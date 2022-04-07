U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,490.65
    +9.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,532.23
    +35.72 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,857.96
    -30.86 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,997.63
    -19.31 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.48
    -0.75 (-0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.90
    +15.80 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    +0.26 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6580
    +0.0490 (+1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3064
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9610
    +0.1610 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,649.70
    -256.11 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.04
    +8.38 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Arab Region Universities Rise in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022

·2 min read

Saudi Arabia is confirmed the regional leader while the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and Jordan achieve record numbers of ranked subjects compared to previous editions.

LONDON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The twelfth edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject compiled by global higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds, provides an independent comparative analysis of 15,200 individual university programs studied at 1543 universities in 88 locations across the world, across 51 academic disciplines. Harvard University and MIT world's leaders in twelve subjects each, University of Oxford leads in six subjects.

QS World University Rankings logo
QS World University Rankings logo

52 Arab region universities feature in this edition, with 324 programs ranked: in 2022, 42 drop, 121 are unchanged, 64 are new entries.


Number

Top

Top

Top

Top

Top

All

Ranked

Ratio university/ranked programs


1

10

20

50

100

200

Universities

Saudi Arabia

0

1

2

5

21

62

91

10

9.1

United Arab Emirates



1

1

3

9

49

9

5.4

Lebanon




1

2

11

34

4

8.5

Egypt





8

23

84

13

6.5

Iraq





1

4

9

4

2.3

Oman





1

2

8

4

2.0

Kuwait





1

1

6

2

3.0

Qatar






5

19

1

19.0

Jordan






2

23

4

5.8

Bahrain






1

1

1

1.0

The Arab region universities also feature 57 times in the Rankings by Faculty Area (Arts & Humanities, Engineering & Technology, Life Sciences, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences), with 30 improved rank positions. The most ranked university programs in the region are in Engineering (88), Computer Science (31) and Medicine (31). Egypt has the largest number of ranked universities (13), followed by Saudi Arabia (10) and the United Arab Emirates.

The top regional university is Saudi's King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals, ranking 6th globally in Petroleum Engineering and 16th globally in Engineering - Mineral & Mining. The second-best regional university is UAE's Khalifa University, which breaks into the top-20 in Petroleum Engineering.
Qatar has the highest ratio of university/ranked programs.

Arab Region's universities among the World's Top 50 in QS World University Rankings by Subject

2022

2021




6

7

Petroleum Engineering

King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals

Saudi Arabia

16

16

Engineering - Mineral & Mining

20

21

Petroleum Engineering

Khalifa University

United Arab Emirates

27

34

Petroleum Engineering

King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST)

Saudi Arabia

37

46

Pharmacy & Pharmacology

King Abdulaziz University (KAU)

40

51-100

Development Studies

American University of Beirut (AUB)

Lebanon

43

51-60

Dentistry

King Saud University

Saudi Arabia

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arab-region-universities-rise-in-qs-world-university-rankings-by-subject-2022-301520284.html

SOURCE QS Quacquarelli Symonds

Recommended Stories