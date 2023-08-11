Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AQST) 11% loss last week hit both individual investors who own 60% as well as institutions

Key Insights

Significant control over Aquestive Therapeutics by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 33% of the company

Institutions own 25% of Aquestive Therapeutics

Every investor in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 60% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 11% decrease in the stock price last week, individual investors suffered the most losses, but institutions who own 25% stock also took a hit.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Aquestive Therapeutics, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aquestive Therapeutics?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Aquestive Therapeutics does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Aquestive Therapeutics' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Aquestive Therapeutics is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Bratton Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 2.3% and 1.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Daniel Barber directly holds 1.1% of the total shares outstanding.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Aquestive Therapeutics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$7.5m worth of stock in the US$120m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 60% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Aquestive Therapeutics has 5 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

