U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    +0.64 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    +13.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    +0.24 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9953
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1520
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1520
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,841.29
    -197.20 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.97
    -6.70 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Arçelik Responds to Earth's Crisis Call in IFA Keynote with Urgent Appeal for Climate Action

·6 min read

Arçelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu's keynote speech urges businesses to innovate for sustainable change to protect the natural world from environmental decline

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arçelik, the global household appliances manufacturer and parent company of 12 leading home appliance brands, including two of Europe's well known brands, Beko and Grundig, keynoted at IFA 2022 calling for sector-wide action to tackle climate change.

Hakan Bulgurlu, Arçelik CEO (PRNewsfoto/Arçelik)
Hakan Bulgurlu, Arçelik CEO (PRNewsfoto/Arçelik)

In his keynote speech, Mr Bulgurlu spoke of the challenge facing the corporate world, highlighting that rising business innovation has led to more consumption, thus contributing to environmental stress.

Mr Bulgurlu believes that getting this balance right is the purpose of innovation, to create tailored technological solutions to the world's environmental challenges. The clean energy transition, the development of regulated, transparent carbon markets, and the phasing out of coal by 2050 were all stressed as essential climate actions the world needs to take if it is to stand any chance of keeping the 1.5C goal alive.

Arçelik's CEO spoke proudly of the corporation's steely focus on hitting many ambitious climate targets, imploring that the 2050 target date for Net Zero is not an abstract international exercise, but about the lives of every living species on the planet.

Protecting water supply has never been more urgent in a warming world

The event also saw Arçelik launch a new technology designed to tackle household water waste. The new cutting edge SaveWater technology in dishwasher and tumble dryer-washing machine couple, unveiled exclusively for the first time at IFA Berlin, has been crafted to provide perfect cleaning, while helping households use water more efficiently.

The enhanced dishwasher technology saves the last rinsing water in the cycle to be used in the beginning of the next wash. While the SaveWater technology in the tumble dryer-washing machine couple saves up to 5.2 litres of water per load, the dishwasher uses only 6.9 litres of water to wash a full load with 16 place settings capacity, saving 2.6 litres of water every wash whilst offering the lowest water consumption in the Beko range. Developed with water efficiency at heart, the new SaveWater line by Beko gives back a total of up to 7.8 litres of water at every cycle, to you and the world*.

In addition to championing resource efficient innovations, Arçelik also leverages the latest technologies across its own production operations to identify water risks and increase efficiency. Over the past 12 years, Arçelik has saved 2.17 million cubic metres of water, equivalent to the daily water consumption of approximately 2.7 million Turkish households.

Additionally, Arçelik collaborates with both global and local partners, to engage communities and promote sustainable water management. This year, Arçelik is proud to commence its partnership with Water.org, to fund water access projects in Kenya to empower local communities and make a lasting impact to provide water and sanitation solutions.

Hakan Bulgurlu, Chief Executive Officer, Arçelik, said: "Our planet is in a state of climate emergency. Humanity stands at a crossroads in the history of our planet that will define us as a generation of doers or naysayers. At a time like this, sustainability should be a mandatory business model and not merely a cost driver.

"All of us in this industry need to prioritise innovation and commit to inventing technologies that make a real difference to energy, water, and environmental issues.

"At Arçelik we want to use our global status and resources to drive the international agenda for climate protection, greater product efficiencies, and durability to help us all get richer, without making our planet far poorer. The SaveWater product line demonstrates our ambition to be the world's most sustainable brand and embrace innovative technologies that will benefit people across the world.

"It's time to step up to the challenge, the reward for our collective climate action will be our security as a viable industry operating in stable markets where people are free to grow their businesses, their families, and their communities without the risk of climate catastrophe looming large on the horizon."

Arçelik is constantly innovating to meet the challenges of the 21st century, from resource efficiency to waste management and recycling. This also includes its approach to environmentally-friendly packaging alternatives. In 2021, Arçelik used 324 tons of 100% recycled and recyclable cardboard and 40 tons of molded pulp instead of EPS in the cooker, hood, small domestic appliances, and consumer electronics categories. Arçelik is the first home appliance manufacturer worldwide to offer a major domestic appliances line-up with EPS-free packaging.

These far-reaching commitments and actions have earned Arçelik important industry accolades, including being listed as the first and only Turkish manufacturer in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the third year in a row and acknowledged by the FTSE4Good and BIST Indexes.

