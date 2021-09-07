U.S. markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.00
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,362.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,674.75
    +23.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.00
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.07
    -0.22 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.20
    -17.50 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    -0.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1875
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.92
    +0.51 (+3.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3816
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9300
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,315.36
    -380.98 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.46
    +23.73 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,174.80
    -12.38 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

The AR in agriculture market is expected to reach $4.43 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026

ReportLinker
·7 min read

Global AR in Agriculture Market to Reach $4. 43 Million by 2026. Market Report Coverage - AR in Agriculture Market Segmentation. • Application: Outdoor Farming (Precision Agriculture and Smart Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Simulated Training, and Weather Tracking and Forecasting) and Indoor Farming.

New York, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AR in Agriculture Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Solutions and Applications, Adoption Framework and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06135060/?utm_source=GNW
• Solution: Hardware, Software, and Service

Regional Segmentation

• North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
• Europe: Germany, France, Netherlands, Italy, and Rest-of-Europe
• China
• U.K.
• Asia-Pacific and Japan: Japan, Australia and New Zealand, India, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan
• Rest-of-the-World

Market Growth Drivers

• AR Adoption in the Midst of Digitization
• Growing Necessity to Increase Efficiency in Farm Operations
• Increased Demand for Spatial Computing Applications

Market Challenges

• Limited Focus on Agriculture Applications
• Health and Safety Issues Related to Immersive Reality
• Technology Related Challenges
• Lack of Standardization

Market Opportunities

• Growth in Adoption of Precision Farming and Smart Farming Methods
• Growing Demand for Mobile-Based AR and VR Platforms

Key Companies Profiled

Augmenta, Grow Glide, EON Reality, Think Digital, Nedap N.V., Plant Vision, Visual Logic, LLC, Rams Creative Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Queppelin Technology Solutions Private Limited, Visartech Inc., VSight UAB, Infosys Limited, Trimble Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Vuzix Corporation

How This Report Can Add Value

Market by Product: Analysis and Forecast

The segment gives a brief overview of the product portfolio of different companies and the market presence of different products existing in the market.For instance, 21 potential AR smart glasses and head mounted displays were identified, which are commercially available in the extended reality and immersive reality market along with their prices.

However, these products are developed focusing on applications other than agriculture.

Market by Application: Analysis and Forecast

The segment gives a brief overview of the market status of different applications of the product and key players offering products in those applications.The indoor farming application led the market in terms of application in 2020.

However, outdoor farming applications have greater potential as they generate more revenue in comparison to indoor farming.The outdoor farming application segment is led by livestock monitoring applications.

It is currently one of the most lucrative applications as well as the most promising segments. It is also expected to register the highest CAGR among other applications during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

• What is the expected AR in agriculture market size during the forecast period 2021-2026?
• What is the expected future scenario and revenue generated by the different applications and product types?
• What is the expected future scenario and revenue generated by the application segments for which AR products are offered, including indoor and outdoor farming applications?
• Which region is the largest market for the AR in agriculture market?
• What are the expected future scenario and the revenue generated by different regions and countries in the AR in agriculture market, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Japan, China, U.K., Rest-of-the-World?
• How are the adoption scenario, related opportunities, and challenges impacting the AR in agriculture market?
• What are the business dynamics of AR in agriculture, and what is their role in the market, including market drivers, restraints, and opportunities?
• How much revenue each of the segments is expected to record during the forecast period along with the growth percentage? Following are the segments:
o Applications, including indoor farming and outdoor farming applications
o Solution Type, including hardware, software, services
o Region, including North America, the U.K., Europe, Asia-Pacific and Japan, China, and the Rest-of-the-World

AR in Agriculture Market

The growing population and increased demand for food led to the mechanization of various agricultural practices during the 1940s and 1980s, known as The Green Revolution, which helped in transforming the entire agriculture industry.This revolution influenced the adoption of agrichemicals, hybrid crops, machines, and various other advanced forms of agricultural tools and feeds.

The Green Revolution helped in increasing agricultural efficiency, decreased operational wastage, and aided in improving food security.

