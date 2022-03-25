U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,521.57
    +1.41 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,785.71
    +77.77 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,131.58
    -60.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.60
    -1.84 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.78
    -1.56 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.60
    -12.60 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.60
    -0.32 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1023
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4400
    +0.0990 (+4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3191
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.1180
    -0.2020 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,950.16
    +1,948.75 (+4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.12
    +18.59 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.04
    +26.66 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Aquarius Surgical Technologies Announces Share Issuance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AQQRF
  • ASTI

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (CSE:ASTI) announces that it has issued 100,000 shares to each of four non-executive directors and to corporate officers, in compensation for services, for a total of 600,000 shares. All shares were issued at a stated price of $0.065 each. The shares were issued pursuant to the prospectus exemption contained in NI 45-106 s. 2.24 and are not subject to any restrictive hold period.

About Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

Aquarius Surgical Technologies is a provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines, principally in the field of urology. Solutions also include clinical education, service, support and maintenance. ASTI is focused on increasing the availability of services for patients, enhancing the quality of patient care, improving operationally efficiencies and reducing total operational costs.

For more information, please contact:

Gary Van Nest, co-CEO gary@sinaltainvestments.com
Lorne MacFarlance, CFO lornemac@eastlink.ca ; 902-496-7594

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694673/Aquarius-Surgical-Technologies-Announces-Share-Issuance

Recommended Stories

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • Joby Reports a Profit From No Sales. Investors Care More About Production.

    Earnings don't matter all that much for a pre-revenue company. Investors are more interested in things such as production and plane certification.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is integrated into so many products and services that we use every day that we hardly notice that it's there. The loan origination business is long overdue for disruption, and Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ: UPST) AI-based platform is doing just that. The company's AI also makes applying for a loan ridiculously easy, with more than 70% of loans being fully automated.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Plummeting This Week

    Shopify stock is now down roughly 49% year to date and roughly 60% from the lifetime high it hit last November.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond reaches settlement with GameStop ape Ryan Cohen

    Bed Bath & Beyond moves quickly to get GameStop executive chairman Ryan Cohen off its back.

  • Nio Falls, but This Mobility Stock Is Back in the Air Friday

    Investors have been pleased to see the stock market mount such a sizable recovery over the past couple of weeks, as the investing community has seemed to get more comfortable with the new state of affairs on the geopolitical and macroeconomic scene. Chinese electric vehicle company Nio (NYSE: NIO) released its latest results late Thursday, and shareholders weren't entirely happy with what they saw. Nio released its fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday evening.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • Why Moderna Stock Trailed the Market Today

    The stock market as a whole was quite lively on Thursday, with the S&P 500 index gaining more than 1.4% on the day. Apparently, someone forgot to invite Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) to the party. Moderna's money product at the moment is, of course, its mRNA-1273 coronavirus vaccine (also known as Spikevax).

  • U.S.-Listed Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

    A bill that would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances will be voted on by Congressional lawmakers as early as next week, reports suggest.

  • Better Buy: Walgreens vs. CVS Health

    Two of the top healthcare companies you can invest in today are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA). Are you better off going with Walgreens' more focused approach or that of CVS, with its broader, more diverse business model? One of the most attractive features about Walgreens, particularly for income investors, is its high yield, which at 4% far exceeds the 2% payout that CVS offers and the S&P 500 average's 1.3% yield.

  • 3 Top Stock-Split Candidates After Amazon and Alphabet

    These companies haven't said they'll split their stocks, but the topic should be on their minds.

  • Why GameStop Shares Soared This Week

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) shareholders trounced a rising market this week. The stock jumped 57% through Thursday trading compared to a 1.3% rally in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. GameStop is down roughly 4% in 2022 compared to a 5% drop in the S&P 500.

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • 2 High-Yielding Stocks Trading Near Multiyear Lows

    A couple of the more attractive income investments you can buy today are Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and Unilever (NYSE: UL). Gilead Sciences doesn't have a long track record of paying dividends --  it's only been distributing them since 2015 -- but it still has some qualities that could make it an appealing income investment.

  • Down 40% in 2022, Is This Top Fintech a Buy Right Now?

    Despite the wide range of issues plaguing the business, investors should keep the big picture in mind.

  • Why this part of the Treasury yield curve may be the ‘best leading indicator of trouble ahead’

    Investors are watching bond yield spreads closely for signals about when the next economic slowdown might occur.

  • Why Alleghany Is the Ideal Buffett Acquisition

    Over the years, Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been building up a huge cash balance. Earlier this week, Berkshire Hathaway said it would acquire the insurance giant Alleghany Corp. (NYSE: Y) for $11.6 billion. Berkshire Hathaway's deal is its largest since 2016 when it bought Precision Castparts for $37 billion.

  • BRP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS AND AUTHORIZATION OF SUBSTANTIAL ISSUER BID

    BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) today reported its financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended January 31, 2022. All financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. The complete financial results are available on SEDAR and EDGAR as well as in the section Quarterly Reports of BRP's website.

  • Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) Growth needs to Re-accelerate soon or Valuation will be at Risk

    Adobe Inc’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) first quarter results were released on Tuesday and resulted in a sharp decline in the stock price. Revenue and earnings for the quarter were slightly better than expected, but the market was concerned by the weak guidance for the current quarter.

  • Fresh Selloff in China Tech Stocks Sparked by Earnings Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks slumped Friday amid continued concern about the sector’s earnings and the risk of local firms being kicked off American exchanges.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupThe Hang