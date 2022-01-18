U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,600.00
    -54.75 (-1.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,518.00
    -278.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,308.50
    -287.25 (-1.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,132.30
    -25.40 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.27
    +1.45 (+1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.40
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.88
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1390
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.72
    +1.41 (+6.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7060
    +0.1260 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,805.68
    -934.75 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.04
    -25.69 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,557.91
    -53.32 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Ara Partners Promotes James Wang to Managing Director and Mary Kathryn Nommensen to Senior Associate

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners ("Ara"), a private equity firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments, today announced the promotion of James Wang to Managing Director and Mary Kathryn Nommensen to Senior Associate.

"We are proud of the strength of the team that we have built at Ara and delighted to announce the promotions of James and Mary Kathryn," said Troy Thacker, a Managing Partner at Ara. "Both investment professionals exemplify our firm's commitment to its investors. We look forward to their continuing contributions as we strive to create value while making a significant decarbonization impact in essential industries."

Mr. Wang joined Ara as a Principal in July 2018 and has been instrumental in transaction execution, sourcing, portfolio management, and investment realization. He has played a critical role in the firm's investments in Centric Infrastructure Group, Priority Power, Path Environmental Technology, Anesco and Fluitron. Mr. Wang has more than thirteen years of experience as a private equity investor. Prior to joining Ara, he worked at First Reserve, a global private equity investment firm. He began his career in the Global Natural Resources Group, Investment Banking Division, at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Wang holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a MPA from the University of Texas, Austin.

Ms. Nommensen joined Ara as an Associate in October 2020 and has played a key role in transaction execution and portfolio management, covering Repeats Group, Circulus, Anesco and Utility Global. Prior to joining Ara, she worked in the Lower Middle Market investment division of Main Street Capital Corporation. Ms. Nommensen holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, with honors, from the University of Texas, Austin.

"It is a pleasure to announce these well-earned promotions and celebrate their commitment to excellence and the values of our firm. The professional achievements of these individuals are indicative of the breadth and depth of our team," said Tuan Tran, a Partner at Ara. "Since joining the firm, James and Mary Kathryn have led significant initiatives on several transactions and portfolio companies. They have been instrumental in driving firm best practices and Ara's team-oriented culture, and we look forward to their continued contributions to Ara's success."

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that provide significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Houston, Texas, Boston, Massachusetts, and Dublin, Ireland. Ara Partners closed its second fund with approximately $1.1 billion in capital commitments in September 2021. For more information on Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

Contacts
Mark Semer / Alex Jeffrey
Gasthalter & Co. LP.
arapartners@gasthalter.com
(212) 257-4170

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ara-partners-promotes-james-wang-to-managing-director-and-mary-kathryn-nommensen-to-senior-associate-301461707.html

SOURCE Ara Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • Surging Bond Yields Send Nasdaq Futures Tumbling: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields surged, Nasdaq 100 Index futures tumbled and global stocks were dragged down by concern that central banks will have to raise rates sooner than expected.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Te

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • 2 Best COVID-19 Growth Stocks to Own in 2022

    The core reason is that investors are growing increasingly concerned about what the next phase of this global viral outbreak will mean in terms of demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. Regardless of how the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market plays out, though, Novavax ought to have a significant commercial opportunity for its vaccine abroad in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Techs Dive As Treasury Yield Hits 2-Year High; Apple, Qualcomm Near Buy Points

    Futures fell sharply as the 10-year Treasury yield hit a pandemic high.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last five years, but the stock lifts 3.6% this past week

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( NYSE:TEVA ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the...

  • With Rate Increases Looming, Investors Dump Shares of Money-Losing Companies

    Cash-burning technology firms, biotechnology companies without any approved drugs and startups that listed quickly via SPAC mergers—some of which soared during the pandemic—have dropped sharply.

  • U.S. stock futures slump as 10-year yield tops 1.80%

    A fresh selloff in bonds sent U.S. stock futures lower on Tuesday after a three-day break, with the high-growth tech sector feeling the most heat.

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • Be a landlord for Amazon and FedEx with these REITs that yield up to 4.1%

    The REITs are paying big dividends from diverse commercial property holdings.

  • The Federal Reserve needs to ‘shock and awe’ the market with one big rate hike ‘to restore its credibility,’ says hedge-fund star Bill Ackman

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman says the Federal Reserve needs to deliver old-fashioned shock and awe to financial markets with a big rate hike.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stocks have gotten off to a rough start this year. For instance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 5% so far. If this continues into full-blown correction territory, widely considered a 10% decline, investors can pick up certain tech stocks at good valuations.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in PayPal (PYPL)?

    Fundsmith LLP, an investment management firm, published its “Fundsmith Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The T Class Accumulation shares, the most commonly held share class, rose by +22.1% in 2021 and compares with a rise of +22.9% for the MSCI World Index in sterling with […]

  • Supreme Court, Credit Suisse ouster reveal COVID-19 mandate chaos: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, January 18, 2021.

  • Nasdaq-100 futures tumble as Treasury yields surge to pre-pandemic levels

    Stock futures fell Tuesday, with Nasdaq-100 futures dropping 1% as U.S. Treasury yields shot higher across the board. S&P 500 futures were off 0.5%, with Dow industrials futures modestly lower. The losses came as the yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed 5 basis points to 1.83% and that of the two-year note jumped 9 basis points to 1.04%, both at levels not seen since early 2020, before the pandemic took hold. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Investors a

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.