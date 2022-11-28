BurnCARE Virtual Trainer

ARA Releases Free BurnCARE Virtual Trainer App on Google Play

ORLANDO, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Developed by Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA), BurnCARE Virtual Trainer is designed to transform how the U.S. Army trains its medics to treat serious burn injuries. The innovative application is designed to run on mobile devices so that soldiers can train anywhere, at any time, even while deployed. BurnCARE Virtual Trainer is now available to the public for free via Google Play, with an iOS release expected soon.

The U.S. Army DEVCOM Soldier Center funded BurnCARE Virtual Trainer to develop a visually accurate and easy-to-access burn care medical training app for medics who don’t have extensive experience treating burn injuries.

BurnCARE includes realistic burn visualizations synchronized with dynamic advanced physiology engine outputs, and addresses the full spectrum of care, from point of injury to long-term hospital care. It was developed with the Unreal Engine by ARA’s Virtual Heroes Division with subject matter expertise from the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research, and data validation using ARA’s BioGears physiology engine.

“We were very honored to have been selected by the U.S. Army DEVCOM Soldier Center to partner with the Burn Center at USAISR to develop such important and often overlooked, piece of medical training,” said ARA Senior Producer Marcia Clover. “The original goal of this program was to create high-visual fidelity, mobile and modular burn care training content, to be experienced pre-deployment, or even en route to deployment.”

To learn more, visit https://virtualheroes.com/case-study-burncare/. To download the free BurnCARE Virtual Trainer, visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.VH.BurncareApp

CONTACT: Marcia Clover Applied Research Associates, Inc. mclover@ara.com



