U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,028.75
    +27.50 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,667.00
    +233.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,934.25
    +44.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.00
    +22.30 (+1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.78
    +1.52 (+2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.60
    -33.20 (-1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.23 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0772
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    +0.1200 (+3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    21.37
    -1.24 (-5.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2251
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6920
    +0.9910 (+0.76%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,754.77
    -140.73 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    604.27
    -14.11 (-2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.84
    +77.39 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Aramco JV HAPCO to commence construction of major refinery and petrochemical complex in China

PR Newswire
·5 min read

  • Greenfield project to include 300,000 bpd refinery and 1.65 million tons steam cracker

  • Aramco to supply up to 210,000 barrels per day of crude oil feedstock to the project

  • Integrated refining and petrochemical complex expected to be fully operational by 2026

  • Complex to be located in Panjin City, Liaoning Province, in northeast China

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramco and joint venture partners NORINCO Group and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group plan to start construction of a major integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in northeast China.

Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President &amp; CEO, Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, Aramco Executive Vice President of Downstream, Shiquan Liu, NORINCO Group Chairman, and Lecheng Li, Deputy Secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Liaoning Province witness the signing of an agreement to commence construction of a major integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in northeast China. The agreement was signed by Anwar Al Hejazi, Aramco Asia President (sitting left), Yongqiang Ren, North Huajin Chairman (sitting centre), and Fei Jia, Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group Chairman (sitting right)
Amin H. Nasser, Aramco President & CEO, Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, Aramco Executive Vice President of Downstream, Shiquan Liu, NORINCO Group Chairman, and Lecheng Li, Deputy Secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Liaoning Province witness the signing of an agreement to commence construction of a major integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in northeast China. The agreement was signed by Anwar Al Hejazi, Aramco Asia President (sitting left), Yongqiang Ren, North Huajin Chairman (sitting centre), and Fei Jia, Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group Chairman (sitting right)

 

Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company (HAPCO), a joint venture between Aramco (30%), NORINCO Group (51%) and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group (19%), is developing the complex that will combine a 300,000 barrels per day refinery and a petrochemical plant with annual production capacity of 1.65 million metric tons of ethylene and 2 million metric tons of paraxylene.

Construction is due to start in the second quarter of 2023 after the project secured the required administrative approvals. It is expected to be fully operational by 2026.

Aramco will supply up to 210,000 bpd of crude oil feedstock to the complex, which is being built in the city of Panjin, in China's Liaoning province.

Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, Aramco Executive Vice President of Downstream, said: "This important project will support China's growing demand across fuel and chemical products. It also represents a major milestone in our ongoing downstream expansion strategy in China and the wider region, which is an increasingly significant driver of global petrochemical demand. "

Zou Wenchao, NORINCO Group Deputy General Manager, said: "This large-scale refinery and petrochemical complex is a key project of NORINCO Group to implement and realize the joint development of the high-quality Belt and Road initiative, promote industrial restructuring, and enhance the oil and petrochemical sector to become stronger, better and larger. It will play an important role in deepening economic and trade cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia, and achieving common development and prosperity."

Jia Fei, Panjin Xincheng Chairman of the Board, said: "The project is of great significance for Panjin to promote increasing chemicals and specialty products, strengthening integration of the refining and chemical industry. It is a symbolic project for Panjin as it seeks to accelerate the development of an important national petrochemical and fine chemical industry base."

Contact Information
Twitter: Aramco

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world's oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com

