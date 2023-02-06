U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,129.50
    -18.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,840.00
    -122.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,560.75
    -63.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.00
    -10.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.85
    +0.46 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,891.90
    +15.30 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.22 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0792
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.31
    +0.58 (+3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2064
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8610
    +0.7110 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,872.04
    -538.64 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.56
    -11.30 (-2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,854.03
    -47.77 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

Ara Partners Acquires a Majority Interest in Wattstor

·4 min read

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wattstor, the fast-growing provider of automated carbon reduction and electricity cost-saving technology for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-market industrial and commercial (I&C) end users, is proud to announce a majority growth equity investment from Ara Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments. janom, Wattstor's main existing investor, will a retain a minority interest, reflecting its confidence in the business, management team and Ara's vision.

Wattstor
Wattstor

Headquartered in the UK and Czech Republic, Wattstor currently operates sites in the UK, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia and Poland. The company plans to use the new funding to increase its European foothold, launch its Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) finance offering, boost R&D, and expand the team by more than 50% over the next year.

Wattstor was founded in 2013 in Cornwall, UK, where the company developed its first Energy Management System (EMS) for residential sites. janom, a Slovakian private equity investor, made a significant investment in 2017 to further R&D, kick-start the advancement into the second iteration of its EMS, its battery energy storage solution and pivoting the company towards the SME and mid-market I&C sectors. Wattstor soon gained traction with its revolutionary approach, building a reputation as a leader in these markets for simplifying sustainability and energy savings with their technology.

Stephan Marty, CEO at Wattstor, commented, "Wattstor is delighted to partner with Ara Partners, which is well aligned with our views on the market and arising opportunities. Ara's existing portfolio of investments is complementary to Wattstor's position in the market, and it will help us to deliver our simple-yet-sophisticated carbon reduction and cost-saving technology to I&C end-users across new regions as well as to launch a fully financed EaaS solution which will be a game changer for the adoption of behind-the-meter generation plus storage technologies. As the energy crisis in Europe has proven, the growth of renewable energy combined with generally higher and increasingly volatile electricity prices shows Wattstor's offering is needed more than ever. We are proud to be backed by an investor that is completely focused on its portfolio of sustainable enterprises, and we very much look forward to accelerating our growth plans over the coming months."

Myles O'Shaughnessy, Managing Director at Ara Partners, commented, "Wattstor provides a unique and highly compelling automated behind-the-meter solution allowing its I&C customers to reduce their carbon footprint and save on costs, while increasing energy security. Wattstor's offering is fully aligned with Ara's sustainability principles and our ongoing focus on proven technologies for sectors requiring investment to decarbonise. We are thrilled to partner with Stephan, the broader Wattstor team and Janom to further accelerate the already strong growth trajectory of the business, its people, technology and vision."

Ján Miškovský, Chairman of the board and owner at janom, commented: "We are delighted to establish a partnership with a strong investor such as Ara Partners. Our partial exit from Wattstor is a markable milestone on our journey, which started almost ten years ago. We believe the business will accelerate its growth using the synergies and experience of its shareholders and management and will benefit many customers worldwide."

Press Contacts:
Wattstor:
Abigail Hulls, Head of Marketing,
abigail@wattstor.com 07929 373484

Ara Partners:
Mark Semer / Alex Jeffrey
Gasthalter & Co.
212-257-4170
Arapartners@gasthalter.com

About Wattstor

Wattstor empowers energy freedom. Businesses and communities are pushing for their energy to be more sustainable, less costly, and better optimised towards markets. Simple-yet-sophisticated flexible energy management technology is the key, Wattstor is the partner.

Wattstor is a pioneer in energy management systems. Our automated technology enables electricity end-users to harness the power of renewables, storage, load and EV charging to deliver carbon-reduction and cost savings. We do this through intelligent control of onsite distributed energy resources, ensuring the best ROI within grid constraints, and maximising participation in electricity markets, all without risk.

Website: https://wattstor.com/

About Ara Partners
Ara Partners is a private equity and infrastructure firm focused on industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency, green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors, seeking to create companies with significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Houston, Boston and Dublin, Ireland. Ara Partners closed its second fund with approximately $1.1 billion in capital commitments in September 2021.

