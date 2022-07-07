U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

Arçelik, parent company to Beko and Grundig, Named in Top Three Companies at Real Leaders Eco Innovation Awards for its world-first integrated FiberCatcher® technology washing machine

·4 min read
  • ACKAY

LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Real Leaders® launched the inaugural Eco Innovation Awards to its global community of social impact executives. Arçelik, parent company to 12 leading home appliance brands including Beko and Grundig, has been ranked 3rd in the Top 50 list for its world first integrated FiberCatcher® technology washing machine.

Real Leaders Eco Innovation Awards - Arçelik FiberCatcher®
Real Leaders Eco Innovation Awards - Arçelik FiberCatcher®

Real Leaders® Eco Innovation Awards recognizes products, projects, and initiatives that are actively contributing to a healthier planet and celebrates achievement in making an environmental impact. Entries were judged on their creativity, innovation, originality, and measurable impact, as well as their ability to help solve an environmental challenge.

One key issue is synthetic microfibers which are the most prevalent type of microplastics found in water, contributing to around 33% of microplastics in the ocean1. To combat the growing tide of microplastic waste, Arçelik developed the innovative FiberCatcher® technology.  The washing machines with FiberCatcher® technology include the world's first integrated synthetic microfiber filtering system that catches up to 90% of synthetic fibers released from garments, which helps protect waterways, oceans, and marine life. Additionally, each FiberCatcher® washing machine produced with a recycled PET tub contains up to 60 recycled bottles to reduce plastic waste.

"We are honored to have our innovation recognized by Real Leaders and pleased to be in the company of our fellow award winners," said Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik. "The climate crisis is the most pressing issue of our day, and we need creative, innovative solutions as well as collaborative action to ensure a sustainable future. Our FiberCatcher® technology is a world-first innovation in preventing synthetic fiber waste leaking into waterways and demonstrates our commitment to develop effective and concrete solutions to some of our biggest environmental challenges as well as to encourage others to live a more sustainable lifestyle."

About Arçelik

With over 40,000 employees throughout the world, Arçelik's global operations include subsidiaries in 52 countries, and 28 production facilities in 9 countries and 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko). As Europe's second-largest white goods company by market share (based on volumes), Arçelik reached a consolidated turnover of 6.5 billion Euros in 2021. Arçelik's 28 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe, are home to over 2,200 researchers and hold more than 3,000 international patent applications to date. In 2021, Arçelik achieved the highest score in the DHP Household Durables category for the 3rd year in a row in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Through its leadership position in sustainability and credible decarbonization roadmap for achieving net zero, Arçelik became the first and only company from its industry to receive the Terra Carta Seal by HRH Prince of Wales. Arçelik's mission is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.' www.arcelikglobal.com/en

About Grundig:

Arçelik's international home appliance brand, Grundig, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of entertainment electronics, small electrical appliances, and major home appliances. The brand remains true to its brand attributes, which include 77 years of market experience, user-friendly and elegant design, eco-consciousness, high standards, and quality control. Grundig believes that a sustainable future begins at home. To support this vision, Grundig has launched the 'Respect Food' initiative, which aims to inspire everyone to fight food waste by demonstrating how to deal with waste in kitchens and through innovative products. With its sustainable partnerships and communication, energy-efficient product development, and innovation approach focusing on circular economy, and other sustainability pillars, Grundig fulfils its responsibility for sustainable business practice and makes an important contribution to its parent company, Arçelik's 2030 sustainability targets. At the same time, Grundig empowers its customers to live more sustainably.

About Beko

Beko is the international home appliance brand of Arçelik, which is a multinational household appliances manufacturer that operates with 12 brands and employs over 40,000 people worldwide. Beko is one of the top 3 large home appliances brands in Europe*. The brand is the naming partner of Fenerbahçe Men's Basketball Team and official supplier of European League of Legends Championship (LEC). Beko has been focusing on healthy living for years, raising awareness and developing products that make healthy living possible and convenient. Beko's brand mission is 'healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet'. Beko is committed to protecting the planet by designing and manufacturing energy-efficient products and investing in resource efficiency in production. www.beko.com/

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Large Appliances as per "Major Appliances" in Consumer Appliances 2022, retail volume, 2021 data.

About Real Leaders

Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It's on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

Resources

  1. Plastic Soup Foundation, The Invisible Threat: Microplastics from Your Clothes

Real Leaders Eco Innovation Awards - Arçelik FiberCatcher®
Real Leaders Eco Innovation Awards - Arçelik FiberCatcher®

 

Arcelik Logo
Arcelik Logo

 

 

SOURCE Arçelik