Disclaimer

The press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements relating to historical or current facts included in the press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its capital expenditures and investments, major projects, upstream performance, including relative to peers, and growth in downstream and chemicals. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could," "continue," "forward" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward–looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements, including the following factors: international crude oil supply and demand and the prices at which Aramco sells crude oil; the impact of COVID-19 on business and economic conditions and on supply and demand for crude oil, gas and refined and petrochemical products; adverse economic or political developments that could impact the Company's results of operations; competitive pressures faced by the Company; any significant deviation or changes in existing economic and operating conditions that could affect the estimated quantity and value of proved reserves; operational risks and hazards in the oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals industries; the cyclical nature of the oil and gas, refining and petrochemical industries; weather conditions; political and social instability and unrest and actual or potential armed conflicts in the regions in which Aramco operates and other areas; losses from risks related to insufficient insurance; the Company's ability to deliver on current and future projects; litigation to which the Company is or may be subject; the Company's ability to realize benefits from recent and future acquisitions, including with respect to SABIC; risks related to international operations, including sanctions and trade restrictions, anti–bribery and anti–corruption laws and other laws and regulations; risks related to oil, gas, environmental, health and safety and other regulations that impact the industries in which Aramco operates; the Company's dependence on its senior management and key personnel; the reliability and security of the Company's IT systems; climate change concerns and impacts; risks related to Government-directed projects and other Government requirements, including those related to Government-set maximum level of crude oil production and target MSC; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements in this press release, as set forth in the Company's latest periodic reports filed with the Tadawul. For additional information on the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted please see the Company's latest periodic reports filed with the Tadawul. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. The information contained in the press release, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this press release and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the press release, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law or regulation. No person should construe the press release as financial, tax or investment advice. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements.

 

Aramco Logo
Aramco Logo

 

SOURCE Aramco

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • Saudi National Bank chair resigns after Credit Suisse remark

    (Bloomberg) -- Ammar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder, has resigned just days after his comments helped trigger a slump in the stock and bonds that prompted the Swiss government to step in and arrange its takeover.

  • First Citizens Bank Stock Jumps 40% After Buying Parts of SVB

    FEATURE First Citizens Bancshares, one of the biggest U.S. regional banks, is snapping up large parts of Silicon Valley Bank two weeks after its collapse triggered a wave of market turmoil. First Citizens (ticker: FCNCA), up 41% in the premarket, is buying all of SVB’s (SVB) deposits, loans and branches, taking them off the hands of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Children's Place recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: First Citizens, First Republic, Novartis, Salesforce, Roku, and More

    First Citizens Bancshares agrees to acquire large parts of failed Silicon Valley Bank, lifting shares of other regional lenders such as First Republic Bank.

  • Bear of the Day: Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

    Pfizer shares haven't been very healthy in 2023, down more than 20% year-to-date and widely lagging behind the general market.

  • I'm Buying Doug Kass' Case for Schwab

    Real Money writer Doug Kass made mention this week a few times that he is building up a position in Charles Schwab Corporation . The stock has dropped some 30% since the implosion earlier this month in Silicon Valley Bank . Insiders have purchased over $6 million shares in aggregate since SVB's debacle.

  • BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Moves 9.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

    BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock suggests that there could be more strength down the road.

  • First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank, which was seized by regulators following a run on the lender.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFlorida Bill Would Make Puberty Even More AwkwardThe bank agreed to take on all deposits and loans, a deal that includes the purchase of about $72 bil

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    In the investing world, the art of “stock picking” is crucial for success; investors must choose the right stocks to invest in to achieve strong returns. Therefore, when Wall Street experts label a stock as a ‘Top Pick,’ it’s a significant indication that the stock has great potential, and investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s div

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Says Earnings Are Next Risk to Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson — among the most prominent bearish voices on US stocks — says turmoil in the banking sector has left earnings guidance looking too high, putting sanguine stock markets at risk of sharp declines.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFlorida Bill Would Make Puberty Even More Awkward“G

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'You are so denied': Suze Orman warns these 5 financial blunders will set you back in a big way — here's what you should do instead

    This money management maven doesn't mince words when it comes to financial faux-pas.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Banks Jump As First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank

    Futures rose as bank fears ease. First Citizens will buy Silicon Valley Bank. Microsoft and Tesla are near buy points.

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Traders’ Bearish Turn Signals Prices May Stay Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Ask the world’s biggest oil traders where the market is headed as prices hover near a 15-month low, and you’ll hear almost universal agreement: The stage is set for a rally. Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewBut an examination of trading data tells

  • Elon Musk Suffers a Huge Loss

    Five months after buying Twitter for $44 billion, the billionaire estimates that the platform is worth just $20 billion.

  • 3 Stocks With Superb Earnings Acceleration to Buy Now

    Some of the notable companies to have witnessed solid earnings acceleration as of now are Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Informatica (INFA).

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.