Website: https://www.arapartners.com/

About janom
janom is a private equity investor focused on development of renewable energy sources and venture and growth investments. We support innovative ventures in energy, software and sustainable development fields, such as companies Greenway, Voltia, Waycare (bought by Recor), Pohjoistuuli and others owned via our VC fund Straightforward Capital.

Since its foundation in 2008 we have successfully developed and operated dozens of megawatts of renewable capacity in Europe and supported a number of hi-tech companies since their early stages.

Website: https://janom.com/

Ara Partners (PRNewsfoto/Ara Partners)
Ara Partners (PRNewsfoto/Ara Partners)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ara-partners-acquires-a-majority-interest-in-wattstor-301739037.html

SOURCE Wattstor

Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Still Look Cheap Despite This Year’s Rally

    It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the

  • Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani saw his net worth melt by tens of billions of dollars in a matter of days. Last September, Adani became by far the richest man in Asia and the second richest man in the world behind Elon Musk with a fortune estimated at $150 billion. This fortune is currently valued at $59 billion as of Feb. 4, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It has melted a total of $91 billion in six months.

  • ‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Soared 77% in January

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) rocketed 77.4% higher in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise software provider is seeing increased enthusiasm from investors due to the hype around the new AI chatbots released by companies like Open AI. The company also just announced a partnership to integrate AI language models from companies like Open AI and Google into C3.ai's software applications, which investors took as a positive sign for the stock.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    The first step to successful investing is to know your target companies inside and out. Then you can take advantage of opportunities others might miss.

  • ‘Won’t get fooled again’? Nasdaq jumped more than 10% in January. Here’s what history shows happens next to the tech-heavy index.

    Bespoke Investment Group examined how the Nasdaq has performed historically following a monthly gain of at least 10% after being down in the prior 12 months.

  • Adani Crisis: How a Short Seller Wiped Out Billions in Wealth From One of India’s Richest Men

    Gautam Adani an Indian businessman, is one of the richest people in the world. Here is what you need to know about the Adani saga. There are seven India-listed companies bearing the Adani name, including firms in power transmission, green energy and port operation.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Nio Stock vs. BYD Stock

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) and BYD (OTC: BYDD.F)(OTC: BYDDY) are catching a powerful tailwind from growing electric vehicle (EV) sales. This video will answer which EV stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management

    Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call.

  • 12 Safe Stocks to Buy For Long-Term

    In this article, we take a look at 12 safe stocks to buy for the long-term according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of safe stocks and go directly to read 5 Safe Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Even if there are many indications that the macro environment will remain […]

  • Stocks, Futures Fall on Fed Outlook; Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and US equity futures retreated as an unexpectedly strong US jobs report raised the prospect of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Concern over US-China geopolitical tensions also weighed on sentiment.Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonStrongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds on Turkey-Syria BorderUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing Retal

  • The Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch: U.S.-China Tensions Deflate Chinese Stocks

    Chinese stocks have rebounded as easing Covid curbs revive economic hopes, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. E-commerce, solar and EV stocks are among the 5 best.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In February

    My goal is to grow my passive income from dividends and other sources to eventually cover my expenses. Two dividend stocks I can't wait to buy this month are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A)(NYSE: CWEN).

  • 11 Best CBD Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best CBD stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best CBD Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry in 2022 had mixed results. While some new markets experienced significant growth, sales in many established markets decreased, slowing or even […]

  • Capital Allocation Trends At NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Aren't Ideal

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly...

  • The Best Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

    These three stocks have strong long-term prospects, sustainable cash flows, and reasonable valuations.

  • Why Meta Platforms Jumped 23.8% in January

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) jumped 23.8% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The social media company has been in the limelight since joining a slew of big tech companies in announcing widespread layoffs amounting to 13% of its workforce back in November. There were several reasons for investors to feel more optimistic last month.

  • 5 Stock Picks for Total Yield, Offering Value and Growth

    Wells Fargo, Bristol Myers, Darden Restaurants, Webster Financial and Prudential Financial are balanced in returning capital through dividends and buybacks.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Special Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    A 33% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite is the perfect time to go shopping for game-changing businesses trading at a discount.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While investors are in the trenches of a volatile stock market right now, that doesn't mean things will stay this way forever. Bear market periods are inevitable and have come and gone throughout the history of the stock market. Regardless of when the road ahead finally smooths out for investors, those who continued to snap up shares of wonderful companies at bargain prices can be well positioned for a future market recovery.