Aquia Inc. Names Maria Roat as Third Member of Advisory Board

The former United States Deputy Federal Chief Information Officer and retired U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician brings four decades of leadership experience to the Board

BALTIMORE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced the addition of Maria Roat as the third member of its Advisory Board of government, industry, and technology veterans. The Advisory Board brings together the industry's leading cybersecurity and technology veterans to advise and support the organization's executive staff and shareholders with strategic growth and leadership for Aquia Inc.

"We are thrilled to have Maria join Aquia's board of advisors," said Katy Chang Craig, Chief of Staff at Aquia Inc. "Her unique military and cross-government perspective will be invaluable as we work to drive transformational change for our federal government and enterprise customers."

Maria brings 40 years of executive leadership and professional experience in information technology and cybersecurity for cross-government enterprise-wide programs in multiple missions and sectors, including transportation, cybersecurity, finance, homeland security, disaster response and recovery, Department of Defense, and small business, among others.

Maria retired from the U.S. Navy in 2007, with 26 years of active duty and reserve service, where she achieved the highest enlisted rank of Master Chief Petty Officer, Information Systems Technician.

"I am thrilled to join Aquia's board of advisors," said Maria. "Aquia is positioned to accelerate urgently needed cybersecurity programs for government and industry."

Maria sits on the Board alongside Renee Wynn, former Chief Information Officer of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and Nick Sinai, former United States Deputy Chief Technology Officer.

About Aquia Inc.

Aquia Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business based in Millsboro, DE. Aquia is a developer-centric company founded in 2021 by military veterans with a passion for the intersection of security/velocity and decades of experience driving transformational change across public sector, enterprise, and top-tier technology companies. At Aquia, we value trust, accountability, transparency, and diversity; and we've built these tenants into the DNA of our company. For more information, visit www.aquia.us.