In the current situation, it can be concluded that AR technologies are currently at a very early stage of adoption and are yet to be properly developed for agricultural practices.However, the majority of their deployment is in manufacturing sectors such as automobiles, aviation machinery, and other related industries.

Basic industries such as agriculture are still very far from getting completely digitized as a very small number of farms globally have deployed digital technologies into their operations.

Impact of COVID-19 on AR in Agriculture Market

AR in agriculture market is at a growing stage, and there are no commercial products or solutions currently available in the market.Thus, the market may not get impacted by changing economic scenarios in the short term, considering COVID-19 is a short-term event.

Thus, it can be concluded that COVID-19 had a neutral impact on AR in agriculture market.

AR in Agriculture Industry Overview

The AR in agriculture market is expected to reach $4.43 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. High growth in the market is expected to be driven by the growing demand for precision agriculture and smart farming methods, which will further increase the demand for other digital technologies along with augmented reality.

Market Segmentation

AR in Agriculture Market by Applications

The AR in agriculture market by application is majorly driven by indoor applications, such as vertical farming, hydroponics, aquaponics, and cannabis farming.As the population across the globe is increasing exponentially, the total supply of food must be increased; otherwise, food shortage could lead to serious socio-political issues.

There are many indoor farming techniques such as vertical farming, aquaponics, hydroponics, and terrace farming.These farming techniques offer a wide range of benefits over commercial farming techniques.

One of the primary advantages of these techniques is the ability to grow a wide range of products throughout the year, which was missing in conventional farming.

AR in Agriculture Market by Solutions

The AR in agriculture market by solution is dominated by the software segment, followed by the hardware segment.The augmented reality software is the most common method to deploy AR platforms.

Majorly, the market is driven by handheld and mobile AR applications and web AR applications.The software segment has a huge influence from handheld and mobile devices applications.

The handheld and mobile devices applications are very commonly used as they are very easy to deploy and do not require huge capital investments.

AR in Agriculture Market by Region

North America is the leading region in agricultural technologies in terms of market adoption and development.North American countries are far ahead of the different regions, looking to implement various digital technologies beyond conventional farm machinery and services for efficient crop production.

The region is one of the largest markets for the entire immersive reality ecosystem leading the world in terms of development due to the presence of market-leading AR development companies such as Microsoft and Google.It is also one of the leading consumer electronics markets, which has helped shape a positive consumer outlook toward mobile devices and other electronics, including wearable devices such as AR smart glasses.

It is also home to some of the largest agricultural original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), such as John Deere, AGCO, and Massey Ferguson. John Deere and Massey Ferguson have launched AR applications for their consumers to experience their products in real life without needing a physical machine.

Key Market Players

Augmenta, Grow Glide, EON Reality, Think Digital, Nedap N.V., Plant Vision, Visual Logic, LLC, Rams Creative Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Queppelin Technology Solutions Private Limited, Visartech Inc., VSight UAB, Infosys Limited, Trimble Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Vuzix Corporation

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• Netherlands
• France
• Italy
• Rest-of- Europe
• U.K.
• China
• Asia-Pacific and Japan
• Japan
• Australia and New Zealand
• India
• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan
• Rest-of-the-World
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06135060/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • China Firms Cashing Out of Overseas Bets at Near-Record Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few years ago, Chinese firms spent lavishly overseas on everything from luxury hotels to soccer clubs. Now they are heading for the exit amid rising demand for anything that throws off cash.Companies in China announced divestment plans of their overseas assets worth $10.5 billion so far this year, the second-highest total since at least 1998, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the current pace, 2021 could surpass last year’s $15 billion sum.“These days Chinese comp

  • Ryanair Ends Talks for Follow-On Boeing Max Order Over Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc ended negotiations with U.S. planemaker Boeing Co. on a major follow-on order for 737 Max aircraft after failing to agree on pricing.Talks on the higher-capacity Max 10 single-aisle jets ended after 10 months, Ryanair said in a statement Monday. Europe’s largest low-cost carrier has ordered 210 of the smaller Max-8200 already, with deliveries spanning the next five years. “Both sides have agreed to waste no more time on these negotiations,” Ryanair said.While