Notes to editors

*Disclaimer: *Tumble Dryer saves up to 5.2L of water per cycle for full load 10kg declaration programme. Dishwasher saves 2.6L of water per cycle in Eco Program compared to similar Beko Dishwashers without SaveWater Technology. Beko SaveWater Line saves up to total 7.8 Litres of water at every cycle.

About Arçelik

With over 40,000 employees throughout the world, Arçelik's global operations including sales and marketing offices in 52 countries, and 28 production facilities in 9 countries with 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko). As Europe's second-largest white goods company by market share (based on volumes), Arçelik reached a consolidated turnover of 6.5 billion Euros in 2021. Arçelik's 28 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe, are home to over 2,200 researchers and hold more than 3,000 international patent applications to date. In 2021, Arçelik achieved the highest score in the DHP Household Durables category for the 3rd year in a row in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Through its leadership position in sustainability and credible decarbonization roadmap for achieving net zero, Arçelik became the first and only company from its industry to receive the Terra Carta Seal by HRH Prince of Wales. Arçelik's mission is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

www.arcelikglobal.com/en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891257/Arcelik_CEO_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891258/Arcelik_CEO_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891259/Arcelik_CEO_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891260/ArCelik_Beko_SaveWater.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653921/Arcelik_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1663075/Beko_Logo.jpg

 

Hakan Bulgurlu, Arçelik CEO (PRNewsfoto/Arçelik)
Hakan Bulgurlu, Arçelik CEO (PRNewsfoto/Arçelik)
Hakan Bulgurlu, Arçelik CEO (PRNewsfoto/Arçelik)
Hakan Bulgurlu, Arçelik CEO (PRNewsfoto/Arçelik)
Booth photo – Beko SaveWater (PRNewsfoto/Arçelik)
Booth photo – Beko SaveWater (PRNewsfoto/Arçelik)
(PRNewsfoto/Arcelik)
(PRNewsfoto/Arcelik)
(PRNewsfoto/Beko)
(PRNewsfoto/Beko)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcelik-responds-to-earths-crisis-call-in-ifa-keynote-with-urgent-appeal-for-climate-action-301617371.html

SOURCE Arçelik

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's Gazprom says Siemens Energy ready to fix Nord Stream fault

    Gazprom's statement came a day after it said it would not resume gas supply to Germany via Nord Stream 1 until an oil leak it said it had detected in a turbine was fixed. The Kremlin has blamed Western sanctions for disrupting Nord Stream 1 and putting barriers in the way of routine maintenance work.

  • 11 Best Solar Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 11 best solar stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry background and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Solar Stocks to Buy Now. High energy prices and global warming […]

  • Best Hybrid and Electric Cars of 2022: How Much They Cost and More To Know

    With gas prices still high, you may be looking to make the switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle. When choosing a hybrid or EV, you need to take certain factors into consideration that you don't have...

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 47 Stocks Expect Up To 1,230% Growth

    Oil stocks and chemicals dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 103%-1,230% EPS gains this year.

  • 'Nothing left' - Rockets hit Ukraine's Kramatorsk

    STORY: “I’ve worked here my whole life. This happened and I have nothing left,” local resident Nora said as she looked at boxes filled with goods – everything that was left of her business.Ukraine said in August that it aims to evacuate two thirds of residents from areas it controls in the eastern battleground region of Donetsk as well as other frontline areas before winter.Authorities describe the evacuation as "mandatory", but residents can opt out by filling in a form declaring their intention to stay.Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilian areas after launching what it called a "special military operation" in February.

  • Gear up for a glamping trip this Labor Day weekend with these tech gadgets.

    The right gear can enrich and enhance your time spent off the grid with friends or family. Here's what to bring on your next glamping adventure.

  • Who’s Winning on Consumer Climate Incentives: the US or Europe?

    (Bloomberg) -- The Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last month ushers in unprecedented incentives for American consumers interested in decarbonizing their lives, including rebates and tax credits for electric vehicle purchases, home-electrification upgrades, heat pumps and solar panels. In many cases, those incentives also bring the US into closer alignment with countries in Europe that have a longer track record with similar climate-centric policies. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes

  • China's Extreme Drought Is Pushing the Country to Rely Even More on Coal

    As reservoirs dry up, crippling hydropower production, environmentalists worry this will further deepen China's reliance on fossil fuels.

