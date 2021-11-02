U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,600.25
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,765.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,862.75
    -31.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,355.20
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.81
    -0.24 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.52
    +0.26 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3638
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5500
    -0.4480 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,347.34
    +1,395.87 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,542.82
    +79.31 (+5.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,252.36
    -36.26 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Arab youth back climate action with over half saying they will boycott brands that damage the environment: 13th ASDA'A BCW Arab Youth Survey

·2 min read

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of young Arabs (56%) said they are concerned about climate change, and a similar number will boycott a brand seen to be operating in a way that damaged the environment. This compelling sentiment, which reflects the growing concerns towards climate change, climate action and the regional governments' role in mitigating climate issues among young Arabs, is a key finding of the 13th Annual ASDA'A BCW Arab Youth Survey.

Half of Arab youth will boycott brands that damage environment: ASDA&#x002019;A BCW Arab Youth Survey
Half of Arab youth will boycott brands that damage environment: ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey

The region's youth look set to ensure governments and businesses act responsibly when it comes to climate action by acting with their wallets. Nearly two-third (63%) of GCC youth are willing to boycott a brand that does not respect the environment followed by over half (56%) of young Arabs in North Africa and 51% in the Levant.

This finding on 'climate change' was released today by ASDA'A BCW, the leading public relations consultancy in MENA, to coincide with COP26 (the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Glasgow.

For the survey, PSB Insights, the global strategic research and analytics specialist, conducted 3,400 face-to-face interviews with Arab youth aged between 18 and 24 in 50 cities and territories in 17 states in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region from June 6-30, 2021.

Sunil John, President, MENA, BCW and Founder of ASDA'A BCW, says: "In 2008, during the inaugural Arab Youth Survey, just 11% of youth surveyed felt climate change was the biggest challenge facing the world. Fast forward 13 years, and climate change dominates the youth agenda, with 56% saying they are concerned by the issues. Arab youth trust in a combination of government initiatives, technological advancement and individual action to drive climate action. If we view the ASDA'A BCW Arab Youth Survey as a barometer of sentiment, it seems the aspiration of young Arabs is one of encouraging governments and businesses to take a strong stance on sustainability."

More than two fifths (43%) of respondents feel Arab governments should be doing more than other countries to address climate change, and take a leading position on the world stage. A majority of 79% of youth in the GCC strongly feel their government is capable of driving effective climate change mitigation measures.

For details: arabyouthsurvey.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675662/ASDAA_BCW_Arab_Youth_Survey.jpg

SOURCE ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Catapulted Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday alongside investor interest in clean energy stocks as the two-week COP26 climate summit got underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and President Joe Biden's reconciliation infrastructure bill inches closer to passing. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 3.5%. Fuel cell stocks have been red-hot in recent days, with each of the three stocks blasting double-digits higher in the month of October.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several companies in the clean energy space, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) are trading higher as investors weigh US President Biden's speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals. Strength could also be attributed to US infrastructure optimism, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) hitting an all-time high and delivery numbers from NIO (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI). Shares of several companies in the clean energy space were also

  • U.S. unveils crackdown on methane, starting with oil and gas rules

    The Biden administration on Tuesday will unveil a plan to slash emissions of the greenhouse gas methane across the country, starting with oil and gas wells, pipelines and other infrastructure as part of its broader strategy to crack down on climate change. The announcement of the U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Plan will coincide with the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where the United States, the world's second-largest greenhouse gas emitter, is seeking to reclaim leadership on the world stage by demonstrating tangible steps to curb emissions at home. President Joe Biden has set a target to slash greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50% by 2030, but is struggling to pass major pieces of climate legislation through a deeply divided Congress, making policies by federal agencies more crucial.

  • Top Automakers Are Investing in Fuel Cells. Should You, Too?

    Hydrogen fuel cells have long been considered a promising energy storage alternative. Let's take a closer look at what these developments may mean for fuel cell companies such as Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL). The adoption of hydrogen fuel cells in the global electric vehicle segment is patchy.

