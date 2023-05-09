Aquia CISO and Co-Founder, Chris Hughes, Named Inaugural CISA Cyber Innovation Fellow

Through the fellowship, Hughes will help cybersecurity professionals within the federal government tackle some of our nation's toughest cyber challenges

MILLSBORO, Del., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced its CISO and Co-Founder, Chris Hughes, has been named an inaugural Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Cyber Innovation Fellow.

The CISA Cyber Innovation Fellows program is a first-of-its-kind initiative to bring cybersecurity talent from the private sector to the public sector to work side by side with cybersecurity technical teams several days a week and contribute directly to the United States' cyber defense.

"I am incredibly honored to join the CISA Cyber Innovation Fellows program," said Chris Hughes, CISO and co-founder of Aquia. "I've been a big proponent of the amazing work CISA is doing on various fronts for our nation's cybersecurity and look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with the team on this critically important task."

As a part of the fellowship, Hughes will join the CISA cybersecurity division as a cloud and application security expert. He brings decades of cyber expertise to the role, including in areas such as cloud, DevSecOps, software supply chain security, software bill of materials (SBOM), and more.

"At CISA, innovation is one of our four core values and a key element of our CISA people-first culture," said CISA Director, Jen Easterly, in a CISA.gov blog post. "The Cyber Innovation Fellows program is our latest effort to find creative ways to collaborate with our private sector partners and tap into some of the best and brightest talent across the community."

For more information about the initiative and to learn about the fellows, visit www.cisa.gov/cyber-fellows.

