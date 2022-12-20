U.S. markets closed

AR VR smart glasses market to grow by 13.25% Y-O-Y in 2023; Increasing adoption of AR VR smart glasses will drive growth -Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AR VR smart glasses market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global AR VR Smart Glasses Market 2023-2027

  • Vendors: 15+, including Alphabet Inc., Atheer Inc, Elbit Systems Ltd., HTC Corp., Iristick NV, Kopin Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Lumus Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Optinvent, RealWear Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Tobii AB, Vuzix Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Application, Product, and Geography

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

In 2017, the AR VR smart glasses market was valued at USD 4,406.39 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,571.54 million. The AR VR smart glasses market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,297.59 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 13.8% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

AR VR smart glasses market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

AR VR smart glasses market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • Atheer Inc - The company offers AR VR smart glasses namely AiR Smart Glasses.

  • Elbit Systems Ltd. - The company offers AR VR smart glasses through its subsidiary Everysight Ltd.

  • Iristick NV - The company offers AR VR smart glasses namely Iristick G2 PRO.

  • Kopin Corp. - The company offers AR VR smart glasses namely Kopin Solos.

AR VR smart glasses market Market Dynamics

Major Drivers – 

  • Increasing adoption of AR VR smart glasses

  • Growing adoption of AR gaming by individuals

  • Increase in the number of crowdfunding campaigns

KEY challenges – 

  • Privacy concerns over AR VR smart glasses

  • The high price of AR glasses is a brake on market growth

  • Technical limitations and unattractive designs

Drivers & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The AR VR smart glasses market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this AR VR smart glasses market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the AR VR smart glasses market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the AR VR smart glasses market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the AR VR smart glasses market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of AR VR smart glasses market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The virtual reality market size in the education sector is expected to increase by USD 16.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 59.28%. The increased affordability of VR gear is notably driving the virtual reality market growth in the education sector, although factors such as lack of content may impede the market growth.

  • The predicted growth for the mobile augmented reality market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 153.62 billion at a progressing CAGR of 46.46%. The increasing dependence on apps and proliferation of AR apps for numerous activities is notably driving the mobile augmented reality market growth, although factors such as hardware limitations may impede the market growth.

AR VR Smart Glasses Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

164

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.8%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 7297.59 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

13.25

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Atheer Inc, Elbit Systems Ltd., HTC Corp., Iristick NV, Kopin Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Lumus Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Optinvent, RealWear Inc., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Tobii AB, Vuzix Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Seiko Epson Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global AR VR smart glasses market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Optical see through - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Video see through - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 12.4 Atheer Inc

  • 12.5 Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • 12.6 Iristick NV

  • 12.7 Kopin Corp.

  • 12.8 Lumus Ltd.

  • 12.9 Meta Platforms Inc.

  • 12.10 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.11 Optinvent

  • 12.12 RealWear Inc.

  • 12.13 Ricoh Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Seiko Epson Corp.

  • 12.15 Snap Inc.

  • 12.16 Toshiba Corp.

  • 12.17 Vuzix Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global AR VR Smart Glasses Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ar-vr-smart-glasses-market-to-grow-by-13-25-y-o-y-in-2023-increasing-adoption-of-ar-vr-smart-glasses-will-drive-growth--technavio-301706112.html

SOURCE Technavio