  • EV startup BasiGo debuts in Nairobi after $1 million pre-seed funding

    Electric vehicle startup BasiGo has today announced the launch of its operations in Nairobi, bringing clean energy options to Kenya’s public transport industry, currently dominated by fossil-fuel buses. The startup plans to sell locally assembled electric buses using parts from China’s EV maker BYD Automotive, the company said while announcing it had raised $1 million in pre-seed funding. The company is planning to enter other markets within the East Africa region after establishing ground in Kenya.

  • Another 40,000 engineers needed to feed heat pump push, says Centrica boss

    The price of the pumps will come down over time, Chris O’Shea said.

  • Biden Appears to Doze Off during United Nations Climate Change Conference

    President Biden appeared to doze off while listening to the opening speeches at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26.

  • Could landlocked south Texas help a backlogged US supply chain?

    A Mexican highway that connects with Texas ports of entry might be an alternative to California water ports Stacks of shipping containers at a Port of Houston facility in La Porte, Texas. A route emanating from south Texas could attract Mexican investment when a backlog of goods favors new ideas. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA An unusual event marking what organizers called “the start of the produce season” was recently held on the US side of an international port of entry connecting Mexico with P

  • Letters to the Editor: No more mourning doves? Not in these parts of Southern California

    We can still hear the pleasant cooing of mourning doves in this era of climate change, but it takes a little work by humans.

  • Tesla starts programme to open up superchargers to non-Tesla electric vehicles

    Company plans to eventually welcome both Tesla and non-Tesla drivers at every supercharger station worldwide

  • Why planting trees doesn’t necessarily help fight climate change

    The reality is more complex than 'one tree planted = less CO2 in the atmosphere'.

  • A small island nation just reported its first case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began

    A small island nation just reported its first case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began

  • U.S. to Lead Infrastructure Talks; Methane Pledge: COP26 Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Day two of global climate talks is beginning with a fair bit of momentum. The U.S. and European Union are set to meet with representatives from developing countries to discuss infrastructure, and more news on methane is expected. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?I

  • The science everyone needs to know about climate change, in 6 charts

    Scientific instruments in space today can monitor hurricane strength, sea level rise, ice sheet loss and much more. Christina Koch/NASAWith the United Nations’ climate conference in Scotland turning a spotlight on climate change policies and the impact of global warming, it’s useful to understand what the science shows. I’m an atmospheric scientist who has worked on global climate science and assessments for most of my career. Here are six things you should know, in charts. What’s driving climat

  • Climate change is relentless: Seemingly small shifts have big consequences

    July 2021 was Earth's hottest month on record and was marked by disasters, including extreme storms, floods and wildfires. Thomas Lohnes via Getty ImagesClimate change has been accumulating slowly but relentlessly for decades. The changes might sound small when you hear about them – another tenth of a degree warmer, another centimeter of sea level rise – but seemingly small changes can have big effects on the world around us, especially regionally. The problem is that while effects are small at

  • China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

    China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming.

  • Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Share a Smile with Prince Charles While Discussing Climate Change

    Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sánchez met with Prince Charles in Scotland ahead of COP26, a United Nations climate summit

  • Tesla launches Supercharger pilot program to charge other EVs

    As promised earlier in the year, Tesla is expanding access to its Supercharger charger network.

  • This Is Where the First Climate Wars Will Break Out

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesClimate-related warfare is a near-term reality—not some far-off boogeyman—according to leading defense thinkers and military strategists. They are still talking about the importance of fighting climate change, but they’re also making plans to fight other human beings because of climate change.So, where will these climate-related battles take place?Some people argue they already have, with controversial academic reports claiming recent conf

  • Did drilling next door damage Surfside tower? Newly surfaced vibration data offer clues

    In the spring of 2016, residents of Champlain Towers South flooded complaint hotlines to fume about construction activity at the neighboring Eighty Seven Park project that had jostled their walls, closed their pool and coated their balconies in dust.