this indication, much of which has been supported through multiple NIH grants.

About Aqualung Therapeutics Corporation

Aqualung is an early-stage biotech company developing immune-focused therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from disorders characterized by acute and chronic lung and systemic inflammation. Founded in 2016 and led by a physician scientist, Aqualung's science-driven approaches led them to the identification of eNAMPT (nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase) as a contributor to severe inflammatory diseases. Aqualung Therapeutics is developing eNamptor™, a Next Gen platform comprised of : i) ALT 100 mAb, a humanized eNAMPT-neutralizing monoclonal antibody; ii) eNAMPT-Plex, a plasma-based biomarker panel comprised of cytokines, including eNAMPT, which predicts ARDS mortality; and iii) NAMPT-Gene, a genotyping assay that identifies individuals at increased risk for ARDS death. The pipeline of ALT is designed to target a range of diseases, including ARDS, ventilator- and radiation-induced lung injury, chorioamnionitis, prostate cancer, pulmonary hypertension, and both pulmonary and hepatic fibrosis (NASH), conditions each with significant unmet medical needs and with significant morbidity and mortality. For additional information about the company, please visitwww.aqualungtherapeutics.com.