  • Why Do Some People in New Jersey Suddenly Have Bags and Bags of Bags?

    Nicole Kramaritsch of Roxbury, New Jersey, has 46 bags just sitting in her garage. Brian Otto has 101 of them, so many that he’s considering sewing them into blackout curtains for his baby’s bedroom. (So far, that idea has gone nowhere.) Lili Mannuzza in Whippany has 74. “I don’t know what to do with all these bags,” she said. The mountains of bags are an unintended consequence of New Jersey’s strict new bag ban in supermarkets. It went into effect in May and prohibits not only plastic bags but

  • Fire destroys Essex woodland at RSPB Old Hall Marshes

    The fire service is working with the RSPB and Environment Agency to mitigate damage to the area.

  • Gazprom Won’t Reopen Gas Pipeline in Energy Shock to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Gazprom PJSC said its key gas pipeline to Europe won’t reopen as planned, moving the region a step closer to blackouts, rationing and a severe recession.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesEurope’s Energy Crisis Deepens After Russia Keeps Pipeline ShutUK Slips Behind India to Become World’s Sixth Biggest EconomyApple’s Car Is Beloved Before It Even ExistsStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets WrapThe pipelin

  • Exclusive-Scientists detect second 'vast' methane leak at Pemex oil field in Mexico

    Satellites recorded another large methane leak at an offshore platform belonging to Mexico's Pemex in August, according to exclusive data shared with Reuters, even as pressure mounts on the state oil company to reduce these emissions. Three satellites recorded images of methane plumes at the Ku-Maloob-Zaap oil field cluster in the Gulf of Mexico during six days between Aug 5 and Aug 29, said Itziar Irakulis-Loitxate, a scientist from the Polytechnic University of Valencia. During these days, some 44,064 tons of methane were released into the atmosphere from the Zaap oil field in another "ultraemission", Irakulis-Loitxate estimated.

  • From Pakistan to Texas, big rains after extreme heat deliver double punch

    While Pakistanis count the cost of one of the country's worst recorded floods, heavy rain is hitting southwestern China as the Texas city of Dallas recovers from a 10-inch deluge in a single day last month. Heatwaves are already more frequent and intense worldwide, increasing evaporation from both the land and the ocean.

  • Record temperatures, raging fires, a strained power grid: California heat wave in full effect

    California officials have extended a Flex Alert into Friday, and triple-digit heat at a fire near Castaic forced officials to pull back some firefighters on the front lines.

  • Shell, Exxon selling California upstream company Aera Energy in multibillion-dollar deal

    Aera Energy accounts for nearly 25% of California's oil and gas production, making it one of the state's largest producers, according to Ikav.

  • G-20 Countries Reach Bali Compact to Ramp Up Renewable Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy ministers of the world’s largest economies agreed on the Bali Compact to quicken the energy transition, while geopolitical rifts prevented them from reaching a communique.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesEurope’s Energy Crisis Deepens After Russia Keeps Pipeline ShutUK Slips Behind India to Become World’s Sixth Biggest EconomyApple’s Car Is Beloved Before It Even ExistsStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on Rate-Hike Woes: Markets

  • Californians told not to charge their electric cars at times on Labor Day weekend

    California's grid operator is asking residents not to charge their EVs a few days after the state announced a ban on gasoline-powered cars in 2035.

  • These 10 Renewable Energy Stocks Can Benefit as Europe Braces for Harsh Winter

    In this article, we discuss 10 renewable energy stocks that can benefit as Europe braces for harsh winter. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out These 5 Renewable Energy Stocks Can Benefit as Europe Braces for Harsh Winter. The EU is taking emergency measures to control the electricity prices by […]

  • Residents in Mississippi's capital told to keep their mouths closed in shower amid water crisis

    The water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city has become so dire that residents are being told to shower with cold water — and to keep their mouths shut while they do it. The director of health protection for the Mississippi State Department of Health, Jim Craig, issued the recommendation on Wednesday for residents in Jackson, who have been living with little to no water flowing from their ...

  • How to get the best range from an electric car - plus top tips for battery efficiency

    It says a lot about the general perception of electric cars when the phrase “range anxiety” has become a household term. The shorter driving range that an EV offers compared with petrol or diesel, and the fears of unreliabile and inconveniently slow charging times at en route charging stations, still make battery electric cars a difficult option for high-mileage drivers.