  • Chinese Technology Stocks Jump After Tencent Buys Back Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied to their highest level in more than a month after a new round of share buybacks by Tencent Holdings Ltd boosted market sentiment. The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced 1.6% on Tuesday to the highest since late July, extending gains from last month’s low to around 17%. Biggest point contributors included Meituan, Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding. Tencent stepping into the market to buy back shares worth HK$100.5 million ($12.9 million) spurred traders

  • 10 Trending Stocks on Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 trending stocks on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Trending Stocks on Reddit. The finance world has been rocked in recent months by the dramatic influx of retail investors on the marketplace. According to a report by […]

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) would have a rough few days. Chewy stock went to the dogs after a disappointing quarterly report. "We've seen other providers of pet supplies, food, and meds languish after reporting earlier this earnings season, and it's hard to be optimistic that Chewy will break the mold this week," I argued last week, and I was right.

  • BMW Orders Up $24 Billion of Batteries as EV Demand Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG has boosted orders for battery cells to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars that made up more than 11% of deliveries during the half of the year. The German carmaker now has contracts for more than 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion) of batteries, up from 12 billion euros previously, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said in an interview. The cells are destined for i4 sedans, iX sport utility vehicles and other models BMW is producing through 2024. The comp

  • Preview: What to Expect From GameStop’s Q2 Earnings on Wednesday

    The world’s largest multichannel video game retailer GameStop is expected to report its fiscal second-quarter loss of -$0.67 per share, an improvement from a loss of -$1.40 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • SoftBank Soars After Stock Swap Deal With Deutsche Telekom

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. surged the most in nine months after unveiling a deal to acquire 4.5% of Deutsche Telekom AG and sell part of its stake in T-Mobile US Inc. to the German telecommunications carrier.The Japanese investment giant announced a complicated deal under which it will swap T-Mobile shares for an initial 225 million shares of Deutsche Telekom. Separately, the telecom operator will then sell T-Mobile Netherlands for $6.1 billion, using $2.4 billion of those proceeds to p

  • Bull run on Wall Street leaves bankers warning over risks of stock market sell-off

    Overheated markets are poised for a retreat amid concerns about inflation and flagging growth, according to signals from Wall Street.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

    Last Thursday, Sept. 2, was business as usual for the stock market. The broad-based S&P 500 notched its 54th record close this year, and has now gone more than nine months without a 5% pullback. For example, there's never been a rolling 20-year period where the S&P 500 has delivered negative total returns, including dividends.

  • FTSE falls as Johnson set to unveil £10bn-a-year tax rise

    The tax rise will finance a new tranche of spending on health and social care and has been met with a wave of opposition from Conservative MPs.

  • Strategists Say the Stock Market Could Struggle This Fall. What to Buy Now.

    Our panel sees muted gains for stocks as the Fed starts to taper and earnings growth peaks. Stick with quality companies—and keep an eye on rising bond yields.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Is Luminar Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

    If you want to know who really controls Luminar Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LAZR ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • 10 Earnings Reports Investors Must Read

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 earnings reports investors must read. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Earnings Reports Investors Must Read. The second-quarter earnings season has almost ended, with S&P 500 stocks posting their strongest earnings growth in more than […]

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Don't Wait for a Stock Market Crash. These 3 Stocks Are Good Buys Right Now

    Jason Hawthorne (MarineMax): As the pandemic forced family leisure activities outdoors, one way many adapted was to get on the water. Boat sales climbed 12% year over year to a 13-year high in 2020. The company doesn't just sell boats.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three no-brainer stocks that can help you crush the market. Keith Noonan: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock wasn't exactly a secret 10 years ago; the company had already established itself as the market leader in the fast-growing e-commerce industry. Amazon's stock price has surged roughly 1,550% across that stretch, which means that a $1,000 investment in the company 10 years ago would be worth roughly $16,500 based on today's prices.