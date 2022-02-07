U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,483.87
    -16.66 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,091.13
    +1.39 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,015.67
    -82.34 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.60
    +10.24 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.63
    -0.68 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.20
    +13.40 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    +0.55 (+2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0800
    -0.1200 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,132.46
    +2,436.77 (+5.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.66
    +24.91 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Arab Music Streamer Anghami Shares Double After Closing SPAC Merger

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IPO Edge
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SPOT
  • VIVEF
  • VIVHY
  • ANGH
  • ANGHW
  • NFLX
  • TME

By Alan Hatfield

Shares of Arab music streaming platform Anghami Inc. nearly doubled in their first two trading sessions following the formal close of the SPAC merger that brought the company public.

The company, whose shares closed at $19.50 apiece Monday, is notable for being the first Arab technology company to list on the Nasdaq exchange. Anghami is leading digital music technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa, a region that was plagued by music piracy and has only recently shifted to legitimate sources.

IPO Edge recently published a detailed analysis of the business and investment opportunity, which can be read HERE.

Contact:

editor@IPO-Edge.com

IPO Edge

Editor@IPO-Edge.com

Twitter: @IPOEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix vs. Facebook: Which is the better stock after those shocking earnings?

    Perhaps no two stocks have made more headlines in recent weeks than one-time growth darlings Netflix and Facebook. Netflix (NFLX) was the first to flop, plunging in the wake of earnings to a new 52-week low of around $351 on Jan. 26 – its lowest level since the first half of 2020 and down about 50% from its 52-week high. Then came Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) After its own challenging earnings report, it lost a staggering $230 billion or so in market value in a single session.

  • Billionaire Investor Peter Thiel Will Vacate Role As Facebook Director

    Facebook stock dipped a fraction late Monday as the company announced that billionaire investor Peter Thiel will resign as a director.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Crashed 5.5% Today

    Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock tumbled 5.5% through 10 a.m. ET on Monday, the first trading day after the Olympic games began in Beijing. Specifically, Citibank pointed to a Friday Form F-6 filing by Alibaba with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reports StreetInsider.com. In this filing the Chinese tech giant unexpectedly registered "one billion [American depositary shares, or ADS] to accommodate the issuance of additional ADS upon the deposit of ordinary shares by current holders who have indicated to the company."

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Popped 29% Today

    Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) had surged 29.2% as of 1:10 p.m. ET Monday, after the company that this SPAC plans to merge with and take public, Rumble, made a public bid to get Joe Rogan to leave Spotify Technology for Rumble. If you're not familiar with Rumble, check out this quick primer from my colleague Rich Duprey, who explains how Rumble aims to become a platform for artists who've been "canceled" on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 42.1% in January and Continues to Climb

    What happened Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) managed to post big gains in January despite big sell-offs hitting the broader market. The Donald Trump-backed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) saw its share price climb 42.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Bounced Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) fell by 4.8% on Friday after the company reported a big fourth-quarter earnings miss, and warned that its return to profitability will arrive later this year than previously expected due to the omicron coronavirus surge.

  • Why Rivian Stock Popped Then Dropped Monday

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) shares went on a bit of a roller coaster ride Monday morning. It wasn't Rivian's financial update that was released, but those of early investors Amazon and Ford Motor Company. Rivian R1T pickup being manufactured at the company's Illinois factory.

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • Buy Your Winners: For Me That's Shopify, Novavax, and Sea

    When the stock market crashes and your favorite stocks are getting killed, it's a good idea to add to your long-term winners.

  • Simon Property Group stock slips on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports fourth quarter earnings for Simon Property Group.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Again on Monday

    "Investor's Business Daily" points out: Business is going great in the semiconductors sector.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plummeted 24.7% Last Month and Continues to Fall

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock sank 24.7% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. With catalysts including high inflation, rising Treasury bond yields, and expectations that the Federal Reserve will implement significant rate hikes this year, the S&P 500 index fell 5.3% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 9%. Palantir's plunge last month followed a roughly 12% sell-off for the stock in December.

  • Alibaba Falls as Stock Filing Seen as Sign of SoftBank Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares dropped 6.1% in U.S. trading on Monday after Citigroup Inc. analysts saw its additional American depositary share registration in the U.S. as a sign that SoftBank Group Corp. may sell part of its stake.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • Is Roblox Stock A Buy Right Now After Hitting All-Time Lows?

    Roblox stock is one of the hottest metaverse stocks, soaring more than 40% after its latest earnings report. Is RBLX stock a buy right now?

  • Stocks: Hasbro dips on cost pressures, Bumble flat on acquisition news, Alibaba falls, Peloton pops

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick discuss the four stocks they are watching today.

  • Why Hexo Is Rising 7% Today

    Shares of Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) are up 7% in morning trading Monday, rising to $0.67 per share at 11:30 a.m. ET, on no particular news for the company. Hexo got a similar notice from the exchange last week and it now has six months to regain compliance. Unlike Sundial, which got caught up in the meme stock trading frenzy of a year ago, Hexo has been going about its own business.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.