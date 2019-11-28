Aramco IPO Retail Offering Is Fully Covered With One Day to Go

(Bloomberg) -- The retail tranche of Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering is fully covered with one day to go.

Subscription reached 32.6 billion riyals ($8.7 billion) with 3.7 million people signing up, lead manager Samba Capital said. Most transactions were made online and at bank branches.

Retail investors are key to the IPO as the deal became a mainly regional affair. About a third of the offering was set aside for them and many Saudis were keen to invest in the deal fraught with delays.

Aramco is still seeking to drum up support among institutional investors, making pitches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this week. Abu Dhabi plans to put as much as $1.5 billion into the offering, while the Kuwait Investment Authority is considering a potential investment, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Key details:

Price range: 30 riyals ($8) to 32 riyals per shareRetail subscription period: Nov. 17-Nov. 28Institutional book-building period: Nov. 17-Dec. 4Final price and valuation on Dec. 5Refund of excess subscription amount to individual investors: Dec. 12Listing date for Aramco shares still to be announced

Proceeds from the sale will be transferred to the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, which has been making a number of a bold investments, plowing $45 billion into SoftBank Corp.’s Vision Fund, taking a $3.5 billion stake in Uber Technologies Inc. and planning a $500 billion futuristic city.

To contact the reporter on this story: Matthew Martin in Dubai at mmartin128@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stefania Bianchi at sbianchi10@bloomberg.net, Shaji Mathew, Claudia Maedler

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.