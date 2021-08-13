Ara Partners Adds to Investment Team

Hiring of Robert Bond and Adam Hodgson Supports Firm's Growth

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments, has hired Robert Bond and Adam Hodgson as Associates.

"We are pleased to welcome Robert and Adam to the Ara family," said Tuan Tran, a Managing Director at Ara Partners. "They bring significant deal execution and analytical experience to the firm and further strengthen our investment team as Ara continues to expand."

"Adding Robert and Adam bolsters our team as we scale our investment activity and evaluate attractive businesses that reduce carbon emissions," added Troy Thacker, a Managing Partner at Ara Partners. "Robert and Adam will also play key roles in the management and monitoring of current portfolio companies."

Prior to joining Ara, Robert Bond was an Investment Banking Associate at Bank of America Securities in its Global Industrials Group, where he performed strategic analyses across M&A, debt and equity products for a wide range of industrial clients. Robert graduated cum laude from Tulane University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Prior to joining Ara, Adam Hodgson was an Analyst at Piper Sandler in its Investment Banking Division, where he advised public and private corporations on strategic transactions including M&A, debt and equity financings, and overall strategic analyses. Adam holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Iowa State University.

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels, and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that are focused on sustainability and ESG principles. For more information on Ara Partners, please visit www.AraPartners.com.

